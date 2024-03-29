March Madness schedule today: Sweet 16 TV channels, scores for Friday's NCAA Tournament games

After a few rest days, the NCAA Tournament is back for the Sweet 16.

Only 12 teams remain in March Madness: the four who who won their respective Sweet 16 games on Thursday, plus the eight teams hoping to join them in the Elite Eight with victories on Friday. After that: a potential trip to Phoenix for the Final Four and, beyond that, the 2024 NCAA Tournament championship game.

Eight of the 16 remaining teams who entered the Sweet 16 occupied either a 1 or a 2 seeds, including top-seeded UConn, the defending national champion. Friday's schedule will see four such teams in action, includings 1 seeds in Purdue and Houston. They will take on 5 seed Gonzaga and 4 seed Duke, respectively, before 2 seed Tennessee finishes the round with a game against Creighton.

The first game of the day, however, features the lowest-remaining seed in the tournament: 11 seed NC State, who's looking to keep its Cinderella run alive vs. 2 seed Marquette after seven straight victories: five straight in the ACC Tournament, plus victories in both the first and second rounds.

Here's what to know about Friday's games, including schedules, times, TV channels and scores:

March Madness schedule today

All times Central

(2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 6:09 p.m. | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 6:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Sling TV)

(1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 8:39 p.m. (approx.) | CBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 9:09 p.m. (approx.) | TBS/truTV (Sling TV)

How to watch March Madness games

TV channels: CBS | TBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

The remaining NCAA Tournament games will air live on CBS or TBS, with streaming options on the NCAA March Madness Live app or Sling TV, which carries March Madness games on both CBS and TBS.

NCAA Tournament scores, results for Sweet 16

This section will be updated.

(11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette

(5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue

(4) Duke vs. (1) Houston

(3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee

