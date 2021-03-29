March Madness: USC vs. Oregon live updates, score

USC guard Isaiah White celebrates after making a basket against Oregon in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

The last time USC played Oregon was Feb. 22, when the Trojans ran out to a 15-0 lead en route to 72-58 victory.

A lot has happened since then.

Like the Ducks claiming the Pac-12 Conference regular-season title by the smallest of winning-percentage margins, even though the Trojans played and won more conference games.

“They stole the Pac-12 championship from us,” USC's Isaiah Mobley said of the Ducks last week.

And like both teams emerging from the first weekend of NCAA tournament play for a surprising, at least to the selection committee, Pac-12 showdown in the West regional semifinals.

The sixth-seeded Trojans beat No. 11 Drake 72-56 in the first round and No. 3 Kansas 85-51 in the second round. No. 7 Oregon advanced out of the first round via a no contest because of coronavirus issues with No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth. The Ducks then beat No. 2 Iowa 95-80 in the second round.

“I wanted this game in the Pac-12 tournament and we didn’t get it then,“ Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi said. “So I’m happy to get it now."

Tipoff is at 6:45 p.m. PDT. Follow the game live here.

USC 69, Oregon 58 (6:10 left in second half)

Franck Kepnang pulls Oregon to within 13 with a layup. Eugene Omoruyi tips it in for the Ducks, who are on a 9-0 run.

USC 69, Oregon 54 (7:35 left in second half)

Isaiah Mobley got a third-chance layup. Eugene Omoruyi made two free throws. Isaiah White hit a layup. Isaiah Mobley got fouled on a layup and completed the three-point player for a 21-point USC lead with less than 10-minutes remaining.

USC is leading by 21 with 10 minutes left. Only Gonzaga has been this dominant in the tournament. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

Omoruyi made a jumper and free throw. Max Agbonkpolo hit a layup for USC, Oregon's Chris Duarte got a three-pointer and Agbonkpolo answered with a three-pointer of his own. Duarte made three free throws. Omoruyi got a tip shot for Oregon.

Story continues

USC 57, Oregon 41 (13:01 left in second half)

LJ Figueroa made a jumper and Chris Duarte got a layup to pull Oregon to within 52-39. Isaiah White got a fast-break layup on a goal-tending call, then hit his fifth three-pointer of the game. Eugene Omoruyi hit a layup before an Oregon timeout.

Isaiah White has 20 points already. He had just one 20-point performance before tonight this season. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

USC 52, Oregon 35 (15:37 left in second half)

Will Richardson opened the second-half scoring with a three-pointer for Oregon. Isaiah Mobley got a second-chance basket for USC. Chris Duarte drove for a layup. Tahj Eaddy hit a running layup and drew the foul. He completed the three-point play. Duarte hit a jumper for Oregon. Isaiah White hit another three-pointer for a 49-32 USC lead at the 17-minute mark.

USC absolutely running Oregon off the floor. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

Drew Peterson added a three-pointer to put the Trojans up by 20. USC is hitting 58% from three-point range. Eugene Omoruyi hit a three-pointer for the Ducks.

Tahj Eaddy picking up where he left off 💪@USC_Hoops #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lqr3oK14rc — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 29, 2021

USC forward Evan Mobley grabs a rebound in front of Oregon guard Chris Duarte. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

USC 41, Oregon 26 (halftime)

Tahj Eaddy went quick to the basket for a layup, giving the Trojans a 15-point lead at halftime. He has 12 points tonight, as does Isaiah White .

What a half for USC. The Trojans lead the Ducks 41-26. They shot 59 percent and held Oregon to 30 percent shooting.



Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah White leading all scorers with 12. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

USC 39, Oregon 26 (0:56 left in first half)

Evan Mobley hit a jumper for a 14-point Trojan lead. Oregon's Eugene Omoruyi made three of three free throws. Tahj Eaddy drove in for a layup. Isaiah Mobley got a putback for a 15-point USC lead with just over 1:30 left. LJ Figueroa hit a jumper.

Evan Mobley might just be in triple-double territory tonight. Six points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists with 1 minute left in the half. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

USC 33, Oregon 21 (3:47 left in first half)

Drew Peterson made a three-pointer for a 12-point Trojan lead. Tahj Eaddy got a layup for a 12-0 USC run. Oregon missed 11 of last 12 shots before got a steal and a dunk.

USC on a 17-2 run. The defense is suffocating Oregon. The 3-point shooting is on point again. Trojans couldn’t have hoped for a better start. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

USC guard Tahj Eaddy drives between Oregon guard LJ Figueroa, left, and guard Will Richardson. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

He hit 6 3’s in USC’s previous win over Oregon. He has two already today. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

USC 28, Oregon 19 (5:57 left in first half)

Isaiah White fed by Evan Mobley for a layup. Tahj Eaddy drained another three-pointer.

He hit 6 3’s in USC’s previous win over Oregon. He has two already today. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

USC 23, Oregon 19 (6:40 left in first half)

USC's Ethan Anderson hit a falling, underhand layup. Chris Duarte hit a layup to break a 3-minute drought for Oregon. Evan Mobley answered with a dunk.

USC’s defense is ferocious again tonight. Oregon now shooting 34 percent after missing 6 of its last 7 shots. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

USC 19, Oregon 17 (10:20 left in first half)

Chris Duarte hit a three-pointer for Oregon, and USC's Isaiah White followed with a putback and completed the three-point play, 10-9 Oregon. Will Richardson hit a straight-away three-pointer. USC's Isaiah Mobley got a dunk on an assist from his brother. Duarte and Mobley exchanged layups. Tahj Eaddy hit a three-pointer for USC's first lead of the game, 16-15. Eric Williams Jr. got a layup for Oregon, and USC'ss White answered with a three-pointer. He has 10 points already.

Isaiah White from deep again. He’s feeling it tonight. 10 points for him in the first 9:30. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

Isaiah White has scored in double figures just twice since the start of February. He has 10 points already tonight. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

Oregon 7, USC 6 (15:20 left in first half)

Oregon's Eugene Omoruyi scored the first five points of the game on a three-pointer and a layup. Isaiah White has four points for the Trojans, including a three-pointer at 15:43.

USC opens 1 of 5. Some nervous energy, for sure. It’s 7-6, Oregon at the under-16 timeout. Both defenses looking strong so far. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 29, 2021

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.