March Madness predictions: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for Big Ten basketball teams

The end of the Super Bowl can only mean one thing: The start of March Madness is only so far away.

A month from Saturday, Selection Sunday will commence and a finalized bracket for the 2024 NCAA Tournament will be revealed. Until that fateful day, though, those who follow college basketball have to divert that excitement and energy not to what the bracket will look like, but what it might look like based on results up to this point of the season.

Who’s in play for a No. 1 seed? What bubble teams will find their way into the 68-team field? And which ones will fall painfully short of that destination? How will the Big Ten and its various members factor into that larger equation?

As we enter the final weeks of the 2023-24 regular season, here’s a look at what the field would look like as of today:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: This projections do not take into account games that took place on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in:

Mississippi State

Butler

Nebraska

Cincinnati

First four out:

Utah

Wake Forest

Gonzaga

St. John’s

No. 1 seeds

UConn (22-2, 12-1 Big East) : NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 3

Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 2

Houston (21-3, 8-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

Arizona (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12): NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 4

The Boilermakers have left little doubt over how they’d respond to being just the second No. 1 seed ever to fall to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Purdue is 15-2 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games this season and is No. 2 nationally this season in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) : NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 7

North Carolina (19-5, 11-2 ACC) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 8

Marquette (18-5, 9-3 Big East) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 10

Iowa State (18-5, 7-3 Big 12): NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 9

No. 3 seeds

Kansas (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) : NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 18

Alabama (17-7, 9-2 SEC) : NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 6

Auburn (19-5, 8-3 SEC) : NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 5

Baylor (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) NET No. 12 | KenPom No. 14

No. 4 seeds

Illinois (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) : NET No. 13 | KenPom No. 11

Duke (19-5, 10-3 ACC) : NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 13

South Carolina (21-3, 9-2 SEC) : NET No. 45 | KenPom No. 45

Dayton (19-4, 9-2 Atlantic 10): NET No. 18 | KenPom: 24

The Fighting Illini are licking their wounds from their loss to Michigan State last weekend, but the setback came in one of the tougher road environments in college basketball. Coach Brad Underwood's team is still in excellent shape, ranking in the top 15 of both the NET and KenPom.

No. 5 seeds

Creighton (17-7, 8-5 Big East) : NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 16

Wisconsin (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) : NET No. 21 | KenPom No. 17

BYU (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) : NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 12

San Diego State (18-6, 7-4 Mountain West): NET No. 19 | KenPom No. 20

The Badgers are reeling and could fall back uncomfortably close to the bubble if things don't stabilize soon. Heading into its game Tuesday night against Ohio State, Wisconsin has lost four in a row, with its past two losses coming against two teams, Michigan and Rutgers, far outside the tournament picture.

No. 6 seeds

Saint Mary’s (20-6, 11-0 West Coast) : NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 23

Kentucky (16-7, 6-4 SEC) : NET No. 25 | KenPom No. 28

Texas Tech (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) : NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 21

Florida Atlantic (19-5, 9-2 American Athletic): NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 30

No. 7 seeds

Colorado State (19-5, 7-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 32

Clemson (16-7, 6-6 ACC) : NET No. 30 | KenPom No. 31

Oklahoma (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) : NET No. 31 | KenPom No. 25

Utah State (20-4, 8-3 Mountain West): NET No. 29 | KenPom: 40

No. 8 seeds

Virginia (19-5, 10-3 ACC) : NET No. 32 | KenPom No. 48

Texas (16-8, 5-6 Big 12) : NET No. 34 | KenPom: No. 26

Texas A&M (15-8, 6-4 SEC) : NET No. 37 | KenPom No. 39

Michigan State (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten): NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 15

It was a tumultuous start to the season for the Spartans, who were ranked in the top five in the preseason only to lose five of their first nine games. They've rebounded nicely since then, going 11-4 in that time. The major metrics love Michigan State and, once they get into the tournament, a Tom Izzo-coached team figures to be dangerous.

No. 9 seeds

New Mexico (19-5, 7-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 22

Florida (16-7, 6-4 SEC) : NET No. 33 | KenPom No. 27

Indiana State (22-3, 13-1 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 20 | KenPom No. 38

Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten): NET No. 50 | KenPom No. 56

A program that hadn't ever made the NCAA Tournament until 2017 is now poised to do so for the third time in the past seven tournaments. Guard Boo Buie and the Wildcats have fared well against stiff competition this season, with a 7-6 record in games against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams.

No. 10 seeds

TCU (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) : NET No. 42 | KenPom No. 36

Washington State (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12) : NET No. 40 | KenPom No. 41

Boise State (16-8, 7-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 54

Ole Miss (18-5, 5-5 SEC): NET No. 59 | KenPom No. 60

No. 11 seeds

Nevada (19-5, 6-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 47 | KenPom No. 46

Mississippi State (16-8, 5-6 SEC) : NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 35

Butler (16-8, 7-6 Big East) : NET No. 50 | KenPom No. 49

Grand Canyon (22-2, 12-1 Western Athletic) : NET No. 44 | KenPom No. 53

Nebraska (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten)** : NET No. 53 | KenPom No. 51

Cincinnati (15-8, 4-6 Big 12)**: NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 33

The Cornhuskers have made the NCAA Tournament just once since 1999 and in this projection, coach Fred Hoiberg's team sneaks into the field. Nebraska has logged some major wins this season, defeating Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State, among others. It is 15-1 in home games.

No. 12 seeds

McNeese (21-3, 10-1 Southland) : NET No. 57 | KenPom No. 68

Samford (22-3, 11-1 Southern) : NET No. 64 | KenPom No. 72

Richmond (17-6, 9-1 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 70 | KenPom No. 80

UC Irvine (18-7, 11-2 Big West): NET No. 74 | KenPom No. 75

No. 13 seeds

Yale (16-6, 7-0 Ivy) : NET No. 83 | KenPom No. 89

Akron (18-6, 10-1 Mid-American) : NET No. 89 | KenPom No. 95

South Florida (17-5, 10-1 American Athletic) : NET No. 103 | KenPom No. 112

UNC Wilmington (18-6, 9-3 Colonial Athletic): NET No. 101 | KenPom No. 102

No. 14 seeds

Morehead State (20-5, 11-1 Ohio Valley) : NET No. 102 | KenPom No. 110

High Point (21-5, 10-1 Big South) : NET No. 107 | KenPom No. 113

Vermont (19-6, 9-1 America East) : NET No. 113 | KenPom No. 114

Eastern Washington (16-8, 10-1 Big Sky): NET No. 114 | KenPom No. 125

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (17-8, 11-1 Patriot) : NET No. 132 | KenPom No. 141

Troy (17-8, 10-2 Sun Belt) : NET No. 133 | KenPom No. 129

Quinnipiac (19-5, 11-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 152 | KenPom No. 181

Green Bay (17-9, 12-3 Horizon): NET No. 174 | KenPom No. 183

No. 16 seeds

South Dakota State (14-11, 7-3 Summit) : NET No. 167 | KenPom No. 163

Sam Houston State (13-11, 6-3 Conference USA) : NET No. 196 | KenPom No. 185

Eastern Kentucky (13-11, 9-2 ASUN) : NET No. 208 | KenPom No. 191

Central Connecticut State (15-9, 9-2 Northeast) : NET No. 226 | KenPom No. 251

North Carolina Central (13-9, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 268 | KenPom No. 262

Grambling State (11-12, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic)**: NET No. 312 | KenPom No. 301

