March Madness: SDSU makes first Final Four ever after controversial last-second win over Creighton

San Diego State and Creighton waged a hard-fought two-hour battle on Sunday to seize the opportunity to make the Final Four for the first time.

It was tense. It was ugly. And, in the end, it was controversial.

With the score tied and only a few ticks left in the game, San Diego State's Darrion Trammell drove left and got around Creighton's Ryan Nembhard. Trammell's floater from the free-throw line clanged off the front rim, but referees called Nembhard for a foul because he appeared to use his left arm to push Trammell in the back.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott protested vehemently and Nembhard raised his arms in disbelief, but their complaints didn't change the call. Trammell sank the second of two foul shots with 1.2 seconds left in the game, giving San Diego State a 57-56 victory in the South regional final and sending the Aztecs to their school's first Final Four.

Creighton had evened the score moments earlier thanks to a disastrous gaffe from the Aztecs on an inbounds play. Adam Seiko tried to throw a pass high to Micah Parrish, but Baylor Scheierman intercepted it and laid the ball up to tie the game at 56.

In some years, a No. 5 seed advancing deeper into March than it ever has before would be the Final Four’s charming underdog story. This year, San Diego State will almost certainly be the favorite in the national semifinals next Saturday. Awaiting the Aztecs is Florida Atlantic, the No. 9 seed from the East region, a program that until 11 days ago had never won an NCAA tournament game.

Before Steve Fisher became San Diego State’s head coach almost a quarter century ago, it would have been unfathomable to envision the Aztecs in a Final Four. Not only had they never won an NCAA tournament game in program history, they were also coming off a dismal stretch of 13 losing seasons in 14 years.

The day before home games during his debut season at San Diego State, Fisher would venture onto campus with his pockets stuffed full of free tickets. More often than not, he couldn’t give them all away. Students and alums in sun-drenched San Diego had better things to do than support a losing team.

Fisher gradually built San Diego State into one of the West’s finest programs by scrounging for overlooked in-state recruits and by opening his doors to power-conference transfers in need of a second chance. Kawhi Leonard, D.J. Gay and Malcolm Thomas elevated San Diego State into the national spotlight in 2011. Jamaal Franklin, Xavier Thames and Malachi Flynn ensured the Aztecs stayed relevant.

The common thread among San Diego State’s top teams has been an unwavering commitment to defense. That never faltered even after Fisher retired in 2017 and longtime assistant Brian Dutcher slid over a seat. San Diego State has advanced to all but three NCAA tournaments since 2010. Eight of the Aztecs’ NCAA tournament teams have featured a defense ranked 13th or better nationally.

“When we recruit kids to our program, we tell them the first thing they have to do is play defense,” Dutcher said earlier this week. “It's a culture. If you come to San Diego State, you have to want to defend.”

Defense has carried San Diego State to Mountain West titles, 30-win seasons and Sweet 16 appearances, but this is uncharted territory for the Aztecs. The Alabama upset was San Diego State’s first second-weekend NCAA tournament victory. The Creighton game was the Aztecs’ first time playing for a spot in the Final Four.