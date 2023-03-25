March Madness: Undefeated South Carolina returns to Elite Eight with defensive win over UCLA

South Carolina's veteran core contained UCLA to minimal points amid offensive first-half struggles. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks are headed back to the Elite Eight after putting on a defensive clinic in a 59-43 win over 4-seed UCLA at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Headed into the matchup, it seemed that if any team had a chance at stopping the South Carolina, it would be the Bruins. The team even led at halftime before falling 73-64 in November.

Saturday, the Gamecocks relied on the previous meeting to ensure a victory in the Sweet 16 battle. Pregame, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley told ESPN she had learned that UCLA was "patient offensively." That considered, her plan was to rebound and "speed them up and make them play faster than they wanna play."

Second meeting, second W over the Bruins this season 💪 @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/YWRervs7n1 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 25, 2023

Her veteran-heavy team did exactly that. Struggling to keep up with the Gamecocks' early pace, UCLA sophomore Emily Bessoir already had two fouls before the first quarter’s halfway mark. With almost three minutes left to play, UCLA had three turnovers to South Carolina’s zero.

Partially fulfilling the plan, the final minute of the first period saw three consecutive missed 3-point attempts from South Carolina's Raven Johnson and Brea Beal. While those second-chance attempts were made possible by offensive rebounds, they illustrated early shooting struggles. The Gamecocks came away from the quarter up 14-8, less of a lead than they probably would have liked.

Sophomore Bree Hall kept pushing the pace in the final seconds of the first period, making a fast-break layup from her own defensive board look like a walk in the park. She ended the game with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal.

The second quarter offered more of the same. After holding UCLA to 8 points in the first, their impressive defense continued to hold them to 7 points in the second. Star freshman Kiki Rice got on the board to score 3 points with a late jumper and would not score again before the final buzzer.

Headed into halftime, the Gamecocks led UCLA 25-15, with the Bruins still without any offensive rebounds — a testament to the stern defense South Carolina showcased. Bessoir's three fouls and 3 points were the high for UCLA going into the half.

South Carolina's "freshies" — Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Laeticia Amihere, Olivia Thompson and Beal — have lost a mere eight games in their four-year Gamecock careers. They shined in the victory to help South Carolina lead by 20 by the end of the third.

Up 50-30, the freshies were featured in an offensive uptick for the Gamecocks, putting up 25 points in the quarter. Beal's 10 points paired with 8 points and 12 rebounds from Boston made all the difference.

The third quarter was also highlighted by 10 points from Kamilla Cardoso and an impressive chase-down block with four minutes left to play.

The final period was a continued defensive effort with the first score being held until the 7:23 mark — two made free throws from UCLA freshman Londynn Jones. The Bruins were led by a team-high 14 points from senior Charisma Osborne.