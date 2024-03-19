March Madness regional breakdowns: Teams and players to watch

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot dunks against North Carolina State during the ACC championship game on Saturday night. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

The NCAA tournament bracket is set and the games are set to begin Tuesday with the start of the First Four.

Here's a rundown of the players to watch, potential Cinderella teams and game previews for every region in the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

EAST REGION

Connecticut center Donovan Clingan is guarded by Seton Hall center Jaden Bediako during a game on March 3. (Jessica Hill / Associated Press)

No. 1 CONNECTICUT: The defending national champion didn’t land an easy path, with last season’s Final Four participants Florida Atlantic and San Diego State, and an arguable No. 1 seed in Iowa State all in the same region. Center Donovan Clingan (12.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg) was a key factor in UConn winning its first Big East tournament title since 2011.

No. 2 IOWA STATE: The Cyclones were widely projected to be a No. 1 seed, but their weak nonconference schedule was seen as a liability. The balanced Iowa State lineup is coming off a 69-41 win over top-ranked Houston in the Big 12 tournament title game.

No. 3 ILLINOIS: The Illini won the Big Ten tournament title and the team’s 26 wins are the program’s most in the last 18 years. Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the Illini in scoring at 22.6 points per game, the program's highest single-season scoring average in 51 years.

No. 4 AUBURN: The Tigers enter the NCAA tournament on a six-game winning streak. Auburn defeated Florida for its third Southeastern Conference tournament title in school history and coach Bruce Pearl’s 200th career win leading the program.

Cinderella search

Stetson’s Jalen Blackmon set a conference record for most points scored in a tournament title game, finishing with 43 and earning MVP honors. Blackmon ranks No. 10 nationally with 21.5 points per game. The Hatters are making the first NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

Players to watch

Johni Broome, center, Auburn: The All-SEC first team and All-SEC defensive team selection is a key leader averaging 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Riley Minix, guard, Morehead State: The Ohio Valley tournament MVP ranks among the top three nationally in field goals made (263) and averages 20.8 points.

Terrence Shannon Jr., guard, Illinois: Shannon ranks third nationally in scoring at 22.6 points per game, scoring 40 points against Nebraska and 34 against Wisconsin during the Big Ten tournament.

Rim shots

Morehead State set a single-season program record with 318 made three-pointers so far this season.

Oddsmakers favor UConn to repeat as national champion. The Huskies have lost once since Dec. 20, winning their last eight games by an average margin of 21.2 points.

The region features two elite defenses, with Auburn ranked No. 3 nationally in field-goal percentage defense (38.5%) and Iowa State ranked No. 4 nationally in scoring defense (61.3 points allowed per game).

THURSDAY — BROOKLYN

No. 1 Connecticut (31-3, Big East champion) vs. No. 16 Stetson (22-12, Atlantic Sun champion) — Hatters head coach Donnie Jones was an assistant at Florida when the Gators became the most recent program to win back-to-back national titles, a feat UConn is trying to match.

No. 8 Florida Atlantic (25-8, at-large) vs. 9 Northwestern (21-11, at-large) — Northwestern guard Boo Buie earned first team All-Big Ten honors after ranking in the top five in the league in scoring (18.9 ppg) and assists (5.2 apg), and FAU guard Johnell Davis was the co-American Athletic player of the year (18.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg).

THURSDAY — OMAHA

No. 6 Brigham Young (23-10, at-large) vs. No. 11 Duquesne (24-11, Atlantic 10 champion) — Dukes coach Keith Dambrot, LeBron James’ coach during his first two high school seasons, led Duquesne to four conference tournament wins and its first NCAA bid since 1977. Jaxson Robinson has been a key threat off the bench for BYU, earning Big 12 sixth man of the year honors. The Cougars rank No. 2 nationally in three-pointers per game (11.2).

No. 3 Illinois (26-8, Big Ten champion) vs. 14 Morehead State (26-8, Ohio Valley champion) — The Eagles are the winningest Division I men's basketball program in Kentucky during the last four seasons with 93 victories. Morehead State set a school single-season record with 318 made three-pointers. Illinois is making its fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and features three consensus All-Americans.

