Looking for March Madness Finals Tickets? Here’s How to Score Discounted Seats to the Championship Games Online

The 2024 March Madness tournament is coming to an end, with the country’s best men’s and women’s college basketball teams competing for a chance to hoist the national championship trophy. If you’re looking to watch March Madness in person, tickets to the championship games are now on sale.

The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament championship game takes place April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The women’s March Madness finals take place April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to the latest reports, March Madness ticket prices have soared, in the wake of Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking run for the University of Iowa. In fact, Women’s Final Four tickets are reportedly more expensive than Men’s Final Four tickets. Still, there is plenty of intrigued on the men’s side, as number-one ranked Purdue and UConn’s march their way to the finals.

Looking for March Madness finals tickets? There are ways to still find decent tickets available, with new promo codes getting you discounted seats as well.

Here’s where to find cheap March Madness tickets online.

Where to Find March Madness Finals Tickets Online

Looking for March Madness tickets? Ticketmaster is the official ticketing site for the NCAA basketball tournament, and the best place to start your search for seats online. Ticketmaster currently has tickets available starting from the $350 range (as of this writing).

Where to Find Cheap March Madness Tickets, Discount Codes, Offers

If you’re looking to score a deal on March Madness tickets, try a third-party site like Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or Stubhub, all of which have discounted March Madness tickets available. The resale sites all guarantee that your tickets are 100% authentic or your money back. The tickets are also all delivered digitally, so you can place an order for last-minute seats and have them in time for the game.

March Madness Tickets on Vivid Seats

In addition to having a ton of March Madness championship game tickets still available for sale, Vivid Seats also has a rewards program that lets you buy ten tickets and get your 11th ticket free. See more details here.



Looking to score an additional discount on March Madness tix? Use promo code THR2024 for $20 off at VividSeats.com

March Madness Tickets on SeatGeek

SeatGeek also has a promo code offer right now that you can use to score discounted March Madness finals tickets. Use offer code HOLLYWOOD10 for $10 off at SeatGeek.com.

March Madness Tickets on StubHub

StubHub is one of the most popular third-party sites for men’s and women’s March Madness tickets, and StubHub.com currently has tickets available to the Final Four basketball games, as well as tickets to the March Madness Fan Fest in Arizona. You can also save by pre-purchasing parking passes to the March Madness games in advance on StubHub.com.

March Madness Tickets on Ticket Liquidator

Another way to find discount NCAA championship game tickets? Try a site like Ticket Liquidator, which has cheap March Madness tickets available online. Use promo code TLSUMMER to save $10 off your purchase at TicketLiquidator.com.

March Madness Tickets on Ticket Network

The resale site, Ticket Network, has a discount code TNTIX to save you $10 off any ticketing purchase of $200 or more. See full details here (note: all promo codes and discounts were live at time of this article’s publishing).

March Madness Tickets at Gametime

Gametime has some of the lowest March Madness ticket prices we’re seeing right now, with championship game seats starting at $165 (as of this writing).



The ticket marketplace also has a “low price guarantee.” If you find a lower price elsewhere, they will make up 110% of the difference. See full details at Gametime.com.

Want to watch March Madness 2024? This year’s March Madness tournament is airing across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV for the men’s tournament, and ESPN and ABC for the women’s tournament. Get access to all of those channels and watch March Madness online (or on your smart TV) through DirecTV Stream and the DirecTV app.

