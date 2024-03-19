March Madness schedule today: TV channels, scores for Tuesday's NCAA Tournament First Four games

Before the full, delicious and occasionally overwhelming buffet that is March Madness arrives, college basketball fans across the country will get something of an appetizer the next two days.

While the first-round games on Thursday and Friday mark the start of the event to many, the 2024 NCAA Tournament will begin Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with what’s known as the First Four.

Beginning with the tournament’s expansion from 64 to 65 teams in 2001, there has always been at least one play-in game for the tournament. In 2011, when the field expanded to 68 teams, so, too, did the number of play-in contests, increasing from one to four, with two games between No. 16 seeds and two games involving the final four selections for that year’s tournament.

This year, that prelude to the round of 64 will feature two matchups between No. 10 seeds — Colorado State vs. Virginia and Colorado vs. Boise State — as well as two contests pitting No. 16 seeds against one another — Howard vs. Wagner and Grambling vs. Montana State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first day of the First Four, which signals the official start of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Tuesday:

March Madness schedule today

Tuesday, March 19

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard | 6:40 p.m. ET | truTV (Sling TV)

(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

Tuesday’s action from UD Arena in Dayton will begin with a game between No. 16 seeds Wagner and Howard, with the winner advancing to face off against No. 1 seed North Carolina on Thursday. It will be followed by a matchup between No. 10 seeds Colorado State and Virginia, with the victorious side moving on to play against No. 7 seed Texas.

What channel is truTV?

Both games Tuesday night will take place on truTV, which is part of the family of channels that air NCAA Tournament games annually as a part of the NCAA’s media rights deal. That group also includes CBS, TBS and TNT.

For both of Tuesday’s games, Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (analyst) will be on the call while Jon Rothstein will serve as the sideline reporter.

Here’s where you can find truTV, which will carry all four First Four games and eight games in the first and second rounds of the tournament:

How to watch March Madness games

TV channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | truTV

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Streaming options for Tuesday’s games include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is showing all NCAA Tournament games for free, and Sling TV, which is carrying all tournament games on a Warner Bros. Discovery network: TBS, TNT and truTV.

NCAA Tournament scores, results for First Four games

Tuesday, March 19

This section will be updated upon the completion of the games

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard

(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia

