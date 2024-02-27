March Madness predictions 3.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for SEC basketball teams

With only a handful of regular-season games remaining for teams across Division I men’s college basketball, the 2024 NCAA Tournament is getting tantalizingly close.

If the season ended today, though, what would the bracket look like? And, for the SEC specifically, how many of its 14 teams would get in?

In recent years, the league has shown its strength, getting more teams into the tournament and having more than just the usual suspects like Kentucky making deep runs once there.

This season, perhaps the most obvious standout is No. 5 Tennessee, which is in first place in the conference standings and a viable threat for the first No. 1 seed in program history. No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Alabama and No. 15 Kentucky are all top 15 teams, tying the SEC with the Big 12 for the most top-15 teams in the most recent USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Elsewhere, No. 18 South Carolina and No. 24 Florida are both ranked, and Mississippi State spent last week solidifying its case as a tournament team. Ole Miss and Texas A&M have both slipped recently, but remain in the tournament conversation.

With Selection Sunday inching closer and closer, here’s a look at the updated 68-team field and where the SEC fits in that larger picture:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: These projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, Feb. 26.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Wake Forest

Gonzaga

Seton Hall

Providence

First four out

Colorado

Drake

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

No. 1 seeds

Houston (24-3, 11-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

UConn (25-3, 15-2 Big East) : NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 3

Purdue (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 2

Arizona (21-, 12-4 Pac-12): NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 4

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (21-6, 11-3 SEC) : NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 5

North Carolina (21-6, 13-3 ACC) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 8

Marquette (21-6, 12-4 Big East) : NET No. 12 | KenPom No. 13

Kansas (21-6, 9-5 Big 12): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 15

The Vols remain one of the hottest teams in the sport, with just three losses in their past 20 games after starting the season 4-3. Last week, they survived a road scare against winless-in-the-SEC Missouri before trouncing Texas A&M by 35 at Thompson-Boling Arena last Saturday. With that behind it, Tennessee has what might be its toughest week of the regular season, with games against No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Alabama, the second of which is on the road.

No. 3 seeds

Iowa State (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) : NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 11

Alabama (19-8, 11-3 SEC): NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 7

Duke (21-6, 12-4 ACC) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 9

Auburn (21-6, 10-4 SEC): NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 5

A pair of bitter, longtime rivals will get to share a seed line in this projection.

The Crimson Tide came from behind to knock off Florida in overtime last Wednesday, but were blown out in one of their biggest games of the season, falling on the road to Kentucky 117-95 in one of the more defensively porous performances in college basketball this season. The Tigers rebounded from a loss of their own to Kentucky by going on the road and beating Georgia by 21 last Saturday.

No. 4 seeds

Creighton (20-8, 11-6 Big East) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 12

Illinois (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten): NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 10

Baylor (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 14

San Diego State (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West): NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 12

No. 5 seeds

Kentucky (19-8, 9-5 SEC) : NET No. 19 | KenPom No. 17

BYU (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) : NET No. 13 | KenPom No. 18

Saint Mary’s (23-6, 14-0 West Coast) : NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 23

Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten): NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 22

What an interesting week for the Wildcats, offering both agony and ecstasy in equally strong doses. Kentucky squandered a double-digit second-half lead and lost on a tip-in at the buzzer at LSU last Wednesday before bouncing back as emphatically as they could have, scoring the second-most points ever under coach John Calipari in a 117-95 rout of Alabama. With wins against Auburn and Alabama in the past two weeks, the Wildcats have shown they can play with anyone.

No. 6 seeds

Dayton (21-5, 11-3 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 20 | KenPom: 26

Clemson (19-8, 9-7 ACC) : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 24

Texas Tech (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 31

South Carolina (22-5, 10-4 SEC): NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 48

With just one game last week, what had been a reeling Gamecocks team got what it needed the most: some rest and a chance to reset after two consecutive losses. Coach Lamont Paris' squad made the most of its lone matchup last week, coasting past a desperate Ole Miss team playing in front of a charged home crowd.

