March Madness predictions: How far do experts have Michigan State, Oakland going in NCAA tournament

Before brackets are eventually marked up then tossed aside in acceptance of chaos, they are filled out in pen as people try to accurately predict the impossible.

Everyone has their own methods, from the meticulous to mad, but eventually millions of people end up declaring their winners and losers between Selection Sunday and the tip-off of the first Round of 64 game on Thursday afternoon.

Plenty of brackets are often shared by national pundits to offer their take on how the tournament will shake out and to offer guidance to more casual fans who are wading into the college basketball waters for the first time that year. These brackets fall into the same fate as all others, eventually wrong once the madness takes over, but offer insight to how people who cover the sport see the teams and matchups before the action begins.

TUNE IN: How to watch MSU, Oakland on Fubo (free trial)

This year, the local two teams in the field, Michigan State and Oakland, are not generally seen as teams that can make a lot of noise over the next few weeks from their position in the bracket, but there are a few pundits in their corner. For MSU, the decades of March success under coach Tom Izzo is attractive enough for some to predict another deep run after an unexpected down year for the program. For Oakland, there isn't a consensus belief that the Golden Grizzlies' shooting and experience can be enough to take down the bluest of blue bloods, Kentucky, in a first-round upset.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Purdue during the second half of quarterfinal of Big Ten tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, March 15, 2024.

But more often than not, MSU and Oakland show up as first-weekend exits due to their tough paths. If the Spartans beat Mississippi State in the first round, they'd likely face No. 1 seed North Carolina in a de-facto home game in Charlotte. Oakland is looking for the 23rd win all-time by a 14 seed in the tournament and their first trip to the Round of 32 at the D-1 level in school history.

Here is a breakdown of some national predictions on how MSU and Oakland will fare in March Madness:

NCAA PRINTABLE BRACKET: Make your March Madness picks now

USA TODAY

USA TODAY had three writers predict how the first round will go, and Michigan State only received one vote while Oakland received none. Jordan Mendoza and Dan Wolken predicted a Mississippi State victory while Paul Myerberg backed the Spartans. All three were in agreement that Kentucky would manage to get past Oakland in the first round.

ESPN

MSU tip-off time: Michigan State vs. Mississippi State set. Here’s time, date for March Madness Round of 64

OU tip-off time: Oakland vs. Kentucky officially set. Here’s time, date for March Madness Round of 64 game

ESPN's chief bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, believes in Michigan State. In his 68-team breakdown, Lunardi said MSU has the right formula to succeed in March due to a stable of solid guards, including the three starters of Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins. Lunardi predicted MSU will be "the biggest surprise of the first weekend" by upsetting North Carolina before reaching the Elite Eight. On Oakland, Lunardi said there's a lot to love about the team, but says the Golden Grizzlies do not have the defense or firepower to keep pace with Kentucky in the first round.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello didn't project the same confidence for Michigan State. He predicted a narrow three-point loss for MSU to North Carolina in the second round after predicting a three-point win in the first round over Mississippi State. For Oakland, Borzello predicts a 90-70 loss to Kentucky in the first round.

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe reacts to a play against Purdue Fort Wayne during the first half of a Horizon League tournament quarterfinal at O'Rena in Rochester on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

CBS Sports

Eight CBS writers shared their bracket predictions and none of them predicted an Oakland win or a run by Michigan State. Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, Jerry Palm and Dennis Dodd all predicted first-round exits for Michigan State against Mississippi State plus projected confidence into Kentucky's chances of advancing past Oakland. Kyle Boone, David Cobb, Chip Patterson and Cameron Salerno all picked Michigan State in the first round, but all had the Spartans losing to North Carolina in the second round.

The Athletic

The Athletic's CJ Moore is not confident in the teams from the mitten, with both of MSU and Oakland bowing out in the first round. Moore predicts Mississippi State will beat Michigan State then North Carolina for a trip to the Sweet 16 and predicted the same fate for Kentucky, who got past Oakland in his bracket. Oakland did not make The Athletic's list of top 10 most likely first round upsets either.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Tom Izzo never felt so much relief in his basketball life. Will MSU take advantage?

Sporting News

Sporting News' trio of predictions had the biggest variety when it came to Michigan State's time in the tournament field, Mike DeCourcy predicts a first-round exit against Mississippi State, while Bill Bender predicts a win then a second-round exit against North Carolina, while Vinnie Iyer predicts a run to the Sweet 16 before bowing out against 4-seed Alabama. All three were in unison picking Kentucky over Oakland.

NCAA.com

NCAA.com's Andy Katz predicts a second-round exit for Michigan State and a first-round exit for Oakland. In his prediction video Katz said the Spartans have never reached their potential this season because of inconsistent guard play and lack of options at the center spot, but still backed them in the first round because of Izzo's resume in March.

"I do like Michigan State in this opportunity here," Katz said. "They get a week to prep. Izzo will get it done and these guys will rise to the occasion to get at least one win."

Katz praised Oakland, specifically head coach Greg Kampe, for making the tournament, but said Kentucky's NBA-ready talent such as Rob Dillingham and Reed Shepard will be "stars" of the tournament, propelling Kentucky to a Final Four run.

Fox Sports

Two Fox college basketball writers, John Fanta and Michael Cohen, predicted first weekend exits for MSU and Oakland. Fanta has both Michigan State and Oakland losing in the first round, while Cohen has MSU advancing then losing to North Carolina and Oakland dropping to Kentucky.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Here's how experts predict MSU, Oakland faring in 2024 NCAA tournament