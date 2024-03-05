March Madness predictions 4.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for ACC basketball teams

In fewer than two full weeks, the day that stands as a finish line for much of men’s college basketball will finally arrive and, at last, a bracket will be revealed.

For now, guesses at what that 68-team concoction will look like continue.

How will the ACC factor into that?

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the conference is in a precarious position. Three of its teams are safely in the field — North Carolina, Duke and Clemson — with the Tar Heels and Blue Devils firmly in contention for top-two seeds.

REQUIRED READING: College basketball rankings: Where do ACC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Beyond that trio, though, things get a little murkier. With their recent stumbles, Virginia and Wake Forest find themselves squarely on the bubble. Beyond that, Pitt seems like the league's only remaining viable tournament threat, short of any other team winning the ACC tournament title next week in Washington, D.C.

Where do things stand now, with several big games looming in the next two weeks? Here’s a look at the projected bracket and where ACC teams fit in that larger picture:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: These projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, March 4.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Virginia

Wake Forest

Colorado

Villanova

First four out

Seton Hall

Providence

St. John’s

Pitt

No. 1 seeds

Houston (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

UConn (26-3, 16-2 Big East) : NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 2

Purdue (26-3, 15-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 3

Arizona (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12): NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 4

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 SEC) : NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 5

North Carolina (23-6, 15-3 ACC) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 9

Iowa State (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) : NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 10

Marquette (22-7, 13-5 Big East): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 13

The Tar Heels have recovered nicely after a 2-3 swoon several weeks ago threatened to derail what had been an excellent season to that point. Since then, they've won four straight games. Since a Dec. 16 loss to Kentucky, Hubert Davis' team is 16-3, with two of those three losses coming by a combined five points. What should be a manageable home game Tuesday against Notre Dame is followed by the hotly anticipated rematch against Duke on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

No. 3 seeds

Duke (23-6, 14-4 ACC) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 7

Kansas (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) : NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 17

Alabama (20-9, 12-4 SEC) : NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 8

Creighton (22-8, 13-6 Big East): NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 11

Duke responded capably from its much-discussed 83-79 loss on Feb. 24 to Wake Forest, beating Louisville and Virginia last week by 25 points apiece. While a home victory against the last-place Cardinals is to be expected, the Blue Devils stymied the Cavaliers last weekend, holding them to 48 points while shooting just 30.9% from the field. Wins this week against in-state foes N.C. State and North Carolina could move Duke up one seed line.

No. 4 seeds

Auburn (22-7, 11-5 SEC) : NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 6

Illinois (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten) : NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 12

Baylor (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) : NET No. 13 | KenPom No. 14

Kentucky (21-8, 11-5 SEC): NET No. 20 | KenPom No. 18

No. 5 seeds

San Diego State (22-7, 11-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 19 | KenPom No. 19

BYU (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) : NET No. 12 | KenPom No. 16

South Carolina (24-5, 12-4 SEC) : NET No. 47 | KenPom No. 43

Washington State (23-7, 14-5 Pac-12): NET No. 37 | KenPom No. 39

No. 6 seeds

Saint Mary’s (24-7, 15-1 West Coast) : NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 22

Wisconsin (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 23

Dayton (22-6, 12-4 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 21| KenPom: 27

Clemson (20-9, 10-8 ACC): NET No. 25 | KenPom No. 25

The Tigers remain a No. 6 seed after an erratic week. They took care of business at home against a desperate Pitt team trying to do whatever it can to enhance its tournament resume, but fell on the road four days later against a Notre Dame squad that was 6-11 in ACC play entering the matchup.

