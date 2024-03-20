March Madness upsets? Final Four picks? A sleeper team from SEC? We've got you covered

Get your brackets finalized. Decide whether you want to lean into that No. 13 over a No. 4 upset pick. Lock in your Final Four.

The Madness is nearly here.

With eight SEC teams in the NCAA Tournament, including four that are either seeded No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4, could this be the year the conference produces a national champion for the first time since the 2012 Kentucky Wildcats?

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams are putting the pigskin on the shelf in favor of hoops and America's favorite tournament.

If you're like us, your brackets might be busted by the end of the first weekend, but you'll enjoy the upsets along the way.

Here's our picks:

Last SEC team standing

Toppmeyer: Kentucky.

I had planned to ride Auburn deep into the tournament, but that plan ended when the selection committee put AU in No. 1 overall UConn's regional, setting up a Sweet 16 clash with the Huskies. Auburn's run ends there. I've also got Tennessee falling in the Sweet 16, to Creighton. Kentucky landed a good region draw. If the Wildcats decide to play a little defense, I think they can emerge as a 3-seed from the South. UK to the Final Four.

Adams: Kentucky.

The Wildcats are blessed with one of the nation's most talented roster, and the NCAA Tournament stage should motivate them to show up on defense. UK to the Final Four ... and beyond.

First-round upset

Toppmeyer: No. 11 New Mexico upsets No. 6 Clemson.

The Mountain West is a deep conference this season, with six teams in the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico got hot to win the conference tournament. The Lobos average more than 81 points per game and have four players scoring in double figures. Clemson limps in as losers of three of its last four. Sounds like an upset recipe.

Adams: No. 11 North Carolina State upsets No. 6 Texas Tech

NC State will turn the momentum from its ACC Tournament title into a first-round upset

Final Four

Toppmeyer: No. 1 UConn, No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 3 Creighton

Adams: No. 4 Auburn, No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 3 Creighton

Toughest region

Toppmeyer: East.

Adams: East.

The committee did no favors for No. 1 overall seed UConn. Also in this region are No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Illinois and No. 4 Auburn, each of which won its conference tournament.

Championship

Toppmeyer: UConn beats Creighton

These teams are battle tested, balanced and loaded with firepower. They split their regular-season meetings. When UConn plays its A-game, I don’t think any team is better, so I’ll trust the Huskies in a three-match scenario.

Adams: Kentucky beats Auburn

If Kentucky's roster stays engaged, its plenty talented enough to win the whole thing.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior sports columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: March Madness: Upsets, Final Four picks, sleepers, we've got ya covered