March Madness predictions 3.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for Big Ten basketball teams

With only a handful of regular-season games remaining for teams across Division I men’s college basketball, the 2024 NCAA Tournament is getting tantalizingly close.

If the season ended today, though, what would the bracket look like? And, for the Big Ten specifically, how many of its 14 teams would get in?

After getting at least eight bids in each of the past four NCAA Tournaments, the Big Ten will fall short of that mark this year, barring some dramatic and unforeseen developments.

Still, the conference is in a relatively strong position in the final weeks of the 2023-24 regular season. No. 3 Purdue remains one of the most viable threats to win the national championship. No. 16 Illinois has been a top-15 team for much of the season and is well-positioned for a top-four seed in the tournament.

Beyond those ranked squads, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Northwestern and Nebraska are also widely considered to be tournament teams based on their current resumes.

With Selection Sunday inching closer and closer, here’s a look at the updated 68-team field:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: These projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, Feb. 26.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Wake Forest

Gonzaga

Seton Hall

Providence

First four out

Colorado

Drake

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

No. 1 seeds

Houston (24-3, 11-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

UConn (25-3, 15-2 Big East) : NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 3

Purdue (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 2

Arizona (21-, 12-4 Pac-12): NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 4

The Boilermakers rebounded nicely from an upset loss on Feb. 18 at Ohio State by winning both of their games last week, blowing out Rutgers by 28 at home before going on the road and getting by Michigan in an eight-point victory. Reigning national player of the year Zach Edey had 35 points and 15 rebounds in the win against the Wolverines while making 14 of his 18 shots.

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (21-6, 11-3 SEC) : NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 5

North Carolina (21-6, 13-3 ACC) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 8

Marquette (21-6, 12-4 Big East) : NET No. 12 | KenPom No. 13

Kansas (21-6, 9-5 Big 12): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 15

No. 3 seeds

Iowa State (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) : NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 11

Alabama (19-8, 11-3 SEC): NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 7

Duke (21-6, 12-4 ACC) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 9

Auburn (21-6, 10-4 SEC): NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 5

No. 4 seeds

Creighton (20-8, 11-6 Big East) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 12

Illinois (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten): NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 10

Baylor (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 14

San Diego State (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West): NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 12

The Fighting Illini have been slightly shaky as of late, with a 3-2 record in their past five games after starting the season 17-5. Though Illinois beat Iowa by double digits last Saturday, it gave away a game last Wednesday at Penn State, coughing up a 14-point second-half lead on it way to a 90-89 loss to a Nittany Lions team that entered the matchup 12-14 this season.

No. 5 seeds

Kentucky (19-8, 9-5 SEC) : NET No. 19 | KenPom No. 17

BYU (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) : NET No. 13 | KenPom No. 18

Saint Mary’s (23-6, 14-0 West Coast) : NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 23

Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten): NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 22

Perhaps the best thing for the Badgers, who have been reeling since the start of February, was a little time off. Wisconsin played just once last week and enjoyed a built-in bye over the weekend. In its lone game, it knocked off a feisty Maryland team to pick up its 10th conference win of the season. With a loss last week from Dayton, the Badgers move up one seed this week.

No. 6 seeds

Dayton (21-5, 11-3 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 20 | KenPom: 26

Clemson (19-8, 9-7 ACC) : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 24

Texas Tech (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 31

South Carolina (22-5, 10-4 SEC): NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 48

No. 7 seeds

Utah State (22-5, 10-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 29 | KenPom: 40

Colorado State (20-8, 8-7 Mountain West) : NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 29

Florida (19-9, 9-5 SEC): NET No. 31 | KenPom No. 27

Washington State (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12): NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 37

No. 8 seeds

TCU (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) : NET No. 30 | KenPom No. 25

Florida Atlantic (21-7, 11-4 American Athletic) : NET No. 37 | KenPom No. 35

Michigan State (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) : NET No. 24 | KenPom No. 20

Boise State (19-8, 10-4 Mountain West): NET No. 32 | KenPom No. 42

Just when it appeared as though the Spartans were peaking at the right time of the season and starting to live up to their immense preseason promise, they faltered, losing twice at home last week to Iowa and Ohio State. The latter of the two defeats was particularly painful, with Michigan State fumbling away a 12-point lead with 11 minutes remaining and watching as Buckeyes guard Dale Bonner sank a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired. The Spartans are still comfortably in the field, but they can't afford too many more lapses.

