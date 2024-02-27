March Madness predictions 3.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for ACC basketball teams

With only a handful of regular-season games remaining for teams across Division I men’s college basketball, the 2024 NCAA Tournament is getting tantalizingly close.

If the season ended today, though, what would the bracket look like? And, for the ACC specifically, how many of its 15 teams would get in?

The answer to the latter question now appears more robust and optimistic than it did several weeks ago.

For so much of the season, No. 10 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina have been overwhelming the best teams in the conference, a fact that largely remains true as the Tobacco Road rivals are still the lone two ACC representatives in the most recent USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Beyond that duo, though, contenders for tournament bids have emerged and strengthened their cases. Clemson has been a projected inclusion in the field for much of the calendar year. Virginia has fallen off in recent weeks, but the Cavaliers are still largely considered a tournament team. And now, Wake Forest has forcefully inserted itself into that conversation.

With Selection Sunday inching closer and closer, here’s a look at the updated 68-team field and where the ACC fits in that larger picture:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: These projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, Feb. 26.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Wake Forest

Gonzaga

Seton Hall

Providence

First four out

Colorado

Drake

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

No. 1 seeds

Houston (24-3, 11-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

UConn (25-3, 15-2 Big East) : NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 3

Purdue (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 2

Arizona (21-, 12-4 Pac-12): NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 4

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (21-6, 11-3 SEC) : NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 5

North Carolina (21-6, 13-3 ACC) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 8

Marquette (21-6, 12-4 Big East) : NET No. 12 | KenPom No. 13

Kansas (21-6, 9-5 Big 12): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 15

The Tar Heels have held steady as a No. 2 seed for the past several weeks, with nothing changing this time around. North Carolina is a longshot to earn a No. 1 seed after going just 4-3 in its past seven games, but it bolstered its position on the two line with a 10-point win last Saturday at Virginia, a game in which it held the Cavaliers to 44 points on 27.6% shooting.

No. 3 seeds

Iowa State (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) : NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 11

Alabama (19-8, 11-3 SEC): NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 7

Duke (21-6, 12-4 ACC) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 9

Auburn (21-6, 10-4 SEC): NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 5

The Blue Devils didn't escape last week unscathed, figuratively or literally. After blowing by Miami 84-55 last Wednesday, Duke saw its five-game win streak snapped in an 83-79 road loss to a Wake Forest team fighting desperately for its tournament life. During the ensuing court-storm by Demon Deacons fans, Blue Devils star big man Kyle Filipowski injuried his knee, with coach Jon Scheyer saying Monday that the ailing body part is still sore.

No. 4 seeds

Creighton (20-8, 11-6 Big East) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 12

Illinois (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten): NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 10

Baylor (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 14

San Diego State (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West): NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 12

No. 5 seeds

Kentucky (19-8, 9-5 SEC) : NET No. 19 | KenPom No. 17

BYU (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) : NET No. 13 | KenPom No. 18

Saint Mary’s (23-6, 14-0 West Coast) : NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 23

Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten): NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 22

No. 6 seeds

Dayton (21-5, 11-3 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 20 | KenPom: 26

Clemson (19-8, 9-7 ACC) : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 24

Texas Tech (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 31

South Carolina (22-5, 10-4 SEC): NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 48

Coach Brad Brownell's Tigers move up a seed line after continuing to display remarkable effectiveness recently. Clemson has won five of its past six games, a run ignited by a road victory against North Carolina. While the Tigers haven't yet cracked the top 25 of either human poll, they're in the top 25 of both major metrics, which positions them nicely for seeding once the NCAA Tournament field is put together.

