March Madness schedule today: TV channels, scores for Friday's NCAA Tournament Round 2 games

The final day of the 2024 NCAA Tournament's first round is here.

Sixteen more teams are in March Madness action, including championship contenders such as No. 1 seeds UConn, Purdue and Houston. The Huskies take on 16-seeded Stetson while the Cougars face 16 seed Longwood and the Boilermakers play Grambling.

MORE: Watch select NCAA Tournament games live with Sling TV

Other intriguing games on the Friday schedule include 6 seed Clemson vs. 11 seed New Mexico and Richard Pitino, son of St. John's coach Rick Pitino; 8 seed Nebraska and Keisei Tominaga taking on 9 seed Texas A&M; 4 seed Alabama — and its nation-leading 90.8 points per game — vs. 13 seed Charleston; and more.

Here's the full schedule to watch NCAA Tournament games on Friday:

REQUIRED READING: I picked every game in March Madness bracket. Here's who wins 2024 NCAA Tournament | Estes

March Madness schedule today

Friday, March 22

All times Central.

REQUIRED READING: March Madness bracket: Printable 2024 NCAA Tournament page for picks, predictions

How to watch March Madness games

TV channels: CBS | TNT | TBS | truTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Wednesday's March Madness games will air live on one of CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV in 2024. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app or Sling TV, which carries select NCAA Tournament games.

NCAA Tournament scores, results

This section will be updated upon the completion of Friday's games

(9) Northwestern vs. (8) Florida Atlantic

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor

(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State

(15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette

(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn

(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson

(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn

(10) TBD vs. (7) Florida

(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke

(16) Grambling vs. (1) Purdue

(13) Charleston vs. (4) Alabama

(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston

(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin

(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State

(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: March Madness schedule today: Time, TV channel, scores for Friday's games