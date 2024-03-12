March Madness predictions 5.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for SEC basketball teams

The number of days remaining until the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed can now be counted on a single hand.

March Madness is officially upon us.

Across the country, conference tournaments have either already begun, are set to start in the coming days or, in a select few cases, have already wrapped up.

With the SEC Tournament set to begin Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the conference continues to be among the most well-represented in the country for the projected NCAA Tournament field, with seven of its 14 members in the Big Dance. Tennessee, which is No. 5 in the most recent USA TODAY Coaches Poll, leads that group, but teams like No. 9 Kentucky aren't terribly far behind.

Where do the conference’s other teams fall? Here’s the projected bracket and which SEC teams made the cut:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: This projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, March 11.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Virginia

Colorado

Seton Hall

St. John’s

First four out

Indiana State

Wake Forest

Pitt

Providence

No. 1 seeds

Houston (28-3, 15-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

UConn (28-3, 18-2 Big East) : NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 2

Purdue (28-3, 17-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 3

North Carolina (25-6, 17-3 ACC): NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 8

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (24-7, 14-4 SEC) : NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 5

Arizona (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12) : NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 6

Iowa State (24-7, 13-5 Big 12) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 12

Marquette (23-8, 14-6 Big East): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 13

For the second time in as many weeks, the Vols came agonizingly close to earning the fourth and final top seed, but like last week, they were edged out for it, this time by North Carolina. A win against Kentucky last Saturday would have secured Tennessee a place on the top seed line, but the home loss opened the door for the Tar Heels, who have the better record, the better strength of record, a higher win percentage in Quad 1 games and, perhaps most importantly, a head-to-head win against the Vols; a 100-92 victory in the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Nov. 29. Depending on what unfolds this week, though, Dalton Knecht and company could make that long-awaited jump up.

No. 3 seeds

Duke (24-7, 15-5 ACC) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 7

Creighton (23-8, 14-6 Big East) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 9

Kentucky (23-8, 13-5 SEC) : NET No. 19 | KenPom No. 17

Baylor (22-9, 11-7 Big 12): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 14

There are few teams in the country right now that appear more dangerous than the Wildcats, whose No. 1 2023 recruiting class is rounding into form alongside talented veterans like Antonio Reeves. Coach John Calipari's team has won seven of its past eight games, with the only loss coming by one point at the buzzer against LSU. That run hasn't been due to a lack of competition, either, with three of the eight victories coming against teams ranked in the top 20 of the Coaches Poll.

No. 4 seeds

Illinois (23-8, 14-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 10

Kansas (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) : NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 18

Auburn (24-7, 13-5 SEC) : NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 4

Alabama (21-10, 13-5 SEC): NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 11

Two hated rivals once again have to share a seed line. The Tigers remain an analytical darling and they enhanced their record last week with blowout wins against Missouri and Georgia, two of the SEC's bottom four teams. For the sixth-consecutive full season, coach Bruce Pearl's team has won more than 20 games, a feat it had managed only once in the 14 years prior to that run.

The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, had an underwhelming end to the regular season, with three losses in its final five games. While Alabama is perhaps the most offensively potent team in the country, its languishing defense, which is 102nd in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, may very well prevent it from making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 seeds

BYU (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) : NET No. 12 | KenPom No. 16

South Carolina (25-6, 13-5 SEC) : NET No. 47 | KenPom No. 43

Utah State (26-5, 14-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 32 | KenPom: 44

Texas Tech (22-9, 11-7 Big 12): NET No. 30 | KenPom No. 25

The Gamecocks are perhaps the best story in the SEC this season, more than doubling their win total from 2022-23 and finishing in the top five of a conference in which it was picked to finish last in the preseason. A home loss to Tennessee last Wednesday ended whatever hopes they had for a conference title, but South Carolina has the SEC coach of the year in Lamont Paris and is one win shy of tying the program single-season record for victories. The 2016-17 team that set that mark ended up going all the way to the Final Four.

No. 6 seeds

San Diego State (22-9, 11-7 Mountain West) : NET No. 20 | KenPom No. 20

Dayton (24-6, 14-4 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 21| KenPom: 28

Wisconsin (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) : NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 21

Clemson (21-10, 11-9 ACC): NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 24

No. 7 seeds

Washington State (23-8, 14-6 Pac-12) : NET No. 45 | KenPom No. 45

Saint Mary’s (24-7, 15-1 West Coast) : NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 22

Nevada (26-6, 13-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 31

Florida (21-10, 11-7 SEC): NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 30

Last week was a strange one for the Gators, who thumped Alabama by 18 only to turn round four days later and lose at Vanderbilt, which was just 3-14 in conference play this season entering the matchup. Regardless, the 21 total wins and 11-7 SEC record are tied for Florida's best marks since 2016-17.