No. 7 Washington State (24-9, at-large) vs. No. 10 Drake (28-6, Missouri Valley champion) — Drake’s Tucker DeVries has won Missouri Valley Conference player of the year and tournament most outstanding player honors two years in a row. The 6-foot-7 guard averages 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The Cougars are making the program’s first NCAA tournament bid since 2008. Pac-12 freshman of the year Myles Rice averages 15.1 points and leads Washington State in steals and assists.

No. 2 Iowa State (27-7, Big 12 champion) vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (22-12, Summit League champion) — Coach T.J. Otzelberger has steered Iowa State to the NCAA tournament during each of his first three seasons leading the program. The Cyclones field a formidable defense, limiting No. 1 Houston to 26.8% shooting in the Big 12 tournament title game. Iowa State has a 5-2 overall record over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits have won the last two meetings in 2020 and 2008.

FRIDAY — SPOKANE

No. 5 San Diego State (24-10, at-large) vs. No. 12 Alabama Birmingham (23-11, American Athletic champion) — The Aztecs reached the Mountain West tournament title game for the seventh consecutive year and look to build on last season’s run to the Final Four, while the Blazers routed Temple in the American Athletic tournament title game and are making their second NCAA tournament appearance in the last three years.

No. 4 Auburn (27-7, SEC champion) vs. No. 13 Yale (22-9, Ivy League champion) — Matt Knowling hit a buzzer beater to life Yale past Brown for the Ivy League’s NCAA tournament bid, and the Tigers had little trouble beating Florida to win the SEC tournament title.

— Iliana Limón Romero

MIDWEST REGION

Purdue center Zach Edey dunks over Michigan forward Will Tschetter during a game on Feb. 25. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

No. 1 PURDUE: Can the Boilermakers avoid another terrible stumble after falling to 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in 2022 and 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in 2023?

No. 2 TENNESSEE: The Volunteers’ usual lockdown defense has faltered in back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Mississippi State, giving up an average of 79 points.

No. 3 CREIGHTON: A 19-point walloping of defending national champion Connecticut late last month heralded the Bluejays as a team capable of a deep March run.

No. 4 KANSAS: In a massive relief for the Jayhawks, coach Bill Self said center Hunter Dickinson was expected to return from the dislocated right shoulder that recently sidelined him.

Cinderella search

Two years after it became the patron saint of NCAA tournament upsets on the way to the Elite Eight, Saint Peter’s is back to put a scare into the hearts of heavyweights.

Players to watch

Zach Edey, center, Purdue: The consensus national player of the year has done it all — except reach a Final Four thanks to his team’s repeated postseason stumbles.

Dalton Knect, guard, Tennessee: Maybe the best pure scorer coach Rick Barnes has had with the Volunteers, Knect has averaged 21.1 points and made 39.7% of his three-pointers.

N’Faly Dante, center, Oregon: Having finally put all his injuries behind him — for the moment, anyway — Dante is a two-way force, making 70.2% of his shots while averaging 1.85 blocks.

Rim shots

This is Gonzaga’s 25th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, a run that started in 1999 under coach Dan Monson before he left for Minnesota and later Long Beach State.





Texas Christian redshirt senior forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr., who averages 5.6 points while mostly coming off the bench, spent two seasons at USC and is the son of former UCLA standout Charles O’Bannon.





South Carolina (26-7) has tied its 2017 Final Four team for the most victories in school history after logging a record 25 during the regular season.

TUESDAY — DAYTON

No. 10 Colorado State (24-10) vs. No. 10 Virgina (23-10) — Virginia has gone 0-2 in NCAA tournament games since winning the 2019 national championship, losing to Furman last year and to Ohio in 2021.

No. 16 Montana State (17-17) vs. No. 16 Grambling State (20-14) — After holding a 2-10 record after a 39-point loss to Florida on Dec. 22, Grambling State went 18-4 to secure its first NCAA tournament berth in school history.

THURSDAY — SALT LAKE CITY

No. 5 Gonzaga (25-7, at-large) vs. No. 12 McNeese State (30-3, Southland champion) — The Bulldogs have not lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament since falling to Davidson — and current Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry — in 2008.

