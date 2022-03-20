March Madness: Ranking Sunday's men's games, from must-see to most skippable

The second round of this year's men's NCAA tournament has already featured a No. 1 seed erasing a 25-point second-half deficit only to lose, two other No. 1 seeds pushed to the brink and a No. 15 seed extending its stay another week. What does the final day of the second round have to offer? Here's a look at Sunday's eight games ranked from must-see to most skippable:

1. Duke (2) vs. Michigan State (7), 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

With two name-brand programs facing off and Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching future hanging in the balance, this is Sunday’s can’t-miss game. The question is whether Michigan State can stay in striking distance long enough for Duke to feel pressure not to let Krzyzewski’s final season end in disappointment. The Blue Devils might be the NCAA tournament’s most talented team, but their communication on defense is often spotty and their outside shooting sometimes deserts them. Can Michigan State keep Paolo Banchero and his teammates out of the paint on one end and exploit Duke’s ball-screen coverage issues at the other? It’s a tall order, but the blueprint is clear.

2. Villanova (2) vs. Ohio State (7), 2:40 p.m. (CBS)

While Villanova captured the national title in 2016 and 2018, the second round has often been the Wildcats’ kryptonite in non-championship seasons. Highly seeded Villanova teams have crumbled in the round of 32 five times since 2010. This year’s Wildcats have only dropped three games since Christmas and boast one of college basketball’s only dependable point guards, but their opponent is formidable. Ohio State will have the two best NBA prospects on the floor in E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham. And judging from Friday’s stifling win over Loyola Chicago, the return of 6-foot-8 Kyle Young seems to have solved some of the Buckeyes’ defensive issues.

3. Illinois (4) vs. Houston (5), 12:10 p.m. (CBS)

The debate over whether Houston is formidable or fraudulent has simmered for weeks. Are the Cougars as good as their top-six ranking in major predictive metrics suggests? Or is a resume virtually devoid of marquee wins more representative of their actual quality? Here’s a chance for Houston to prove itself against a talented but enigmatic Illinois team that claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season title but has recently struggled in postseason play. The Illini trailed nearly the entire game against Chattanooga on Friday but rallied in the final minutes to avoid a second straight early NCAA tournament exit.

Mar 18, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) dribbles the basketball against the Wright State Raiders during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

4. Arizona (1) vs. TCU (9), 9:40 p.m. (TBS)

After one No. 1 seed went down, a second rallied from a 12-point deficit and a third didn’t pull away until the final minute, Arizona can only hope for a more drama-free second-round game. The South Region’s top seed draws a TCU team that in the past three weeks alone has beaten Kansas, Texas Tech, Texas and Seton Hall. For TCU to spring another upset, the Horned Frogs will have to limit their live-ball turnovers, slow the tempo and dominate the offensive glass. On Friday, TCU won its first NCAA tournament game in 35 years. A second in three days might be too much to ask.

5. Purdue (3) vs. Texas (6), 8:40 p.m. (TNT)

Purdue hasn’t reached a Final Four since 1980. Texas last advanced that far in 2003. With the East Region’s top two seeds already eliminated, the winner of this second-round matchup will have a golden opportunity to change that. Awaiting the victor in the Sweet 16 is a matchup with 15th-seeded St. Peter’s, a team both the Boilermakers and Longhorns would expect to beat. The winner of that game would earn an Elite Eight date with eighth-seeded North Carolina or fourth-seeded UCLA.

6. Texas Tech (3) vs. Notre Dame (11), 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

While Chris Beard may have bolted for Austin last season, Texas Tech’s identity hasn’t changed. The Red Raiders are still a collection of guys with a chip on their shoulder, guys who have heard for years they weren’t good enough for one league or another and are motivated to prove those naysayers wrong. Notre Dame’s biggest challenge will be attacking a Texas Tech defense that is the best in the nation according to KenPom. The Red Raiders force turnovers at a high rate and give up almost nothing easy at the rim.

7. Auburn (2) vs. Miami (10), 7:45 p.m. (TruTV)

In November 2015, a four-star guard from Chicago committed to play for University of Memphis coach Josh Pastner. More than six years later, Charlie Moore is still playing college basketball. The well-traveled point guard has finally found a home at Miami after stints at Cal, Kansas and DePaul. While Auburn has a massive advantage in frontcourt size and talent, the savvy, experienced Moore is the leader of a backcourt that Miami hopes will emerge as an equalizer. Look for Miami to play five-out, draw Walker Kessler away from the basket and try to rely on Moore, Kameron McGusty, and Isaiah Wong to create scoring opportunities in multiple ways.

8. Wisconsin (3) vs. Iowa State (11), 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

While Iowa State only won 7 of 19 games against Big 12 opponents this season, the Cyclones have feasted on non-league competition. They defeated Xavier, Memphis, Creighton and Iowa early in the season and outlasted coachless LSU on Friday night. Unlike the Fred Hoiberg era, the foundation of T.J. Otzelberger’s success this season is defense — especially forcing turnovers and running opponents off the 3-point line. Alas, for the Cyclones, Wisconsin is adept at taking care of the ball and prefers to attack downhill. Plus the Badgers have the best player on the floor on Sunday night, Johnny Davis, and the good fortune of playing close to home in Milwaukee.