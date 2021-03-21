March Madness: Ranking Monday's second-round men's slate from most to least watchable games

Can LSU upset Michigan?

The Tigers took down St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday and now get a crack at No. 1 seed Michigan on Monday night. The Wolverines are without Isaiah Livers because of a foot injury and were one of two teams from the Big Ten to earn No. 1 seeds. The other team was Illinois. And the Illini lost to Loyola-Chicago on Sunday.

Can Michigan avoid the same upset fate? That question leads us to put the Wolverines and Tigers atop our power rankings for Monday's games. Here's Monday's schedule ranked from most-watchable to least-watchable. All times are Eastern. Odds are provided by BetMGM.

No. 8 LSU vs. No. 1 Michigan

7:10 p.m., CBS

Michigan -5, O/U 148.5

The Wolverines beat Texas Southern by 16 on Saturday in a game that wasn’t really ever competitive. LSU, meanwhile, overwhelmed St. Bonaventure as Cameron Thomas scored 27 points and three other Tigers were in double figures.

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa

12:10 p.m., CBS

Iowa -5, O/U 147

This is our first chance to see Oregon play after the Ducks won a no contest in the first round because of positive COVID-19 tests at VCU. Iowa forward Luka Garza had 24 points in a win over Grand Canyon as the Hawkeyes made nearly 54 percent of their shots.

No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Kansas

9:40 p.m., CBS

USC -1.5, O/U 134.5

Kansas expects to have Jalen Wilson back for the game after his positive COVID-19 test during the Big 12 tournament. How much can Kansas’ leading rebounder play? Kansas will need Wilson and David McCormack to play well to contain USC’s Evan and Isaiah Mobley. They combined for 32 points and 16 rebounds against Drake.

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 4 Florida State

7:45 p.m., TBS

Florida State -1.5, O/U 140.5

Colorado spoiled a popular upset pick with a rout of Georgetown in the first round while Florida State had no issues with UNC-Greensboro. Colorado’s Jabari Walker had 24 points on Saturday and was a perfect 5-of-5 from three. Can the Buffs shoot 64 percent from three again?

Story continues

No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 UCLA

5:15 p.m., TNT

UCLA -4.5, O/U 133

ACU forced 23 Texas turnovers in a one-point win over the Longhorns on Saturday. UCLA has beaten both Michigan State and BYU to get to the second round. The Bruins’ wins have been powered by Johnny Juzang. He had 27 points against BYU.

No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama

8:45 p.m., TNT

Alabama -5.5, O/U 138

Maryland put on one of the first round’s best defensive performances against UConn and Alabama is one of the best defensive teams in the country. This could be a game where the under is the play.

No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 5 Creighton

6:10 p.m., TNT

Creighton -5.5, O/U 148.5

Ohio took down Virginia after holding the Cavaliers to 35 percent shooting from the field while Creighton had to hang on against UC-Santa Barbara. The recipe for another Bobcat win is there, especially if Creighton struggles from behind the three-point line again.

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

2:40 p.m., CBS

Gonzaga -14, O/U 154

This game is last because of the point total. Oklahoma is without No. 2 scorer De’Vion Harmon. Gonzaga is undefeated and the best team in the country. This has all the makings of an easy win for the Zags.

