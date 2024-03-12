March Madness predictions 5.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for ACC basketball teams

The number of days remaining until the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed can now be counted on a single hand.

March Madness is officially upon us.

Across the country, conference tournaments have either already begun, are set to start in the coming days or, in a select few cases, have already wrapped up.

With the ACC Tournament set to tip off in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, the league is in a fluid situation. The conference has two of the top 11 teams in the most recent USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, No. 4 North Carolina and No. 11 Duke, but beyond that, it has just one other team, Clemson, who is safely assumed to be in the NCAA Tournament heading into the final days before Selection Sunday. Three of its teams — Virginia, Wake Forest and Pitt — find themselves squarely on the bubble.

How does that broader picture look for the ACC? Here’s the projected bracket and which ACC teams made the cut:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: This projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, March 11.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Virginia

Colorado

Seton Hall

St. John’s

First four out

Indiana State

Wake Forest

Pitt

Providence

No. 1 seeds

Houston (28-3, 15-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

UConn (28-3, 18-2 Big East) : NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 2

Purdue (28-3, 17-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 3

North Carolina (25-6, 17-3 ACC): NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 8

It was a tough call between the Tar Heels and Tennessee for the fourth and final No. 1 seed, but coach Hubert Davis' team has several statistical advantages that are too much to overlook. North Carolina has a better record, a better strength of record and a higher win percentage in Quad 1 games than the Volunteers. There's also this: the two teams met earlier this season, with the Tar Heels earning a 100-92 victory on Nov. 29 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (24-7, 14-4 SEC) : NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 5

Arizona (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12) : NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 6

Iowa State (24-7, 13-5 Big 12) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 12

Marquette (23-8, 14-6 Big East): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 13

No. 3 seeds

Duke (24-7, 15-5 ACC) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 7

Creighton (23-8, 14-6 Big East) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 9

Kentucky (23-8, 13-5 SEC) : NET No. 19 | KenPom No. 17

Baylor (22-9, 11-7 Big 12): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 14

The Blue Devils missed an excellent opportunity to move up a seed line and earn at least a share of the regular-season title, but came up short in an 84-79 loss last Saturday to archrival North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Still, a higher seed is very much within reach for Duke depending on how it fares in the NCAA Tournament. It has a 5-4 record in Quad 1 games and has yet to lose a Quad 3 or Quad 4 game this season.

No. 4 seeds

Illinois (23-8, 14-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 10

Kansas (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) : NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 18

Auburn (24-7, 13-5 SEC) : NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 4

Alabama (21-10, 13-5 SEC): NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 11

No. 5 seeds

BYU (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) : NET No. 12 | KenPom No. 16

South Carolina (25-6, 13-5 SEC) : NET No. 47 | KenPom No. 43

Utah State (26-5, 14-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 32 | KenPom: 44

Texas Tech (22-9, 11-7 Big 12): NET No. 30 | KenPom No. 25

No. 6 seeds

San Diego State (22-9, 11-7 Mountain West) : NET No. 20 | KenPom No. 20

Dayton (24-6, 14-4 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 21| KenPom: 28

Wisconsin (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) : NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 21

Clemson (21-10, 11-9 ACC): NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 24

The Tigers' regular season ended with a bit of a whimper, with losses in two of their final three games. They remain a top-30 squad in both major metrics, which should have them well-positioned from a seeding standpoint depending on what they do in the ACC Tournament. The NCAA Tournament appearance will be the third in the past seven seasons for Clemson, which barely missed out on the field last season with a 23-10 record.

