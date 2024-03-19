March Madness predictions for 2024: These teams could win NCAA Tournament

Tip-off for the 2024 NCAA Tournament has officially arrived.

The Big Dance gets going Tuesday with a pair of First Four games, including a matchup between Wagner and Howard at 6:40 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

There are plenty of ways to bet on the 68-field tourney, including odds to win the national championship, which team will win its respective region, to make it to the Final Four are just a few of the options bettors have to wager on this tournament.

Here are the 16 odds-on-favorites for this year's tournament and my prediction on which program will be the last team standing on Apr. 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

2024 NCAA Tournament odds-on-favorite to win championship

UConn guard Cam Spencer (12) and teammates celebrate during the final minutes of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette for the championship of the Big East men's tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York.

UConn: +475 (Bet $100 to win $475)

Houston: +600 (Bet $100 to win $600)

Purdue: +750 (Bet $100 to win $750)

Arizona: +1400 (Bet $100 to win $1,400)

North Carolina: +1700 (Bet $100 to win $1,700)

Tennessee: +1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800)

Auburn & Iowa State: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2,500)

Kentucky, Creighton & Marquette: +3000 (Bet $100 to win $3,000)

Duke: +3300 (Bet $100 to win $3,300)

Illinois: +3500 (Bet $100 to win $3,500)

Alabama & Baylor: +4000 (Bet $100 to win $4,000)

Kansas: +5000 (Bet $100 to win $5,000)

2024 NCAA Tournament champion: Houston (+600)

Mar 15, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) shoots the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Houston was on an 11-game winning streak before Iowa State dominated them and held the Cougars to a season-low 41 points in a 28-point blowout victory in the Big 12 Championship game.

Left with a sour taste in their mouth following a chance to be conference champions for the third time in four years, I believe the Cougars put on a show in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston enters the 'Big Dance' with the best defense in all of college basketball, earning top honors in opponents points allowed per game (57 PPG), field goal percentage (37.9 percent) and field goals made (18.9 per game) this season.

There's no denying the hurdles the Cougars will face. They have injuries, the 192nd ranked offense this year (73 PPG), have gone past the Elite Eight only once since 2018 and have not made it to the National Championship game in 40 years.

March Madness prediction: The winner is...

Between the bounce back I expect following the Big 12 title game and a favorable draw in the South Region, I'm betting on Houston to win its first national championship in program history at 6/1 odds on multiple sportsbooks in New Jersey.

If you believe the Cougars will make it far but not win the title, I'd wager on them at 2/1 (+200) on DraftKings Sportsbook to reach the Final Four in Arizona.

