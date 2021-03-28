March Madness: UCLA vs. Alabama live updates, score

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Times Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin and some of his players watch the final moments of the Bruins&#39; 67-47 win over Abilene Christian.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin and some of his players watch the final moments of the Bruins' 67-47 win over Abilene Christian on March 22 in Indianapolis. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

UCLA's defense has seen a resurgence during the NCAA tournament. In only three games, its adjusted defensive efficiency has risen from No. 86 nationally to No. 63 in the metrics of basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy.

But the Bruins defense will have its work cut out for it Sunday with Alabama, seeded No. 2 in the East regional, standing between the No. 11 Bruins and their first trip to the Elite 8 since 2008.

The Crimson Tide lead the nation in three-pointers attempted (961) and three-pointers made (341). And they generated many of them off offensive rebounds, a rarity for teams that live beyond the arc. During a 96-77 win over Maryland in the second round, Alabama had 15 offensive rebounds and 23 second-chance points.

Alabama, which last made the Elite 8 in 2004, also likes to play in a hurry, its average possession length of 14.2 seconds ranking No. 3 nationally. UCLA’s possession length of 18.8 seconds ranks No. 309 nationally.

The Bruins got to this regional semifinal game by beating Michigan State 86-80 in the First Four, No. 6 Brigham Young 73-62 in the first round and No. 14 Abilene Christian 67-47 in the second round. Alabama beat No. 15 Iona 68-55 in the first round and No. 10 Maryland 96-77 in the second round.

Follow today's game here. Tipoff is at 4:15 PDT.

Starting lineups

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic

  • As the battle for pay equity in sports rages on, more and more women are investing in themselves

    When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down leagues there was fear it would set women's sports back. Instead, women have gone forward with being the change they've long sought.

  • UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes

    UFC president Dana White called it "one of the fastest sell outs in UFC history." He was referring to a historical event, in which the promotion will welcome a full house of fans back to live fights, as UFC 261 sold out in minutes. At Thursday's UFC 260 press conference in Las Vegas, White foresaw the sellout coming. "I'm willing to go everywhere that they're willing to sell out. We had the pre-sale (for UFC 261) ... we broke the arena record already. I expect this thing to go on sale (Friday) and sell out in seconds." He wasn't far off, as VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., will welcome UFC 261 and fans to a house full of 15,000 seats. Not socially distanced. Not spaced out somehow. Simply, a packed house. The only notice on the Ticketmaster website was a warning that in purchasing tickets, fans accept the responsibility and risk of potentially being exposed to COVID-19 at the arena, agreeing not to hold the UFC or the arena liable if they contract the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. "Everybody is talking about they're first, they're first; they're not first; we are first," White continued on Thursday. "Nobody is going to do it like we're going to do it. They're talking outdoor arenas, most of them probably won't sell out, social distancing, all that stuff. We're selling out an arena; packed; record breaking. I'm excited. I'm gonna go everywhere that people want to do that." UFC 261 is slated to feature three title fights. The bill is topped by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman putting his belt on the line against Jorge Masvidal in a main event rematch. The co-main event pits women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Jessica Andrade. The third title fight will see UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. Miesha Tate returning to UFC in July for Marion Reneau’s retirement fight https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1375473783335645190

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to leave social media until platforms regulate racism, bullying

    "I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright."

  • Why scouting NFL draft prospects is a smart fantasy football strategy

    Setting her sights on the prospects who are going to take the stage at the NFL Draft, Liz Loza explains why knowing these incoming rookies is crucial for fantasy football.

  • These new NFL tees from BreakingT are the perfect solution to our offseason blues

    As free agency continues and in the run-up to the draft, be on the lookout for more exciting products that will come from the BreakingT/NFLPA alliance.

  • Report: Pelicans deal JJ Redick to Mavericks, keeping Lonzo Ball

    The Mavericks pick up a shooter for their playoff run.

  • One fantasy baseball draft fade from every MLB team

    After revealing his sleeper picks for 2021 fantasy baseball, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the players he thinks we should fade in drafts.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Agent confirms Andre Drummond to sign with Lakers

    This is an upgrade for the Lakers at center... in the minutes Anthony Davis isn't playing the position.

  • Cardinals agree to deal with ex-Titans, ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler

    The former Super Bowl hero is the latest high-profile acquisition by the Cardinals.

  • Naomi Osaka makes fourth round in Miami for first time with walkover

    Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the first time in her career when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match.

  • Obscure rule surfaces on consecutive holes in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play semifinals

    A quirky match play rule surfaced on consecutive holes at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play when Scottie Scheffler found the water twice.

  • Stipe Miocic’s wife provides update on ex-champ after UFC 260 knockout

    Stipe Miocic appears to be in good health after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 main event.

  • One underrated dynamic of Dolphins’ trade back up to 6th overall pick

    One underrated dynamic of Dolphins' trade back up to 6th overall pick

  • Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, despite Dana White’s doubts

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

  • Jon Jones says absent ‘some bread’ from the UFC, Derrick Lewis can have next title shot

    After a tweet barrage making his case to be the UFC's next heavyweight title challenger, Jon Jones says give it to Derrick Lewis.