No. 4 Kansas (22-10, at-large) vs. No. 13 Samford (29-5, Southern champion) — The Jayhawks have gone a middling 9-9 since opening the season with a 13-1 record. Samford is making its third trip to the NCAA tournament after having gone in 1999 and 2000.

THURSDAY — PITTSBURGH

No. 6 South Carolina (26-7, at-large) vs. No. 11 Oregon (23-11, Pac-12 champion) — Having been crowned first NCAA tournament champions in 1939, the Ducks can lay claim to more trivia after winning the final Pac-12 tournament title.

No. 3 Creighton (23-9, at-large) vs. No. 14 Akron (24-10, Mid-American champion) — The Bluejays feature one of the nation’s top trios in Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner, who are averaging a combined 53.1 points.

THURSDAY — CHARLOTTE

No. 7 Texas (20-12, at-large) vs. No. 10 Play-in winner (see matchup above) — Longhorns senior guard Max Abmas, a transfer from Oral Roberts, sparked the Golden Eagles to NCAA tournament victories over Ohio State and Florida in 2021.

No. 2 Tennessee (24-8, at-large) vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (19-13, Metro Atlantic Athletic champion) — The Peacocks can strut about being 1-0 against Southeastern Conference teams in the NCAA tournament after their opening-round upset of Kentucky in 2022.

FRIDAY — INDIANAPOLIS

No. 1 Purdue (29-4, at-large) vs. No. 16 Play-in winner (see matchup above) — The Boilermakers better get out to a big early lead or they will feel the pressure of more March mayhem.

No. 8 Utah State (27-6, at-large) vs. No. 9 Texas Christian (21-12, at-large) — Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon, seeking his first trip to the NCAA tournament’s second weekend since taking Pittsburgh to the Elite Eight in 2009, has lost second-round heartbreakers in each of the last two seasons.

— Ben Bolch

SOUTH REGION

Houston guard Jamal Shead, right, controls the ball in front of Baylor guard Jayden Nunn during a game on Feb. 24. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

No. 1 HOUSTON: The Cougars field an elite defense and enter the NCAA tournament working to rebound from a 69-41 Big 12 tournament championship game loss to Iowa State. It was the largest margin of defeat for a No. 1 team since UCLA beat Houston by 32 in the 1968 Final Four.

No. 2 MARQUETTE: Coach Shaka Smart is optimistic Big East player of the year Tyler Kolek, who leads the nation in assists per game, will resume play after sitting out the last six games because of an oblique injury. The Golden Eagles are coming off a loss to defending national champion UConn in the Big East tournament title game.

No. 3 KENTUCKY: Antonio Reeves (20 ppg) leads a Wildcats roster loaded with talent that was slowed by injuries during much of the regular season. Kentucky enters the NCAA tournament ranked No. 2 nationally, averaging 89.4 points.

No. 4 DUKE: Coach Jon Scheyer has led the Blue Devils to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, finding his footing after the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski. Duke features strong guards and is ranked No. 15 nationally in three-point field goal percentage (37.7).

Cinderella search

Center D.J. Burns Jr. earned ACC tournament MVP honors after helping the 10th-seeded Wolfpack win five games during five days to clinch the crown, averaging 15.2 points during the stretch.

Three to watch

Jamal Shead, guard, Houston: The Big 12 player of the year and defensive player of the year led the league and ranks in the top 20 nationally in assists per game, steals per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Terrence Edwards Jr., guard, James Madison: Edwards won Sun Belt sixth man of the year honors last season and followed that up with league player of the year honors. He is averaging 17.4 points and scored 24 during a season-opening win over Michigan State.

Reed Sheppard, guard, Kentucky: The SEC freshman of the year averages 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals. Sheppard is a strong three-point shooter who has worked his way up NBA mock draft projections.

Rim shots

Florida is vowing to play for center Micah Handlogten, who broke his lower left leg after landing awkwardly in the opening minutes of the SEC tournament championship game Sunday. He was taken off the court via a stretcher and his mother announced he had surgery.

Wisconsin has long been known for its defense, but this season the Badgers are averaging 75.1 points and field their highest-scoring team since 1994.

Oakland coach Greg Kampe reportedly weighed retirement before the season, but instead he extended his 40-year run leading the Grizzlies and helped them earn the fourth NCAA tournament bid of his tenure.

