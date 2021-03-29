March Madness schedule, odds and TV info for Monday's men's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight games

The first two tickets to the 2021 men's Final Four will be punched Monday as Elite Eight play begins in Indianapolis.

No. 12 Oregon State, which needed to win the Pac-12 Conference tournament to steal an NCAA Tournament bid, is making history with this run. The Beavers are just the second 12-seed to ever reach the Elite Eight.

They will be playing Houston, which itself is making its first Elite Eight appearance since the "Phi Slama Jama" squads of Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon went to three straight Final Fours from 1982-84.

The late game features Arkansas and No. 1 Baylor. The Razorbacks have not been to the Elite Eight since Nolan Richardson's defending champions made a run to the title game in 1995. Should the Bears win, they'll be appearing in their first Final Four in 71 years.

Sunday's NCAA Tournament recap

Davion Mitchell and the Baylor Bears take on Arkansas in the Elite Eight.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday's men's NCAA Tournament games (all times Eastern and all betting odds via BetMGM as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday):

No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 2 Houston

Time: 7:15 p.m. Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

TV: CBS.

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl.

How to stream: March Madness Live, fuboTV, Paramount+.

Odds: Houston -8; over/under: 129.5.

How they got here: Oregon State beat No. 5 Tennessee 70-56 in first round, No. 4 Oklahoma State 80-70 in second round and No. 8 Loyola Chicago 65-58 in Sweet 16; Houston defeated No. 15 Cleveland State 87-56 in first round, No. 10 Rutgers 63-60 in second round and No. 11 Syracuse 62-46 in Sweet 16.

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Baylor

Time: 9:57 p.m. Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

TV: CBS.

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson.

How to stream: March Madness Live, fuboTV, Paramount+.

Odds: Baylor -7.5; over/under: 148.5.

How they got here: Arkansas beat No. 14 Colgate 85-68 in first round, No. 6 Texas Tech 68-66 in second round and No. 15 Oral Roberts 72-70 in Sweet 16; Baylor defeated No. 16 Hartford 79-55 in first round, No. 9 Wisconsin 76-63 in second round and No. 5 Villanova 62-51 in Sweet 16.

