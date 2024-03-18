March Madness schedule 2024: Day-by-day TV channels, streams to watch NCAA Tournament games

After months of anticipation, the arduous wait is over — a bracket, at last, is here.

Following the completion of a busy, unpredictable week of conference tournament action, the 68 teams that will make up the 2024 NCAA Tournament were unveiled Sunday, along with the individual matchups that fans will fret over in the coming days while filling out their brackets.

With the tournament field set, the frenetic and occasionally chaotic first week of March Madness awaits, with the First Four taking place Tuesday and Wednesday, the first round on Thursday and Friday, and the second round on Saturday and Sunday. By the end of that stretch, 68 national championship hopefuls will have been whittled down to 16.

In order to keep up with the busiest, maybe most exciting week on the American sports calendar, here’s everything you need to know to follow along with the early action from the 2024 NCAA Tournament:

What channel is March Madness 2024 on?

TV channels : CBS | TNT | TBS | truTV

Streams: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV | Paramount+

NCAA Tournament games can be watched on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Streaming options for the contests include the NCAA March Madness Live app, as well as on Sling TV.

March Madness schedule 2024

All times Eastern

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard | 6:40 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

Wednesday, March 20

(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State | 6:40 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

(10) Boise State vs. (10) Colorado | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

Round 1

Thursday, March 21

Friday, March 22

Round 2

This section will be updated as games are scheduled

Sweet 16

This section will be updated as games are scheduled

Elite Eight

This section will be updated as games are scheduled

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)

TBD vs. TBD | 8:20 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)

This section will be updated as games are scheduled

NCAA Tournament national championship

Monday, April 8

TBD vs. TBD | 9:20 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)

This section will be updated as games are scheduled

