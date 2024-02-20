March Madness predictions: 2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology for UNC basketball

UNC basketball doesn’t have to worry about the NCAA Tournament bubble this season.

The Tar Heels (20-6, 12-3 ACC) are projected to be one of the top seeds in March Madness as part of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

In four weeks, college basketball teams across the nation will be preparing to watch the selection show on CBS. With the madness quickly approaching, there’s work to be done as hundreds of squads compete with hopes of securing a spot in the 68-team field on Selection Sunday (March 17).

On Feb. 17, the NCAA Tournament committee offered an early preview of how the bracket might look when it revealed its top 16 seeds. UNC came in at No. 5 overall as a projected 2 seed in the East Region.

Here’s a look at where UNC stands with just under a month left before March Madness.

ESPN Bracketology for UNC basketball

According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, UNC is projected to be playing the first two rounds in Charlotte as the No. 2 seed in the East Region, which features UConn as the top overall seed.

CBS Sports Bracketology for UNC basketball

According to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm, the Tar Heels are slated to be a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, playing the first two rounds in Charlotte. Palm has Purdue as the No. 1 seed in that region.

USA TODAY Bracketology for UNC basketball

Charlotte remains the projected destination for UNC, but USA TODAY Sports has the Tar Heels as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region. Purdue is the projected top seed in that region, followed by Baylor as the No. 2 seed.

Bracket Matrix Bracketology for UNC basketball

The Bracket Matrix formula considers the preeminent bracketology projections from across the web and averages them out to create a composite 68-team field. As it stands, UNC comes in at No. 7 overall and the third No. 2 seed. Only seven of more than 100 brackets listed on the site have the Tar Heels as a 3 seed.