No. 9 seeds

Mississippi State (19-8, 8-6 SEC) : NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 28

New Mexico (21-7, 9-6 Mountain West) : NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 32

Nevada (22-6, 9-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 42 | KenPom No. 41

Oklahoma (19-8, 7-7 Big 12): NET No. 39 | KenPom No. 38

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 53 | KenPom No. 43

Virginia (20-8, 11-6 ACC) : NET No. 49 | KenPom No. 66

Texas (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) : NET No. 40 | KenPom: No. 36

Nebraska (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten): NET No. 41 | KenPom No. 34

The Wildcats made the most of their only game last week, defeating Michigan by 14 at home, where coach Chris Collins' team is 14-1 this season. The victory gave them at least 10 wins in conference play in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

Elsewhere, the Cornhuskers bolstered their NCAA Tournament hopes with wins against Indiana (on the road) and Minnesota (at home), games that were decided by a combined 33 points. In the process, they secured just their second season with at least 20 wins in the past 16 years.

No. 11 seeds

Indiana State (24-5, 15-3 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 33 | KenPom No. 46

McNeese (24-3, 13-1 Southland) : NET No. 52 | KenPom No. 65

Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6 ACC)** : NET No. 25, KenPom No. 19

Gonzaga (22-6, 12-2 West Coast Conference)** : NET No. 21 | KenPom No. 21

Seton Hall (18-9, 11-5 Big East)** : NET No. 61, KenPom No. 56

Providence (18-9, 9-7 Big East)**: NET No. 55 | KenPom No. 53

No. 12 seeds

Grand Canyon (24-4, 14-3 Western Athletic) : NET No. 59 | KenPom No. 68

Samford (25-4, 14-2 Southern): NET No. 68 | KenPom No. 72

South Florida (21-5, 14-1 American Athletic): NET No. 84 | KenPom No. 93

Richmond (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic 10): NET No. 72 | KenPom No. 76

No. 13 seeds

Appalachian State (24-5, 14-2 Sun Belt) : NET No. 74 | KenPom No. 81

Cornell (20-5, 9-2 Ivy) : NET No. 94 | KenPom No. 111

Akron (20-7, 12-2 Mid-American): NET No. 95 | KenPom No. 97

Charleston (22-7, 13-3 Colonial Athletic): NET No. 102 | KenPom No. 112

No. 14 seeds

UC San Diego (19-9, 13-3 Big West) : NET No. 110 | KenPom No. 103

High Point (23-6, 12-2 Big South) : NET No. 111 | KenPom No. 113

Vermont (23-6, 13-1 America East) : NET No. 100 | KenPom No. 99

Oakland (19-11, 14-5 Horizon): NET No. 130 | KenPom No. 133

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (20-9, 14-2 Patriot) : NET No. 136 | KenPom No. 147

Fairfield (18-10, 12-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 158 | KenPom No. 171

Eastern Washington (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky) : NET No. 129 | KenPom No. 138

Sam Houston State (17-11, 10-3 Conference USA): NET No. 164 | KenPom No. 151

No. 16 seeds

South Dakota State (17-12, 10-4 Summit) : NET No. 162 | KenPom No. 162

Eastern Kentucky (17-11, 12-2 ASUN) : NET No. 194 | KenPom No. 184

Merrimack (18-10, 12-2 Northeast)** : NET No. 202 | KenPom No. 203

Little Rock (18-11, 12-4 Ohio Valley)** : NET No. 213 | KenPom No. 217

Norfolk State (18-9, 8-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 228 | KenPom No. 255

Grambling (14-13, 11-3 Southwestern Athletic)**: NET No. 289 | KenPom No. 280

