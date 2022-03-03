2022 March Madness: NCAA tournament brackets, schedules, dates, times, odds

It's that time of the year when productivity plummets and "Cinderella" references hit an annual high. March Madness is upon us, so here's everything you need to know about the NCAA tournament.

What is March Madness?

It's a Bryce Drew buzzer-beater, a 16-seed toppling a 1-seed for the very first time, Christian Laettner hitting one of the most clutch shots in basketball history, Jim Valvano looking for someone to hug and countless other magically mad moments.

When does March Madness start in 2022?

Brackets will be announced Sunday, March 13, during the Selection Sunday broadcast on CBS at 6 p.m. EST. The First Four games tip off on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16. The first round of the tournament begins Thursday, March 17.

March Madness odds

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs are odds-on favorites to win the NCAA tournament, at +400 on BetMGM. Other favorites include:

Arizona Wildcats +600

Kentucky Wildcats +800

Auburn Tigers +1000

Duke Blue Devils +1200

Purdue Boilermakers +1200

Baylor Bears +1400

Kansas Jayhawks +1400

UCLA Bruins +2000

Villanova Wildcats +2000

Who won the 2021 NCAA tournament?

Baylor trampled undefeated Gonzaga, 86-70, to win its first national championship.

Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs lost in last year's championship game. (James Snook/USA TODAY Sports)

What channels is March Madness on?

First Four: TBS and truTV

First and second round: CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: CBS and TBS

Final Four: TBS

How to watch the NCAA basketball tournament?

You can catch all the action on TV or stream it on March Madness Live and Paramount+.

Where is March Madness 2022?

First Four (March 15 and 16): Dayton, Ohio — UD Arena

First/Second (March 17 and 19): Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

First/Second (March 17 and 19): Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

First/Second (March 17 and 19): Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

First/Second (March 17 and 19): Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

First/Second (March 18 and 20): Greenville, South Carolina — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

First/Second (March 18 and 20): Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

First/Second (March 18 and 20): Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena

First/Second (March 18 and 20): San Diego, California — Viejas Arena

Sweet 16/Elite Eight (March 24 and 26): San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

Sweet 16/Elite Eight (March 24 and 26): San Francisco, California — Chase Center

Sweet 16/Elite Eight (March 25 and 27): Chicago, Illinois — United Center

Sweet 16/Elite Eight (March 25 and 27): Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center

Final Four (April 2 and 4): New Orleans, Louisiana — Caesars Superdome

What time does March Madness start at?

Tip-off times have yet to be announced.

Who will win the 2022 NCAA men's tournament?

Gonzaga is the favorite (+400), but we could easily see a Wildcats team win it all this year, between Arizona (+600), Kentucky (+800) and Villanova (+2000).

How many teams are there in the NCAA tournament?

Sixty-eight teams make it into the NCAA men's tournament, including the First Four games. Once the first round begins, 64 schools battle for the national championship.

When is the first March Madness game?

The first First Four game will take place on Tuesday, March 15, and the initial game of the first round of the tournament will tip off on Thursday, March 17.

What teams are in March Madness?

Winners of the 32 Division I conference tournaments will receive automatic bids to the Big Dance. The remaining 36 spots will be filled by the NCAA committee, with the entire bracket revealed on Selection Sunday.

Is Duke in the 2022 NCAA tournament?

Yes, the fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils are one of the favorites to win the NCAA tournament, at 12-to-1 odds. Coach Mike Krzyzewski hopes to win a sixth national championship in his final season.

What are the dates for March Madness 2022?

First Four: March 15 and 16

First and Second round: March 17 - 20

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: March 24 - 27

Final Four: April 2 and 4

When is the final game of the NCAA tournament?

The national championship will be played on Monday, April 4.

How many games are there in March Madness?

There are 67 games in the NCAA tournament, including the First Four matchups.

Where is women's March Madness 2022?

The women's Final Four will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

When is the NCAA women's basketball championship?

The national championship will be played on Sunday, April 3.

Where to watch women's March Madness?

You can watch it on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU and stream it on ESPN+.

Who won the 2021 women's NCAA basketball tournament?

The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Arizona Wildcats, 54-53.