No. 7 seeds

Utah State (24-5, 12-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 36 | KenPom: 42

Texas Tech (20-9, 9-7 Big 12) : NET No. 42 | KenPom No. 33

Boise State (21-8, 12-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 24 | KenPom No. 34

Florida (20-9, 10-6 SEC): NET No. 33 | KenPom No. 31

No. 8 seeds

Colorado State (21-9, 9-8 Mountain West): NET No. 34 | KenPom No. 36

TCU (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) : NET No. 38 | KenPom No. 32

Florida Atlantic (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic) : NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 40

Nevada (24-6, 11-5 Mountain West): NET No. 40 | KenPom No. 41

No. 9 seeds

Michigan State (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) : NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 20

Mississippi State (19-10, 8-8 SEC) : NET No. 32 | KenPom No. 30

Texas (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) : NET No. 27 | KenPom: No. 26

Oklahoma (19-10, 7-9 Big 12): NET No. 41 | KenPom No. 37

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) : NET No. 53 | KenPom No. 46

New Mexico (21-8, 9-7 Mountain West) : NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 38

Gonzaga (24-6, 14-2 West Coast Conference) : NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 15

Nebraska (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten): NET No. 43 | KenPom No. 34

REQUIRED READING: UNC basketball vs. Notre Dame: Score prediction, scouting report for Tar Heels home finale

No. 11 seeds

Indiana State (26-5, 17-3 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 29 | KenPom No. 45

Princeton (23-3, 11-2 Ivy) : NET No. 51 | KenPom No. 64

Virginia (21-9, 12-7 ACC)** : NET No. 49 | KenPom No. 69

Wake Forest (18-11, 10-8 ACC)** : NET No. 31, KenPom No. 21

Colorado (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12)** : NET No. 30 | KenPom No. 29

Villanova (17-12, 10-8 Big East)**: NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 24

The Cavaliers late-season slide continued last week, with a close win at Boston College but a 73-48 trouncing at the hands of Duke. Under Tony Bennett, Virginia has long been a low-scoring team, but this season, it might be more due to impotency than its methodical pace of play. The Cavaliers have scored just 317 points in their past six games, two fewer than Kentucky has scored in its past three. They're now 2-4 in their past six games.

After appearing to solidify their status as a tournament team with their court-storming victory against Duke, the Demon Deacons turned around and immediately lost their next two games, including to a Notre Dame team near the bottom of the conference standings. This week should give them a chance to rebound, with a home game against Georgia Tech followed by another home game against Clemson, the latter of which would give a team with just one Quad 1 win a chance at a much-needed second one.

No. 12 seeds

Grand Canyon (26-4, 16-3 Western Athletic) : NET No. 55 | KenPom No. 57

McNeese (26-3, 15-1 Southland): NET No. 56 | KenPom No. 66

South Florida (22-5, 15-1 American Athletic) : NET No. 79 | KenPom No. 89

Richmond (22-7, 14-2 Atlantic 10): NET No. 70 | KenPom No. 77

No. 13 seeds

Appalachian State (26-5, 16-2 Sun Belt) : NET No. 69 | KenPom No. 73

Samford (26-5, 15-3 Southern) : NET No. 81 | KenPom No. 86

UC Irvine (22-8, 15-3 Big West) : NET No. 76 | KenPom No. 74

Charleston (24-7, 15-3 Colonial Athletic): NET No. 102 | KenPom No. 104

No. 14 seeds

Akron (21-8, 13-3 Mid-American) : NET No. 102 | KenPom No. 101

Vermont (24-6, 14-1 America East): NET No. 97 | KenPom No. 97

High Point (24-7, 13-3 Big South) : NET No. 108 | KenPom No. 112

Oakland (20-11, 15-5 Horizon): NET No. 138 | KenPom No. 141

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (22-9, 16-2 Patriot) : NET No. 131 | KenPom No. 143

Eastern Washington (20-10, 14-3 Big Sky) : NET No. 132 | KenPom No. 137

South Dakota State (19-12, 12-4 Summit): NET No. 152 | KenPom No. 149

Sam Houston State (18-11, 11-3 Conference USA): NET No. 161 | KenPom No. 154

No. 16 seeds

Quinnipiac (21-8, 13-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 167 | KenPom No. 189

Little Rock (20-11, 14-4 Ohio Valley) : NET No. 188 | KenPom No. 192

Eastern Kentucky (17-13, 12-4 ASUN)** : NET No. 205 | KenPom No. 200

Central Connecticut State (19-10, 13-2 Northeast)** : NET No. 231 | KenPom No. 253

Norfolk State (19-10, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 233 | KenPom No. 254

Grambling (15-13, 12-3 Southwestern Athletic)**: NET No. 294 | KenPom No. 285

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: March Madness predictions 4.0: 2024 NCAA Tournament bracketology for ACC