No. 7 seeds

Utah State (22-5, 10-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 29 | KenPom: 40

Colorado State (20-8, 8-7 Mountain West) : NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 29

Florida (19-9, 9-5 SEC): NET No. 31 | KenPom No. 27

Washington State (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12): NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 37

What very nearly was for the Gators. Florida, which had won seven of its past eight games heading into last Wednesday's matchup with Alabama, wasn't able to hang on for the win against the Crimson Tide, fumbling away a nine-point lead with about six minutes remaining before losing in overtime. They responded accordingly, though, taking take of business at home 77-64 against a lowly Vanderbilt team.

No. 8 seeds

TCU (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 30 | KenPom No. 25

Florida Atlantic (21-7, 11-4 American Athletic) : NET No. 37 | KenPom No. 35

Michigan State (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) : NET No. 24 | KenPom No. 20

Boise State (19-8, 10-4 Mountain West): NET No. 32 | KenPom No. 42

No. 9 seeds

Mississippi State (19-8, 8-6 SEC) : NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 28

New Mexico (21-7, 9-6 Mountain West) : NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 32

Nevada (22-6, 9-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 42 | KenPom No. 41

Oklahoma (19-8, 7-7 Big 12): NET No. 39 | KenPom No. 38

Few teams across the country had as good of a week last week as Mississippi State. The Bulldogs, who had been firmly on the bubble in previous bracket projections, beat up on LSU and, more notably, rival Ole Miss, defeating the Tigers and Rebels by a combined 32 points. Coach Chris Jans' team has won its past five games, though an arduous week looms ahead with games against No. 15 Kentucky and at No. 11 Auburn.

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 53 | KenPom No. 43

Virginia (20-8, 11-6 ACC) : NET No. 49 | KenPom No. 66

Texas (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) : NET No. 40 | KenPom: No. 36

Nebraska (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten): NET No. 41 | KenPom No. 34

No. 11 seeds

Indiana State (24-5, 15-3 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 33 | KenPom No. 46

McNeese (24-3, 13-1 Southland) : NET No. 52 | KenPom No. 65

Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6 ACC)** : NET No. 25, KenPom No. 19

Gonzaga (22-6, 12-2 West Coast Conference)** : NET No. 21 | KenPom No. 21

Seton Hall (18-9, 11-5 Big East)** : NET No. 61, KenPom No. 56

Providence (18-9, 9-7 Big East)**: NET No. 55 | KenPom No. 53

No. 12 seeds

Grand Canyon (24-4, 14-3 Western Athletic) : NET No. 59 | KenPom No. 68

Samford (25-4, 14-2 Southern): NET No. 68 | KenPom No. 72

South Florida (21-5, 14-1 American Athletic): NET No. 84 | KenPom No. 93

Richmond (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic 10): NET No. 72 | KenPom No. 76

No. 13 seeds

Appalachian State (24-5, 14-2 Sun Belt) : NET No. 74 | KenPom No. 81

Cornell (20-5, 9-2 Ivy) : NET No. 94 | KenPom No. 111

Akron (20-7, 12-2 Mid-American): NET No. 95 | KenPom No. 97

Charleston (22-7, 13-3 Colonial Athletic): NET No. 102 | KenPom No. 112

No. 14 seeds

UC San Diego (19-9, 13-3 Big West) : NET No. 110 | KenPom No. 103

High Point (23-6, 12-2 Big South) : NET No. 111 | KenPom No. 113

Vermont (23-6, 13-1 America East) : NET No. 100 | KenPom No. 99

Oakland (19-11, 14-5 Horizon): NET No. 130 | KenPom No. 133

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (20-9, 14-2 Patriot) : NET No. 136 | KenPom No. 147

Fairfield (18-10, 12-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 158 | KenPom No. 171

Eastern Washington (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky) : NET No. 129 | KenPom No. 138

Sam Houston State (17-11, 10-3 Conference USA): NET No. 164 | KenPom No. 151

No. 16 seeds

South Dakota State (17-12, 10-4 Summit) : NET No. 162 | KenPom No. 162

Eastern Kentucky (17-11, 12-2 ASUN) : NET No. 194 | KenPom No. 184

Merrimack (18-10, 12-2 Northeast)** : NET No. 202 | KenPom No. 203

Little Rock (18-11, 12-4 Ohio Valley)** : NET No. 213 | KenPom No. 217

Norfolk State (18-9, 8-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 228 | KenPom No. 255

Grambling (14-13, 11-3 Southwestern Athletic)**: NET No. 289 | KenPom No. 280