No. 7 seeds

Utah State (22-5, 10-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 29 | KenPom: 40

Colorado State (20-8, 8-7 Mountain West) : NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 29

Florida (19-9, 9-5 SEC): NET No. 31 | KenPom No. 27

Washington State (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12): NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 37

No. 8 seeds

TCU (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 30 | KenPom No. 25

Florida Atlantic (21-7, 11-4 American Athletic) : NET No. 37 | KenPom No. 35

Michigan State (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) : NET No. 24 | KenPom No. 20

Boise State (19-8, 10-4 Mountain West): NET No. 32 | KenPom No. 42

No. 9 seeds

Mississippi State (19-8, 8-6 SEC) : NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 28

New Mexico (21-7, 9-6 Mountain West) : NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 32

Nevada (22-6, 9-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 42 | KenPom No. 41

Oklahoma (19-8, 7-7 Big 12): NET No. 39 | KenPom No. 38

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 53 | KenPom No. 43

Virginia (20-8, 11-6 ACC) : NET No. 49 | KenPom No. 66

Texas (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) : NET No. 40 | KenPom: No. 36

Nebraska (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten): NET No. 41 | KenPom No. 34

Once the hottest team in the conference, Virginia is suddenly caught in a rut. The Cavaliers have followed up a season-high eight-game win streak with losses in three of their past four games. Though they've hardly ever been known as an offensive juggernaut under coach Tony Bennett, they've managed to score just 134 points in their past three games — an average of 44.7 points per contest.

No. 11 seeds

Indiana State (24-5, 15-3 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 33 | KenPom No. 46

McNeese (24-3, 13-1 Southland) : NET No. 52 | KenPom No. 65

Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6 ACC)** : NET No. 25, KenPom No. 19

Gonzaga (22-6, 12-2 West Coast Conference)** : NET No. 21 | KenPom No. 21

Seton Hall (18-9, 11-5 Big East)** : NET No. 61, KenPom No. 56

Providence (18-9, 9-7 Big East)**: NET No. 55 | KenPom No. 53

Welcome to the party, Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons couldn't have asked for much more than they received last week, obliterating fellow bubble denizen Pitt 91-58 at home before picking up a signature victory against Duke. Wake Forest still has just one Quad 1 win in the NET, but its other metrics are absolutely that of an NCAA Tournament team. A tournament appearance would be just the second since the 2010-11 season for the Demon Deacons.

No. 12 seeds

Grand Canyon (24-4, 14-3 Western Athletic) : NET No. 59 | KenPom No. 68

Samford (25-4, 14-2 Southern): NET No. 68 | KenPom No. 72

South Florida (21-5, 14-1 American Athletic): NET No. 84 | KenPom No. 93

Richmond (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic 10): NET No. 72 | KenPom No. 76

No. 13 seeds

Appalachian State (24-5, 14-2 Sun Belt) : NET No. 74 | KenPom No. 81

Cornell (20-5, 9-2 Ivy) : NET No. 94 | KenPom No. 111

Akron (20-7, 12-2 Mid-American): NET No. 95 | KenPom No. 97

Charleston (22-7, 13-3 Colonial Athletic): NET No. 102 | KenPom No. 112

No. 14 seeds

UC San Diego (19-9, 13-3 Big West) : NET No. 110 | KenPom No. 103

High Point (23-6, 12-2 Big South) : NET No. 111 | KenPom No. 113

Vermont (23-6, 13-1 America East) : NET No. 100 | KenPom No. 99

Oakland (19-11, 14-5 Horizon): NET No. 130 | KenPom No. 133

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (20-9, 14-2 Patriot) : NET No. 136 | KenPom No. 147

Fairfield (18-10, 12-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 158 | KenPom No. 171

Eastern Washington (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky) : NET No. 129 | KenPom No. 138

Sam Houston State (17-11, 10-3 Conference USA): NET No. 164 | KenPom No. 151

No. 16 seeds

South Dakota State (17-12, 10-4 Summit) : NET No. 162 | KenPom No. 162

Eastern Kentucky (17-11, 12-2 ASUN) : NET No. 194 | KenPom No. 184

Merrimack (18-10, 12-2 Northeast)** : NET No. 202 | KenPom No. 203

Little Rock (18-11, 12-4 Ohio Valley)** : NET No. 213 | KenPom No. 217

Norfolk State (18-9, 8-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 228 | KenPom No. 255

Grambling (14-13, 11-3 Southwestern Athletic)**: NET No. 289 | KenPom No. 280

