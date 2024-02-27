March Madness predictions 3.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for Big 12 basketball teams

With only a handful of regular-season games remaining for teams across Division I men’s college basketball, the 2024 NCAA Tournament is getting tantalizingly close.

If the season ended today, though, what would the bracket look like? And, for the Big 12 specifically, how many of its 14 teams would get in?

For the latter question, the answer is very likely to be a familiar one for the conference in recent years: Unscientifically, a lot.

The Big 12 was well-represented in the most recent USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, with four teams in the top 15 and four more receiving votes for the poll's top 25. No. 1 Houston stands atop not only that group, but all teams in the country, earning the top spot in the poll Monday for a second-consecutive season. No. 6 Iowa State, No. 9 Kansas and No. 14 Baylor round out the league's quartet of top-15 squads, while BYU, TCU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma are just on the outside looking in.

Beyond that group, Texas remains solidly in the field while Cincinnati and Kansas State are still mounting late-season cases for inclusion.

With Selection Sunday inching closer and closer, here’s a look at the updated 68-team field and where the Big 12 fits in that larger picture:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: These projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, Feb. 26.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Wake Forest

Gonzaga

Seton Hall

Providence

First four out

Colorado

Drake

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

No. 1 seeds

Houston (24-3, 11-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

UConn (25-3, 15-2 Big East) : NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 3

Purdue (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 2

Arizona (21-, 12-4 Pac-12): NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 4

Perhaps no team in the country had a better, more productive week last week than Houston. The Cougars notched a pair of top-15 victories, defeating Iowa State at home before going on the road and withstanding a comeback to beat Baylor in overtime. Coach Kelvin Sampson's team has been No. 1 in both major metrics for weeks and now, it's reflected in the human polls. This may very well be the best team in the country.

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (21-6, 11-3 SEC) : NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 5

North Carolina (21-6, 13-3 ACC) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 8

Marquette (21-6, 12-4 Big East) : NET No. 12 | KenPom No. 13

Kansas (21-6, 9-5 Big 12): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 15

The Jayhawks haven't been able to build up sustained momentum this season, with no more than two consecutive wins since early January. That's simply life in the Big 12, though. Kansas still has an incredibly strong resume, with seven wins over Quad 1 teams in the NET, tied with Houston for the most among Big 12 teams. In its lone game last week, it trounced Texas 86-67.

No. 3 seeds

Iowa State (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) : NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 11

Alabama (19-8, 11-3 SEC): NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 7

Duke (21-6, 12-4 ACC) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 9

Auburn (21-6, 10-4 SEC): NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 5

The Cyclones gave No. 1 Houston a tough fight on the road last Monday before falling 73-65. The loss snapped a four-game win streak, though Iowa State was able to recover by returning to Hilton Coliseum and getting by last-place West Virginia 71-64. It has the opportunity to pad its win-loss record in the coming weeks, with only one of its final four regular-season games taking place against a KenPom top-35 team. That game, against BYU, comes at home.

No. 4 seeds

Creighton (20-8, 11-6 Big East) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 12

Illinois (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten): NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 10

Baylor (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 14

San Diego State (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West): NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 12

A difficult week came with some equally difficult results for Baylor. After winning five of their previous six, the Bears lost on the road against BYU, where the Cougars are 14-2 this season, before falling at home in overtime against Houston. Things don't get much easier for coach Scott Drew's team this week either, with games at TCU and against Kansas.

No. 5 seeds

Kentucky (19-8, 9-5 SEC) : NET No. 19 | KenPom No. 17

BYU (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) : NET No. 13 | KenPom No. 18

Saint Mary’s (23-6, 14-0 West Coast) : NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 23

Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten): NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 22

BYU continues to show its strength in its first season in the Big 12. The Cougars have already matched their win total from last season, when they played in the decidedly less competitive West Coast Conference, and are ranked in the top 20 in both major metrics. Like Baylor, though, a challenging final slate of regular-season contests remains. Each of BYU's next three games comes against a team in the top 30 of the NET.

No. 6 seeds

Dayton (21-5, 11-3 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 20 | KenPom: 26

Clemson (19-8, 9-7 ACC) : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 24

Texas Tech (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 31

South Carolina (22-5, 10-4 SEC): NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 48

The Red Raiders aren't quite as strong as they looked a month ago, when they raced out to a 16-3 start, but under first-year coach Grant McCasland, they're clearly much improved. Since beginning the season 14-2, Texas Tech is 5-6 in its past 11 games, including a 1-1 mark last week. It knocked off what was a ranked TCU team 82-81 at home before getting bested on the road against UCF, which has given several top teams in the conference trouble this season in Orlando.