WEDNESDAY — DAYTON

No. 10 Boise State (22-10, at-large) vs. No. 10 Colorado (24-10, at-large) — Buffaloes junior KJ Simpson is a dynamic guard (19.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.9 apg) who could spark some March magic, and Broncos junior forward O'Mar Stanley (13 ppg, 6.4 rpg) can be equally disruptive.

THURSDAY — PITTSBURGH

No. 6 Texas Tech (23-10, at-large) vs. 11 North Carolina State (22-14, ACC champion) — Chance McMillian has bolstered the Red Raiders after two players suffered season-ending injuries. The Wolfpack are riding immense confidence after beating Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina in the ACC tournament.

No. 3 Kentucky (23-9, at-large) vs. No. 14 Oakland (23-11, Horizon champion) — The Wildcats have played tepid defense this season and coach John Calipari is under pressure to lead Kentucky past the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament. The Grizzlies will lean on Trey Townsend (16.9 ppg) to help lead them to an upset.

FRIDAY — MEMPHIS

No. 1 Houston (30-4, at-large) vs. No. 16 Longwood (21-13, Big South champion) — Longwood is making its second NCAA tournament appearance, while Houston is pushing for back-to-back trips to the Final Four. The Lancers have won at least 20 games during each of the last three seasons for the first time in school history.

No. 8 Nebraska (23-10, at-large) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (20-14, at-large) — Japanese star Keisei Tominaga is an elite three-point shooter who leads the Cornhuskers in scoring (14.8 ppg). Wade Taylor IV (18.9 ppg) has been a reliable playmaker for the erratic Aggies, who have posted a mix of marquee wins and troubling losses.

FRIDAY — BROOKLYN

No. 5 Wisconsin (22-13, at-large) vs. No. 12 James Madison (31-3, Sun Belt champion) — The Dukes are among the hottest teams in the country, riding the nation’s longest win streak at 13 games. The Badgers closed the regular season on a 3-8 run before a strong showing in the Big Ten tournament.

No. 4 Duke (24-8, at-large) vs. No. 13 Vermont (28-6, America East champion) — The Catamounts have won three consecutive America East tournament titles and are riding a 10-game win streak with an aggressive defense and methodical offense that strives to slow down the tempo. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, feature strong guards who can hit from long range.

FRIDAY — INDIANAPOLIS

No. 7 Florida (24-11, at-large) vs. Play-in winner (see matchup above) — The Gators closed the regular-season on a hot streak and rank second nationally in rebounding but will have to adapt without injured center Micah Handlogten.

No. 2 Marquette (25-9, at large) vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (22-11, Conference USA champion) — The Hilltoppers play at the fastest speed of any team in the country under first-year coach Steve Lutz. The Golden Eagles are among the nation’s most efficient teams on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

— Iliana Limón Romero

WEST REGION

North Carolina guard RJ Davis shoots a layup in front of Notre Dame guard Markus Burton during a game on March 5. (Chris Seward / Associated Press)

No. 1 NORTH CAROLINA: Second-year coach Hubert Davis bounced back from missing last year's tournament by steering the Tar Heels to a top seed. Guard RJ Davis and forward Armando Bacot helped North Carolina win the ACC regular season title.

No. 2 ARIZONA: The Wildcats have been inconsistent all season, mixing big wins with losses to underdogs such as USC. Arizona pushes the tempo and has a balanced collection of stars that includes North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, but the heat will keep rising for coach Tommy Lloyd if he fails to deliver a deep tournament run.

No. 3 BAYLOR: The Bears have six players who average double-figure scoring, but defense and turnovers caused problems during the final stretch of the regular season. Baylor needs guard RayJ Dennis to be more dependable under pressure to avoid an early exit.

No. 4 ALABAMA: The Crimson Tide lead the nation in scoring, averaging 90.8 points, and are an especially strong three-point shooting team. Alabama has scored 100 points in at least nine games this season, but sometimes sacrifices control in favor of speed. If the team can limit turnovers and poor decision-making, the Tide could make a deep tournament run.

Cinderella search

Guard Tyon Grant-Foster (19.8 ppg, 1.4 bpg) leads a potent Grand Canyon team that beat fellow NCAA tournament team San Diego State earlier this season.

