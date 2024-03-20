March Madness: Saint Peter's basketball team's lone 2022 holdover sees more glory ahead

Only one member of the Saint Peter’s basketball team knows what it's like to shock the world in the NCAA Tournament.

Latrell Reid's been there, so he had some advice for his teammates as they disembarked for Thursday’s first-round game against national power Tennessee in Charlotte, N.C. (9:20 p.m., TNT).

“The biggest thing I told them about what’s to come – the outside noise, all the fans and the cheering – is to embrace it," Reid said. "It’s the experience of a lifetime. Enjoy it and be in the moment.”

After a pause, he added, “But just know that the more you win, the more history you make and the better it gets.”

Reid would know. Two years ago, the Willingboro native was the last member of the rotation as Saint Peter’s became the first No. 15 seed ever to advance to the Elite Eight. Now, the senior is the point guard and floor general surrounded by an entirely new cast of characters.

“It’s surreal, because you do something so crazy that you don’t think you’ll get a chance to experience it again – and then you get that chance,” he said. “It’s different this time, though. Now I’m at the helm of it, being a leader. Before I was a role player who contributed any way I could, but now I’m a major piece and it’s special to be a part of it this way, too.”

In Saturday’s 68-63 upset of Fairfield in the MAAC Tournament final, Reid posted nine points, six rebounds and four assists in a team-high 38 minutes. Tournament MVP Corey Washington led the way 24 points and nine boards and could be that under-the-radar mid-major standout who introduces himself to the nation this weekend.

“He’s a bad man,” Reid said. “On a national stage, people are going to see how hard he plays.”

Saint Peter’s already established that reputation in 2022, and it remains true even though almost the entire coaching staff and roster has turned over. The Peacocks were picked to finish as low as 10th in the MAAC this season as second-year head coach Bashir Mason was still putting his stamp on the program.

“Coach Bash is ahead of schedule,” Reid said. “He’s a winner and I’m proud of play for a winner.”

Reid heard from all of his former teammates after cutting down the MAAC Tournament net. They scattered after the 2022 run, transferring near and far. Only forwards Hassan and Fousseyni Drame are back in the Big Dance, with Duquesne (Fousseyni averages 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds as a sub; Hassan hasn’t played much).

Daryl Banks (9.7 ppg at St. Bonaventure), Matt Lee (8.5 ppg at Missouri State), Clarence Rupert (7.5 ppg at Southern Illinois), Doug Edert (4.7 ppg at Bryant) and Jaylen Murray (13.8 ppg, 4.0 apg at Ole Miss) will be watching from their campuses. College grads KC Ndefo and Isiah Dasher have checked into their group chats as well. Oumar Diahame, who was the backup center on the 2022 squad, is still with the program but has not played in two years due to knee problems.

Amid the 2022 squad's mass exodus into the transfer portal Reid, who'd arrived at Saint Peter’s as a walk-on, decided to stick around and give Mason a chance. It worked out great for both parties.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said of that decision. “I’d do it again and again. I’m really proud to be part of the Saint Peter’s family.”

That family is back in the national spotlight this week. In recent days Reid’s called up clips on his phone to show his current teammates the epic scenes from two years ago, including the locker-room celebration after the Peacocks’ Sweet 16 takedown of Big Ten champion Purdue.

His point: This could be us this weekend. The madness of March is real.

“Once you get the experience of what we achieved a few years back, you believe that anything is possible,” Reid said. “So I absolutely believe we can win and we will win. That’s something I learned from experience. If they can’t believe off of that, I don’t know what to tell them.”

