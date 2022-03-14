March Madness: Texas’ floor and ceiling in the NCAA tournament

The Longhorns are going dancing in Chris Beard’s first year as the head coach. Texas was selected as the No. 6 seed in the East Region of the NCAA tournament.

The East Region is widely considered as one of the tougher sides of the bracket. Baylor, Kentucky, Purdue and UCLA are all teams that can compete for a national championship.

Awaiting Texas in the first round of March Madness is red-hot Virginia Tech. The Hokies are coming off winning the ACC tournament, collecting wins over Duke, North Carolina and Notre Dame in the process.

Texas has proven over the course of the 2021-2022 season they can compete with any team in the country, but the lack of consistency held the Horns back all year. Beard’s squad will need to play its best basketball of the season to make a run in the tourney.

Here is Texas basketball’s ceiling and floor in the NCAA tournament:

Ceiling: Sweet 16

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Between the difficulty of the draw and the inconsistent play over the season, making a run to the Sweet 16 would feel like a major success. Getting this far would require the Horns to take down Virginia Tech in round one and likely Purdue after.

Floor: Round of 64

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Although Texas is the higher seed, the matchup against Virginia Tech feels like a toss-up. The Hokies are playing great basketball down the stretch proving they deserve a spot in the field. Texas will need to avoid sloppy play and scoring droughts or they will be going home early again this season.