No. 7 seeds

Utah State (22-5, 10-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 29 | KenPom: 40

Colorado State (20-8, 8-7 Mountain West) : NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 29

Florida (19-9, 9-5 SEC): NET No. 31 | KenPom No. 27

Washington State (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12): NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 37

No. 8 seeds

TCU (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 30 | KenPom No. 25

Florida Atlantic (21-7, 11-4 American Athletic) : NET No. 37 | KenPom No. 35

Michigan State (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) : NET No. 24 | KenPom No. 20

Boise State (19-8, 10-4 Mountain West): NET No. 32 | KenPom No. 42

Though the loss last Tuesday to Texas Tech stripped them of their top-25 ranking, the Horned Frogs remain in an excellent position to make the NCAA Tournament for a third-consecutive season. It would be the fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the past six seasons the event has been held. Prior to that run under coach Jamie Dixon, TCU had just two all-time NCAA Tournament appearances — one of which, interestingly enough, came when Dixon was a player at the school.

No. 9 seeds

Mississippi State (19-8, 8-6 SEC) : NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 28

New Mexico (21-7, 9-6 Mountain West) : NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 32

Nevada (22-6, 9-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 42 | KenPom No. 41

Oklahoma (19-8, 7-7 Big 12): NET No. 39 | KenPom No. 38

The 2024 calendar year has been a largely trying one for the Sooners, who are 6-7 in their past 13 games after starting 13-1. Last week, though, gave what had been a reeling team a much-needed positive break. After trailing by as many as 10 in the first half against rival Oklahoma State, Oklahoma roared back and got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime from Javian McCollum to win the final Bedlam matchup for the foreseeable future.

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 53 | KenPom No. 43

Virginia (20-8, 11-6 ACC) : NET No. 49 | KenPom No. 66

Texas (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) : NET No. 40 | KenPom: No. 36

Nebraska (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten): NET No. 41 | KenPom No. 34

The Longhorns may very well make the NCAA Tournament, but they haven't made it particularly easy on themselves. After rising as high as No. 16 in the Coaches Poll in December, Texas has floundered in conference play, with a 6-8 record against Big 12 teams and a 3-5 mark in its past eight games. Two of those losses came in road games against Houston and Kansas that were decided by a combined 40 points.

No. 11 seeds

Indiana State (24-5, 15-3 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 33 | KenPom No. 46

McNeese (24-3, 13-1 Southland) : NET No. 52 | KenPom No. 65

Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6 ACC)** : NET No. 25, KenPom No. 19

Gonzaga (22-6, 12-2 West Coast Conference)** : NET No. 21 | KenPom No. 21

Seton Hall (18-9, 11-5 Big East)** : NET No. 61, KenPom No. 56

Providence (18-9, 9-7 Big East)**: NET No. 55 | KenPom No. 53

No. 12 seeds

Grand Canyon (24-4, 14-3 Western Athletic) : NET No. 59 | KenPom No. 68

Samford (25-4, 14-2 Southern): NET No. 68 | KenPom No. 72

South Florida (21-5, 14-1 American Athletic): NET No. 84 | KenPom No. 93

Richmond (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic 10): NET No. 72 | KenPom No. 76

No. 13 seeds

Appalachian State (24-5, 14-2 Sun Belt) : NET No. 74 | KenPom No. 81

Cornell (20-5, 9-2 Ivy) : NET No. 94 | KenPom No. 111

Akron (20-7, 12-2 Mid-American): NET No. 95 | KenPom No. 97

Charleston (22-7, 13-3 Colonial Athletic): NET No. 102 | KenPom No. 112

No. 14 seeds

UC San Diego (19-9, 13-3 Big West) : NET No. 110 | KenPom No. 103

High Point (23-6, 12-2 Big South) : NET No. 111 | KenPom No. 113

Vermont (23-6, 13-1 America East) : NET No. 100 | KenPom No. 99

Oakland (19-11, 14-5 Horizon): NET No. 130 | KenPom No. 133

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (20-9, 14-2 Patriot) : NET No. 136 | KenPom No. 147

Fairfield (18-10, 12-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 158 | KenPom No. 171

Eastern Washington (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky) : NET No. 129 | KenPom No. 138

Sam Houston State (17-11, 10-3 Conference USA): NET No. 164 | KenPom No. 151

No. 16 seeds

South Dakota State (17-12, 10-4 Summit) : NET No. 162 | KenPom No. 162

Eastern Kentucky (17-11, 12-2 ASUN) : NET No. 194 | KenPom No. 184

Merrimack (18-10, 12-2 Northeast)** : NET No. 202 | KenPom No. 203

Little Rock (18-11, 12-4 Ohio Valley)** : NET No. 213 | KenPom No. 217

Norfolk State (18-9, 8-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 228 | KenPom No. 255

Grambling (14-13, 11-3 Southwestern Athletic)**: NET No. 289 | KenPom No. 280

