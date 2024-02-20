March Madness predictions: 2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology for NC State basketball

Don’t count out NC State basketball just yet.

The Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6 ACC) has a lot of work to do if it wants to be a part of the March Madness in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but it kept its hopes alive with an impressive win at Clemson on Feb. 16.

NC State is 75th in the latest NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, with one Quadrant 1 victory and a 4-9 record across the first two quadrants.

The Wolfpack has six games remaining, but opportunities against UNC (March 2) and Duke (March 4) remain the best chances to improve State’s NCAA Tournament resume.

In four weeks, college basketball teams across the nation will be preparing to watch the selection show on CBS. With the madness fastly approaching, there’s work to be done as hundreds of squads compete with hopes of securing a spot in the 68-team field on Selection Sunday (March 17).

Here’s a look at where NC State stands with just under a month left before March Madness.

ESPN Bracketology for NC State basketball

According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, NC State isn’t even among the teams in the Next Four Out category of the projections. The Wolfpack likely has to win out to move into the conversation.

CBS Sports Bracketology for NC State basketball

According to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest are ahead of NC State in the bubble conversation. The Wolfpack isn’t among Palm’s 19 teams in the on-the-bubble projections.

USA TODAY Bracketology for NC State basketball

Like Lunardi and Palm, USA TODAY Sports has Pitt and Wake Forest ahead of NC State as possible bubble teams that could make the tournament field.

Bracket Matrix Bracketology for NC State basketball

The Bracket Matrix formula considers the preeminent bracketology projections from across the web and averages them out to create a composite 68-team field. Out of 102 brackets, NC State isn’t on the radar of the site as a possible qualifier.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: March Madness, NCAA Tournament projections for NC State basketball