Players to watch

Aidan Mahaney, guard, Saint Mary's: The sophomore averages 13.9 points and has played a key role in the Gaels' two wins over Gonzaga during the regular season and conference tournament.

Mark Sears, guard, Alabama: The senior is one of many players who help the Crimson Tide push the tempo, averaging 21.1 points.

RJ Davis, guard, North Carolina: The dynamic playmaker averages 21.4 points and put up 30 points during North Carolina's ACC championship game loss to NC State.

Rim shots

Rick Pitino protested St. John’s missing out on an NCAA tournament bid, but his son, Richard Pitino, is in the Big Dance leading a hot New Mexico team that won the Mountain West tournament title.

Long Beach State is arguably the best story of the tournament, with players rallying around coach Dan Monson after the school announced it would part ways with him at the end of the season. The team was much stronger from three-point range during a Big West tournament run.

Clemson is an inconsistent but dangerous team that has wins over Alabama and North Carolina but paired them with a string of forgettable ACC losses. Senior center PJ Hall could help the Tigers make a surprise run.

TUESDAY — DAYTON

No. 16 Howard (18-16, Mid-East Atlantic champion) vs. No. 16 Wagner (16-15, Northeast champion): Former Duke player Kenny Blakeney is coaching a Bison team pushing to stay in the tournament. The Seahawks, led by Melvin Council Jr. (14.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg), are arguably the weakest team in the tournament but got hot at the right time during the conference tournament and has already delivered a March surprise.

THURSDAY — CHARLOTTE

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Play-in winner (see matchup above): The Tar Heels were riding an eight-game win streak before falling in the ACC tournament championship. North Carolina runs into trouble in high-scoring games, losing three times this season when it has given up 80 or more points.

No. 8 Mississippi State (21-13, at-large) vs. No. 9 Michigan State (19-14, at-large): The Bulldogs play formidable defense that could help keep them in games. The Spartans return much of their roster from last season’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 run and coach Tom Izzo typically wins close games in March.

THURSDAY — SALT LAKE CITY

No. 7 Dayton (24-7, at-large) vs. 10 Nevada (26-7, at-large) — The Flyers’ three-point shooting (40.4%) makes them a threat in any game. Steve Alford’s Wolf Pack went 10-1 to close the regular season and are confident from long range (36.5%).

No. 2. Arizona (25-8, at-large) vs. No. 15 Long Beach State (21-14, Big West champion) — The Wildcats failed to win the Pac-12 tournament title, but they do have signature wins over Duke and Alabama. Long Beach State’s shooting percentage improved during its surprise run to the Big West tournament title.

FRIDAY — SPOKANE

No. 5 Saint Mary's (26-7, West Coast champion) vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (29-4, Western Athletic champion) — Both teams could be called dangerous underdogs, with Saint Mary’s showing its strength against conference leader Gonzaga and Grand Canyon impressing by ranking in the top 20 nationally in field-goal defense while averaging 79.8 points.

No. 4 Alabama (21-11, at-large) vs. No. 13 Charleston (27-7, Coastal Athletic champion) — The Crimson Tide players always have the green light to shoot, ranking No. 3 nationally in three-pointers per game (11.1). The Cougars are confident after playing San Diego State close in last season’s NCAA tournament and are riding a 12-game win streak entering their showdown with the Tide.

FRIDAY — MEMPHIS

No. 6 Clemson (21-11, at-large) vs. No. 11 New Mexico (26-9, Mountain West champion) — The Tigers have pulled off big wins behind center PJ Hall, who earned first team All-ACC honors but have disappeared during long stretches of conference play. Guard Jaelen House (16.1 ppg, 2.3 spg) helped ignite the Lobos' run to the Mountain West tournament title

No. 3 Baylor (23-10, at-large) vs. No. 14 Colgate (25-9, Patriot League champion) — Expect lots of three-pointers. Coach Matt Langel has led the Raiders to five consecutive NCAA tournament bids. This season's team shoots well from long range. The Bears, meanwhile, have six players who average double-figure scoring and are very comfortable beyond the arc.

— Iliana Limón Romero

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.