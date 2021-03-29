March Madness: USC vs. Oregon live updates, score

Southern California guard Isaiah White celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a Sweet 16 game against Oregon in the NCAA men&#39;s college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
USC guard Isaiah White celebrates after making a basket against Oregon in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

The last time USC played Oregon was Feb. 22, when the Trojans ran out to a 15-0 lead en route to 72-58 victory.

A lot has happened since then.

Like the Ducks claiming the Pac-12 Conference regular-season title by the smallest of winning-percentage margins, even though the Trojans played and won more conference games.

“They stole the Pac-12 championship from us,” USC's Isaiah Mobley said of the Ducks last week.

And like both teams emerging from the first weekend of NCAA tournament play for a surprising, at least to the selection committee, Pac-12 showdown in the West regional semifinals.

The sixth-seeded Trojans beat No. 11 Drake 72-56 in the first round and No. 3 Kansas 85-51 in the second round. No. 7 Oregon advanced out of the first round via a no contest because of coronavirus issues with No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth. The Ducks then beat No. 2 Iowa 95-80 in the second round.

“I wanted this game in the Pac-12 tournament and we didn’t get it then,“ Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi said. “So I’m happy to get it now."

Tipoff is at 6:45 p.m. PDT. Follow the game live here.

USC 69, Oregon 58 (6:10 left in second half)

Franck Kepnang pulls Oregon to within 13 with a layup. Eugene Omoruyi tips it in for the Ducks, who are on a 9-0 run.

USC 69, Oregon 54 (7:35 left in second half)

Isaiah Mobley got a third-chance layup. Eugene Omoruyi made two free throws. Isaiah White hit a layup. Isaiah Mobley got fouled on a layup and completed the three-point player for a 21-point USC lead with less than 10-minutes remaining.

Omoruyi made a jumper and free throw. Max Agbonkpolo hit a layup for USC, Oregon's Chris Duarte got a three-pointer and Agbonkpolo answered with a three-pointer of his own. Duarte made three free throws. Omoruyi got a tip shot for Oregon.

USC 57, Oregon 41 (13:01 left in second half)

LJ Figueroa made a jumper and Chris Duarte got a layup to pull Oregon to within 52-39. Isaiah White got a fast-break layup on a goal-tending call, then hit his fifth three-pointer of the game. Eugene Omoruyi hit a layup before an Oregon timeout.

USC 52, Oregon 35 (15:37 left in second half)

Will Richardson opened the second-half scoring with a three-pointer for Oregon. Isaiah Mobley got a second-chance basket for USC. Chris Duarte drove for a layup. Tahj Eaddy hit a running layup and drew the foul. He completed the three-point play. Duarte hit a jumper for Oregon. Isaiah White hit another three-pointer for a 49-32 USC lead at the 17-minute mark.

Drew Peterson added a three-pointer to put the Trojans up by 20. USC is hitting 58% from three-point range. Eugene Omoruyi hit a three-pointer for the Ducks.

USC forward Evan Mobley grabs a rebound in front of Oregon guard Chris Duarte.
USC forward Evan Mobley grabs a rebound in front of Oregon guard Chris Duarte. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

USC 41, Oregon 26 (halftime)

Tahj Eaddy went quick to the basket for a layup, giving the Trojans a 15-point lead at halftime. He has 12 points tonight, as does Isaiah White .

USC 39, Oregon 26 (0:56 left in first half)

Evan Mobley hit a jumper for a 14-point Trojan lead. Oregon's Eugene Omoruyi made three of three free throws. Tahj Eaddy drove in for a layup. Isaiah Mobley got a putback for a 15-point USC lead with just over 1:30 left. LJ Figueroa hit a jumper.

USC 33, Oregon 21 (3:47 left in first half)

Drew Peterson made a three-pointer for a 12-point Trojan lead. Tahj Eaddy got a layup for a 12-0 USC run. Oregon missed 11 of last 12 shots before got a steal and a dunk.

USC guard Tahj Eaddy drives between Oregon guard LJ Figueroa, left, and guard Will Richardson.
USC guard Tahj Eaddy drives between Oregon guard LJ Figueroa, left, and guard Will Richardson. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

USC 28, Oregon 19 (5:57 left in first half)

Isaiah White fed by Evan Mobley for a layup. Tahj Eaddy drained another three-pointer.

USC 23, Oregon 19 (6:40 left in first half)

USC's Ethan Anderson hit a falling, underhand layup. Chris Duarte hit a layup to break a 3-minute drought for Oregon. Evan Mobley answered with a dunk.

USC 19, Oregon 17 (10:20 left in first half)

Chris Duarte hit a three-pointer for Oregon, and USC's Isaiah White followed with a putback and completed the three-point play, 10-9 Oregon. Will Richardson hit a straight-away three-pointer. USC's Isaiah Mobley got a dunk on an assist from his brother. Duarte and Mobley exchanged layups. Tahj Eaddy hit a three-pointer for USC's first lead of the game, 16-15. Eric Williams Jr. got a layup for Oregon, and USC'ss White answered with a three-pointer. He has 10 points already.

Oregon 7, USC 6 (15:20 left in first half)

Oregon's Eugene Omoruyi scored the first five points of the game on a three-pointer and a layup. Isaiah White has four points for the Trojans, including a three-pointer at 15:43.