No. 8 seeds

Boise State (22-9, 13-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 38

Florida Atlantic (24-7, 14-4 American Athletic) : NET No. 34 | KenPom No. 37

Texas (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) : NET No. 24 | KenPom: No. 23

Gonzaga (24-6, 14-2 West Coast Conference): NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 15

No. 9 seeds

Colorado State (22-9, 10-8 Mountain West) : NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 36

TCU (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) : NET No. 40 | KenPom No. 33

Michigan State (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) : NET No. 25 | KenPom No. 19

Nebraska (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten): NET No. 37 | KenPom No. 32

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) : NET No. 50 | KenPom No. 42

Oklahoma (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) : NET No. 43 | KenPom No. 40

Mississippi State (19-12, 8-10 SEC) : NET No. 42 | KenPom No. 39

New Mexico (22-9, 10-8 Mountain West): NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 34

The Bulldogs were safely in the tournament field two weeks ago and on their way to an even better seed, but they cratered late, losing their final four regular-season games to finish 8-10 in SEC play. At least some of that has to do with the quality of their opponents. Three of Mississippi State's four losses came against teams that are in the top 20 of the Coaches Poll and another, Texas A&M, that's still in contention for an at-large bid. If they don't want to be woefully uncomfortable on Selection Sunday, the Bulldogs will need a win against LSU in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday.

No. 11 seeds

Drake (28-6, 16-4 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 47 | KenPom No. 50

Princeton (23-3, 11-2 Ivy) : NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 57

Virginia (22-9, 13-7 ACC)** : NET No. 51 | KenPom No. 66

Colorado (22-9, 13-7 Pac-12)** : NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 27

Seton Hall (20-11, 13-7 Big East)** : NET No. 62, KenPom No. 56

St. John’s (19-12, 11-9 Big East)**: NET No. 39 | KenPom No. 31

No. 12 seeds

Grand Canyon (27-4, 17-3 Western Athletic) : NET No. 53 | KenPom No. 55

South Florida (23-6, 16-2 American Athletic) : NET No. 78 | KenPom No. 88

Richmond (23-8, 15-3 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 71 | KenPom No. 81

James Madison (30-3, 15-3 Sun Belt): NET No. 55 | KenPom No. 68

No. 13 seeds

McNeese (28-3, 17-1 Southland): NET No. 58 | KenPom No. 65

Samford (28-5, 15-3 Southern) : NET No. 74 | KenPom No. 80

UC Irvine (24-8, 17-3 Big West) : NET No. 73 | KenPom No. 73

Charleston (25-7, 15-3 Colonial Athletic): NET No. 100 | KenPom No. 100

No. 14 seeds

Vermont (26-6, 15-1 America East) : NET No. 103 | KenPom No. 103

Morehead State (26-8, 14-4 Ohio Valley) : NET No. 106 | KenPom No. 112

Toledo (20-11, 14-4 Mid-American) : NET No. 128 | KenPom No. 133

Oakland (21-11, 15-5 Horizon): NET No. 129 | KenPom No. 137

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (24-9, 16-2 Patriot): NET No. 131 | KenPom No. 149

Montana (21-10, 12-6 Big Sky) : NET No. 136 | KenPom No. 155

South Dakota State (20-12, 12-4 Summit): NET No. 146 | KenPom No. 141

Sam Houston State (20-11, 13-3 Conference USA): NET No. 153 | KenPom No. 143

No. 16 seeds

Quinnipiac (23-8, 15-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 168 | KenPom No. 175

Longwood (21-13, 6-10 Big South) : NET No. 160 | KenPom No. 158

Stetson (22-12, 11-5 ASUN)** : NET No. 209 | KenPom No. 214

Merrimack (21-11, 13-3 Northeast)** : NET No. 200 | KenPom No. 200

Norfolk State (21-10, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 221 | KenPom No. 237

Grambling (17-14, 14-4 Southwestern Athletic)**: NET No. 293 | KenPom No. 286

