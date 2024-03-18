March Madness schedule 2024: Day-by-day TV channels, streams to watch NCAA Tournament games
After months of anticipation, the arduous wait is over — a bracket, at last, is here.
Following the completion of a busy, unpredictable week of conference tournament action, the 68 teams that will make up the 2024 NCAA Tournament were unveiled Sunday, along with the individual matchups that fans will fret over in the coming days while filling out their brackets.
With the tournament field set, the frenetic and occasionally chaotic first week of March Madness awaits, with the First Four taking place Tuesday and Wednesday, the first round on Thursday and Friday, and the second round on Saturday and Sunday. By the end of that stretch, 68 national championship hopefuls will have been whittled down to 16.
In order to keep up with the busiest, maybe most exciting week on the American sports calendar, here’s everything you need to know to follow along with the early action from the 2024 NCAA Tournament:
What channel is March Madness 2024 on?
TV channels: CBS | TNT | TBS | truTV
Streams: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV | Paramount+
NCAA Tournament games can be watched on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV.
Streaming options for the contests include the NCAA March Madness Live app, as well as on Sling TV.
March Madness schedule 2024
All times Eastern
First Four
Tuesday, March 19
(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard | 6:40 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
Wednesday, March 20
(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State | 6:40 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
(10) Boise State vs. (10) Colorado | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
Round 1
Thursday, March 21
(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT (Sling TV)
(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)
(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Howard/(16) North Carolina | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT (Sling TV)
(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)
(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State/(10) Virginia | 6:50 p.m. | TNT (Sling TV)
(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)
(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's | 9:20 p.m. | TNT (Sling TV)
(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)
(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
Friday, March 22
(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT (Sling TV)
(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)
(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT (Sling TV)
(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado/(10) Boise State | 4:30 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)
(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT (Sling TV)
(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)
(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV (Sling TV)
(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT (Sling TV)
(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)
(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)
Round 2
This section will be updated as games are scheduled
Sweet 16
This section will be updated as games are scheduled
Elite Eight
This section will be updated as games are scheduled
Final Four
Saturday, April 6
This section will be updated as games are scheduled
NCAA Tournament national championship
Monday, April 8
TBD vs. TBD | 9:20 p.m. | TBS (Sling TV)
This section will be updated as games are scheduled
