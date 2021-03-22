March Madness: UCLA vs. Abilene Christian live updates, score

UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) is defended by Abilene Christian's Coryon Mason, left, and Reggie Miller (10). (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Tipoff for UCLA vs. Abilene Christian in the second round of the NCAA tournament is Monday at 2:15 p.m.

Abilene Christian, seeded 14th in the East regional, forced 23 turnovers during a 53-52 victory over third-seeded Texas on Saturday, snatching the final inbounds pass as the 11th-seeded Bruins watched on television inside their Hinkle Fieldhouse locker room.

“They’re going to take it from you,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “It’s not if, it’s when.”

Abilene Christian leads the nation in forcing turnovers, taking the ball away on 27% of its opponents’ possessions by speeding up ballhandlers and forcing them into bad decisions.

Cronin half-jokingly said he hoped his team didn’t have four turnovers by the first television timeout, roughly four minutes into the game.

The Bruins committed only four turnovers against Brigham Young and have been one of the nation’s better teams when it comes to holding onto the ball, turning it over on 16.2% of their possessions, according to basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy. That ranks No. 41 nationally.

If his team can limit turnovers to fewer than 15, Cronin said, it probably will win.

UCLA 31, ACU 21 (halftime)

Damien Daniels made a three-pointer as ACU pulls to 26-19 on a 7-0 run. Johnny Juzang hit a three-pointer for the first UCLA points in more than five minutes. Jaime Jaquez Jr. got a layup to put the Bruins up 31-19. Daniels connected on a pair of free throws, 31-21.

Juzang leads the Bruins with five points, followed by Jaquez, Cody Riley and Tyger Campbell with four each. ACU's Coryon Mason leads all scorers with eight points.

UCLA holds a 10-point halftime lead after controlling most of first half, but will its inability to put away Abilene Christian prove costly?

UCLA holds a 31-21 halftime lead after controlling most of first half, but will its inability to put away Abilene Christian prove costly? Give your thoughts in an emoji. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021

Recent Mick Cronin quote that may be relevant: "My hope is that we learn that in tournament play, teams are not just going to go quietly and if you have a chance to bury a team, you’ve got to bury them." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021

UCLA 26, ACU 16 (3:43 left in first half)

A Kolton Kohl dunk broke a nine-minute scoreless streak by ACU. Reggie Miller got a tough layup to pull the Wildcats to 26-16. UCLA has gone cold from long.

Too many jump shots or UCLA right now. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021

UCLA should keep attacking with Cody Riley and Jaylen Clark. Too physical for Abilene Christian. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021

UCLA 26, ACU 12 (6:07 left in first half)

Jaylen Clark layup for 26-12 Bruins lead. UCLA is on an 18-0 run.

Abilene Christian has missed 11 consecutive shots and hasn't scored in 8:54. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021

UCLA 24, ACU 12 (7:25 left in first half)

ACU's Cody Riley missed two free throws, is 0 for 4 so far today. Jake Kyman two three-pointers to put the Bruins up 22-12. ACU has missed nine straight shots with no offensive rebounds. Jaylen Clark hit a short jumper for a 24-12 lead.

With 7:25 left in the first half, UCLA has one turnover. And it was unforced. Bruins playing really crisp basketball right now. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021

Jules Bernard steps out of bounds for UCLA's first turnover with 11:17 left in first half, a total unforced error. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021

UCLA 16, ACU 12 (11:53 left in first half)

Reggie Miller drives to the basket for a 9-8 ACU lead. Coryon Mason hit a three-pointer after a UCLA miss to put ACU up 12-8. Tyger Campbell got UCLA back on the board with a high shot under pressure, 12-10 ACU. After a turnover, Jaime Jaquez Jr. got a layup to pull the Bruins even, then Jake Kyman hit a jumper and Cody Riley a layup for a 16-12 Bruins lead.

UCLA's defense is really locked in right now and Cody Riley has become a major piece of offense. He gets fouled on spin move and will get two more free throws, having missed his first two. Bruins up 16-12 at second TV timeout. Still no UCLA turnovers with 11:58 left in first half — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021

UCLA 8, ACU 7 (15:52 left in first half)

ACU's Coryon Mason scored a quick five points, including three straight free throws for the first points of the game, to help the Wildcats to an early 7-4 lead. Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard answered with jumpers for the Bruins, who lead 8-7 at the first commercial break. No turnovers yet for the Bruins.

Starting lineups

Today's starting 5⃣ for the Bruins.



10 Tyger Campbell

3 Johnny Juzang

1 Jules Bernard

4 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

2 Cody Riley



Catch the game live on TBS at 2:15 p.m. (PT). #GoBruins | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Ve7p5fs2B3 — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 22, 2021

And the starters for Abilene Christian …



4 Damien Daniels

10 Reggie Miller

20 Coryon Mason

32 Joe Pleasant

34 Kolton Kohl — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 22, 2021

