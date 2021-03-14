March Madness: USC and UCLA both make the NCAA tournament

(NCAA)

The NCAA men's basketball tournament is back after a one-year hiatus caused by the global pandemic.

USC and UCLA received at-large bids into the 68-team field, which was announced Sunday. The entire tournament will be played in Indiana.

The sixth-seeded Trojans (22-7) will play the winner of the Wichita State vs. Drake play-in game on Saturday.

The Bruins (17-9), who enter the tournament having lost four games in a row, will play Michigan State (13-9) in a First Four game on Thursday.

UC Santa Barbara (22-4), the regular-season and Big West conference tournament champion, will play Creighton (20-8) on Saturday. San Diego State (23-4) will play Syracuse (16-9) on Friday.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed, the Bulldogs (26-0) attempting become the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to go unbeaten. Baylor (22-2), Illinois (23-6) and Michigan (20-4) are the other No. 1 seeds.

The first four games, traditionally held on Tuesday and Wednesday, will be played on Thursday, giving teams a chance to go through COVID-19 testing. Those games will be played in West Lafayette and Bloomington. First-round games will be played in those cities and Indianapolis.

All games after the second round will be played in Indianapolis.

The first two rounds will be played Friday through Monday. The Final Four will begin on April 3, with the championship game being played April 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

During conference tournaments last week, four teams — Duke, Kansas, 2019 champion Virginia and North Carolina A&T — had to withdraw because of positive COVID-19 results. Kansas and Virginia were chosen for the NCAA tournament and are expected to be available to play.

The NCAA had a Saturday night deadline for teams to inform the selection committee that they would not be able to compete. No teams opted out.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.