March Madness schedule today: Elite Eight TV channels, scores for Saturday's NCAA Tournament games

The first half of the Elite Eight is set.

Four teams will play on Saturday with a chance to reach the Final Four — including two programs with a chance to reach the stage for the first time. The two biggest surprises might be the second matchup of the day, as 4 seed Alabama (24-11, 13-5 SEC) takes on 6 seed Clemson (24-11, 11-9 ACC) in Los Angeles.

The Crimson Tide is making its first Elite Eight appearance since 2004, whereas the Tigers are making their first since 1980. Alabama defeated 1 seed UNC 89-87 on Thursday to set up the Elite Eight matchup, while the Tigers stunned 2 seed Arizona 77-72 in the game before.

No. 1 overall seed UConn is looking to become the first repeat champions since the 2006-07 Florida Gators. The Huskies defeated 5 seed San Diego State 82-52 Thursday, marking their 10th straight victory and the eighth in that span by double-figures. Illinois, a 3 seed, knocked off 2 seed Iowa State 72-69 in a close contest at TD Garden in Boston.

Here's what to know about Saturday's games, including schedules, times, TV channels and scores:

March Madness schedule today

All times Central

(1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52

(4) Alabama vs. (6) Clemson | 7:49 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Sling TV)

How to watch March Madness games

TV channels: CBS | TBS/truTV

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

The Elite Eight will be split between CBS and TBS/truTV, though Saturday's games will air solely on the latter networks. Streaming options for the games include the NCAA March Madness Live app or Sling TV, which carries March Madness games and TBS/truTV.

NCAA Tournament scores, results for Elite Eight

(1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52

(4) Alabama vs. (6) Clemson

