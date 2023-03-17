March Madness: Stanford star Cameron Brink to miss NCAA opener against No. 16 Sacred Heart with illness

Stanford will be without star Cameron Brink to start the NCAA tournament.

Brink will miss No. 1-seeded Stanford’s opening game in the tournament on Friday due to a non-COVID-19 illness, the school confirmed. The Cardinal are set to host No. 16 Sacred Heart on Friday afternoon in the Seattle 4 region.

Specifics regarding Brink’s illness are not yet known, and it’s unclear how long she will be sidelined. She is considered day-to-day, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Marisa Ingemi. Brink missed practice on Thursday, and a stomach bug has been going around the team.

Brink has averaged a team-high 14.9 points and 9.5 rebounds this season for the Cardinal. She’s also averaging 3.4 blocks per game, which is the second-best in the country behind Saint Louis’ Brooke Flowers.

Stanford finished with a 28-5 overall record this season and took the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament despite losing two of its last three games. The Cardinal edged out No. 2 Iowa in the Seattle 4 region for that final spot, and joined South Carolina, Indiana and Virginia Tech on the 1-seed line.

Sacred Heart enters Friday’s game with a 19-13 record. The Pioneers, who opened the season losing eight of their first nine games, beat Fairleigh Dickinson in the Northeast Conference tournament championship game to secure their spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 11 years.