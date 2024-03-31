March Madness schedule today: Elite Eight TV channels, scores for Sunday's NCAA Tournament games

The Elite Eight is here, as the final two March Madness teams will punch their tickets to the Final Four in Phoenix on Sunday.

Tennessee, Purdue, NC State and Duke are all vying for a spot in the Final Four on Easter Sunday.

The run by 11 seed NC State run has lasted from the beginning of the ACC Tournament all the way to the Elite Eight, where the lowest-seeded remaining team will look to force another upset, this time over 4 seed Duke. The Wolfpack, coming off a 67-58 win over 2 seed Marquette, has already played the Blue Devils twice this season: NC State lost 79-64 in the regular season before getting one back in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, winning 74-69.

Meanwhile, 1 seed Purdue — who went out in the first round to a 16 seed last year — is looking to rebound with its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and third in program history. The Boilermakers will take on a Tennessee team that has reached the Elite Eight for only the second time in program history following an 82-75 win over 3 seed Creighton in the Sweet 16.

Here's the times, scores and TV channels for Elite Eight games on Sunday:

March Madness schedule today

Sunday, March 31

(2) Tennessee vs. (1) Purdue | 1:20 p.m. CT | CBS

(11) NC State vs. (4) Duke | 4:05 p.m. CT | CBS

How to watch March Madness games

TV channels: CBS | TBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo (free trial)

The remaining NCAA Tournament games will air live on CBS or TBS, with Sunday's Elite Eight games streaming solely on the former network. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

NCAA Tournament scores, results for Elite Eight

This section will be updated.

(2) Tennessee vs. (1) Purdue

(11) NC State vs. (4) Duke