No. 7 seeds

Washington State (23-8, 14-6 Pac-12) : NET No. 45 | KenPom No. 45

Saint Mary’s (24-7, 15-1 West Coast) : NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 22

Nevada (26-6, 13-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 31

Florida (21-10, 11-7 SEC): NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 30

No. 8 seeds

Boise State (22-9, 13-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 38

Florida Atlantic (24-7, 14-4 American Athletic) : NET No. 34 | KenPom No. 37

Texas (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) : NET No. 24 | KenPom: No. 23

Gonzaga (24-6, 14-2 West Coast Conference): NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 15

No. 9 seeds

Colorado State (22-9, 10-8 Mountain West) : NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 36

TCU (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) : NET No. 40 | KenPom No. 33

Michigan State (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) : NET No. 25 | KenPom No. 19

Nebraska (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten): NET No. 37 | KenPom No. 32

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) : NET No. 50 | KenPom No. 42

Oklahoma (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) : NET No. 43 | KenPom No. 40

Mississippi State (19-12, 8-10 SEC) : NET No. 42 | KenPom No. 39

New Mexico (22-9, 10-8 Mountain West): NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 34

No. 11 seeds

Drake (28-6, 16-4 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 47 | KenPom No. 50

Princeton (23-3, 11-2 Ivy) : NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 57

Virginia (22-9, 13-7 ACC)** : NET No. 51 | KenPom No. 66

Colorado (22-9, 13-7 Pac-12)** : NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 27

Seton Hall (20-11, 13-7 Big East)** : NET No. 62, KenPom No. 56

St. John’s (19-12, 11-9 Big East)**: NET No. 39 | KenPom No. 31

In their lone game last week, the Cavaliers avoided a dangerous stumbling block by handily defeating Georgia Tech 72-57, marking just the second time in the past six games that coach Tony Bennett's team managed to score more than 50 points. Virginia's defense is characteristically excellent, ranking seventh in Division I in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, but its offense, ranked 189th in adjusted offensive efficiency, leaves much to be desired. The Hoos will need to win against Clemson, Miami or Boston College in their first ACC Tournament game Thursday to feel totally secure about their place in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 12 seeds

Grand Canyon (27-4, 17-3 Western Athletic) : NET No. 53 | KenPom No. 55

South Florida (23-6, 16-2 American Athletic) : NET No. 78 | KenPom No. 88

Richmond (23-8, 15-3 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 71 | KenPom No. 81

James Madison (30-3, 15-3 Sun Belt): NET No. 55 | KenPom No. 68

No. 13 seeds

McNeese (28-3, 17-1 Southland): NET No. 58 | KenPom No. 65

Samford (28-5, 15-3 Southern) : NET No. 74 | KenPom No. 80

UC Irvine (24-8, 17-3 Big West) : NET No. 73 | KenPom No. 73

Charleston (25-7, 15-3 Colonial Athletic): NET No. 100 | KenPom No. 100

No. 14 seeds

Vermont (26-6, 15-1 America East) : NET No. 103 | KenPom No. 103

Morehead State (26-8, 14-4 Ohio Valley) : NET No. 106 | KenPom No. 112

Toledo (20-11, 14-4 Mid-American) : NET No. 128 | KenPom No. 133

Oakland (21-11, 15-5 Horizon): NET No. 129 | KenPom No. 137

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (24-9, 16-2 Patriot): NET No. 131 | KenPom No. 149

Montana (21-10, 12-6 Big Sky) : NET No. 136 | KenPom No. 155

South Dakota State (20-12, 12-4 Summit): NET No. 146 | KenPom No. 141

Sam Houston State (20-11, 13-3 Conference USA): NET No. 153 | KenPom No. 143

No. 16 seeds

Quinnipiac (23-8, 15-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 168 | KenPom No. 175

Longwood (21-13, 6-10 Big South) : NET No. 160 | KenPom No. 158

Stetson (22-12, 11-5 ASUN)** : NET No. 209 | KenPom No. 214

Merrimack (21-11, 13-3 Northeast)** : NET No. 200 | KenPom No. 200

Norfolk State (21-10, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 221 | KenPom No. 237

Grambling (17-14, 14-4 Southwestern Athletic)**: NET No. 293 | KenPom No. 286

