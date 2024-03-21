March Madness schedule today: Everything to know about NCAA Tournament games on Thursday

The two days that put the madness in March have arrived at last, college hoops fans. That means it’s time to fire up your TV or streaming device, figure out which channel is which, and follow along as your brackets get turned into scrap paper over the course of the day. OK, maybe you’ll actually do better in that regard. But the games will go on no matter how well we predict them.

The men’s round of 64 tips off Thursday with a full slate of 16 contests over 12 hours. Not every game will feature last-minute tension or a dramatic finish, but there should be plenty of memorable moments. Here’s a quick look at the day’s schedule.

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. 9 Michigan State, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

The day opens with this pairing of teams that had far different aspirations at the start of the campaign. The Spartans struggled through a challenging non-conference schedule but did just enough to stay on the right side of the bubble, while the under-the-radar Bulldogs made enough noise in the crowded SEC to earn a bid.

No. 6 Brigham Young vs. No. 11 Duquesne, 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

Duquesne is sure to be a fan favorite, having ended a tournament drought of nearly half a century and with coach Keith Dambrot set to retire at the conclusion of the Dukes’ run. Over half the Cougars’ field-goal attempts come from three-point range, and they’re tough to beat if they get hot.

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron, 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

The Bluejays begin their quest to return to the Elite Eight – and possibly beyond. But the Zips, featuring Mid-American Conference player of the year Enrique Freeman (18.6 ppg, 12.9 rpg) might not be an easy out.

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State, 2 p.m. ET, TBS

The Wildcats look to avoid a repeat of last year’s early exit as a No. 2 seed when they lost to Princeton. But they face an opponent with quite literally nothing to lose as the Beach hope to extend the coaching tenure of Dan Monson, who announced his departure before the Big West tournament and then won the whole thing.

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner, 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

Yes, we know what the Northeast Conference representative that came out of Dayton did last season. That was Fairleigh Dickinson. But the Seahawks will need a lot of help from their opponent to pull off another shocker, and the veteran Tar Heels aren’t likely to provide it.

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State, 3 p.m. ET, truTV

The Fighting Illini, like several of their Big Ten brethren, are hoping to shed a recent trend of underachieving in March. They haven't gotten out of the first weekend since their appearance in the national title game in 2005. Their first test will come from the Eagles and prolific wing scorer Riley Minix (20.8 ppg).

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

This bicoastal clash of fightin’ fowl probably won’t feature much high-flying. The Gamecocks rely heavily on defense, surrendering just 67.0 points a game, but the Ducks showed marked improvement on that end of the floor in their run through the Pac-12 tournament.

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada, 4:30 pm. ET, TBS

The Flyers aren’t exactly entering the Big Dance at the top of their game having dropped three of their last six Atlantic 10 contests, but DaRon Holmes can take over in the paint at any time. The backcourt duo of Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear have complementary skill sets that served the Wolf Pack well during their challenging Mountain West season.

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State, 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

The Rams, almost certainly underseeded after an impressive showing against Virginia, appear to be well-positioned to join the list of teams coming out of the First Four to win at least one game in the tournament’s main draw. But the Longhorns’ well-traveled Max Abmas is no stranger to the big stage.

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

The high-scoring Wildcats would like to put this one on ice quickly and avoid an early exit. They will, however, need to pay attention to Horizon League player of the year and tourney MVP Trey Townsend, who led the Golden Grizzlies back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2011.

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State, 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

The Bulldogs have a bit of work to do in order to extend their streak of eight consecutive Sweet 16 appearances. The Cowboys’ gaudy win total seemingly makes them a tough opening draw, but their subpar free-throw shooting – just 69.1% – is a major concern in this setting.

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State, 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV

Despite a dominant performance in the Big 12 title game, the Cyclones weren’t done any favors by the committee with this placement. The Jackrabbits from a neighboring state will be excited for the opportunity to pull an upset, though finding their three-point accuracy against ISU’s stingy perimeter defense could be difficult.

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s, 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT

The Volunteers would do well to recall what the Peacocks did as two years ago as a No. 15 seed. That said, however, this Saint Peter's team is unlikely to duplicate that wild Elite Eight run, as they only put up 65.3 points a game and have a negative assist-turnover ratio. But with Tennessee's spotty tournament history, anything is possible.

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 North Carolina State, 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS

The Wolfpack were undoubtedly hoping for a Friday assignment after their ACC tournament odyssey that saw them win five games and five days. They could nevertheless have success against the Red Raiders, who are never afraid to shoot but would sometimes benefit from being more selective.

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford, 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS

The Jayhawks had hoped for better news on the injury front after essentially taking the Big 12 tournament off. But with Kevin McCullar sidelined they’ll definitely be on upset watch against the deep and well-drilled Bulldogs, who won 29 games and are among the leaders in scoring and 3-point shooting.

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake, 10:05 p.m. ET, truTV

This might be a case of saving the best for last, so pace yourself accordingly. The Cougars’ last ride in the Pac-12 was among the season’s more compelling stories, but they struggled down the stretch and get an extremely difficult matchup with the Missouri Valley champion Bulldogs. A late-night upset seems possible.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness games today: NCAA Tournament matchups to watch Thursday