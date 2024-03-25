After March Madness showing, where does Grand Canyon basketball go from here?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grand Canyon's first NCAA Tournament win, going toe-to-toe with Alabama in the second round, the Havocs' taking center stage nationally, there really is no limit to what the Lopes' future in basketball looks like.

As long as GCU President Brian Mueller can keep coach Bryce Drew from being lured away to a major university, more March Madness wins can be had.

As a 12th seed, not a lot was expected from this group, even though they won a school Division I-record 30 games, followed by their first outright WAC regular-season championship and third WAC Tournament title. Along the way, they displayed a toughness that marked the greatest season in the school's 11-year D-I history.

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) shoots the ball in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 24, 2024.

Tyon Grant-Foster put the team on his shoulders in the last month-and-a-half, delivering big moments, helping stage great comebacks, and closing out wins. But his 29 points in the 72-61 loss to Alabama in the NCAA tournament's second-round game on Sunday wasn't enough, as the rest of the Lopes were 0 for 13 from 3-point land, while he was 2 for 7, and 9 from 22 overall from the field.

Grant-Foster was part of Senior Night in GCU's last home game, along with forward Gabe McGlothan, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Josh Baker, and Sydney Curry. Grant-Foster, McGlothan and Blacksher all were impact players.

There is an outside chance that Grant-Foster could return. He would need a medical hardship waiver to get the 2021-22 season back. It seems like that would obviously go through with the NCAA, given that Grant-Foster played only one half of the season opener, before collapsing and nearly dying, derailing his career for two years.

Those conversations with Grant-Foster returning probably will take place this week, as the Lopes coaches enter the critical part. Drew can build next year's team around guards Ray Harrison and Collin Moore, center Duke Brennan and wing Lok Wur, and Grant-Foster, if he stays.

That's a strong nucleus.

Caleb Shaw will be coming off of a redshirt season and will help tremendously with his athleticism and shooting ability. His brother, Isaiah Shaw, could play a bigger role.

Forward Derrick Michael Xzavierro, an athletic 6-foot-10, still has three years of eligibility. His development has been noticeable and he could be an impact player.

Grand Canyon Antelopes head coach Bryce Drew reacts in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 24, 2024.

Drew doesn't normally count on true freshmen to play big roles, but Phoenix St. Mary's point guard Styles Phipps, and 7-footer Austin Maurer, the Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year, could change that. They both have a chance to be immediate impact players next season.

Phipps' ballhandling, the way he runs an offense and the ability to get in the lane or make 3-point shots will be something the Lopes will need.

But Drew loves the transfer portal, and he indicated after GCU's first-ever NCAA Tournament win over fifth-seeded Saint Mary's the Lopes already were getting a good start in portal recruiting.

That's how he built his best roster after last year's one-and-done in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Gonzaga.

Drew and his staff brought in Grant-Foster, Breann, Wur and Moore out of the portal, and they meshed to make this toughest, most explosive team in his four years at GCU.

Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Lok Wur (5) celebrates with guard Collin Moore (8) in the first half at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 24, 2024.

GCU ranked among the top 10 all season at drawing fouls, showing the combative nature of this team, and it was among the top shot-blocking teams in the country. The Lopes blocked nine Saint Mary's shots in the 75-66 first-round win over the Gaels, and eight shots in the loss to Alabama.

For now, Drew is thankful he had this group this year. In this historic season, GCU beat two Top 25 teams for the first time — San Diego State (when it was No. 25) and 15th-ranked Saint Mary's (when it was one of the hottest teams in college basketball).

"It's been a blessing all year," Drew said. "We've beat two ranked teams for the first time in school history, were undefeated at home, 30 wins, second round of the NCAA Tournament. So much to be proud of for these guys.

"You know what I'm really proud of is, I think tonight we got to experience and see our team, couldn't make a shot, didn't rebound great, but the guys never quit. They battled and they fought and they found ways to stay in the game and manufacture points."

Drew added: "There's so much similarities with life and basketball, and they survived out there, they fought out there, they didn't quit out there. Those are characteristics they will take with them beyond GCU with their families and life. So just proud of their effort and all they gave us tonight and all season."

