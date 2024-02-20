March Madness predictions 2.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for SEC basketball teams

The 2024 NCAA Tournament, which seemed so far off at the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season in November, is becoming more and more tangible.

For the SEC, the 2024 iteration of March Madness could be even more eventful than usual. On Monday, the league had five teams ranked in the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, all of which were among the poll's top 20 squads.

Leading that group is No. 5 Tennessee, which has made the poll's top five for the third-consecutive season. No. 13 Alabama isn't terribly far behind and is actually in first place in the conference standings. No. 14 Auburn, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 20 South Carolina round out that group of top-20 teams, with four other teams from the SEC projected to make the field in the most recent bracket update.

With only a few weeks remaining until Selection Sunday, here’s a look at the updated 68-team field and where SEC teams fit in that larger puzzle:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: These projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, Feb. 19.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Texas A&M

Nebraska

Gonzaga

Providence

First four out

Seton Hall

Butler

Pitt

Colorado

No. 1 seeds

UConn (24-2, 14-1 Big East) : NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 3

Houston (22-3, 9-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

Purdue (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 3

Arizona (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12): NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 4

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (19-6, 9-3 SEC) : NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 5

North Carolina (20-6, 12-3 ACC) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 10

Iowa State (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) : NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 9

Alabama (18-7, 10-2 SEC): NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 6

While the SEC may not have a No. 1 seed in this field, it has two teams among the top eight seeds, tied with the Big 12 for the most of any conference. The Vols are an obvious inclusion that could rise even higher up depending on how they and Arizona fare in the coming weeks. The Crimson Tide is ranked only 13th, but leads the SEC by a game and has the highest NET ranking of any team in the league.

No. 3 seeds

Marquette (19-6, 10-4 Big East) : NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 14

Kansas (20-6, 8-5 Big 12) : NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 17

Baylor (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 12

Duke (20-5, 11-3 ACC): NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 11

No. 4 seeds

Illinois (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 8

Auburn (20-6, 9-4 SEC) : NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 7

Creighton (19-7, 10-5 Big East) : NET No. 13 | KenPom No. 13

San Diego State (20-6, 9-4 Mountain West): NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 18

Auburn likely would have remained a No. 3 seed had it pulled off a comeback against Kentucky, but it was unable to dig out of that hole in a double-digit home loss that also saw forward Jaylin Williams injured. It was the Tigers' first loss at Neville Arena this season and was their second defeat in their past three games. A 40-point rout of what was then a top-15 South Carolina team prevents them from sliding too far.

No. 5 seeds

Dayton (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 19 | KenPom: 24

BYU (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 16

Kentucky (18-7, 8-4 SEC) : NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 21

Saint Mary’s (21-6, 12-0 West Coast): NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 22

The 2023-24 season has been a challenging one at times for Kentucky, but the Wildcats are coming off their best week of results in some time, defeating two projected tournament teams in Ole Miss and Auburn and winning those contests by a combined 23 points. Most encouragingly, they're fresh off perhaps their best defensive showing of the season, holding Auburn to 59 points on 30.9% shooting.

No. 6 seeds

Wisconsin (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 21 | KenPom No. 19

Texas Tech (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) : NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 23

Colorado State (20-6, 8-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 25 | KenPom No. 28

South Carolina (21-5, 9-4 SEC): NET No. 58 | KenPom No. 54

For weeks, the Gamecocks' record had been much better than their showing in the major metrics. KenPom still has South Carolina as the fifth-luckiest team in all of Division I. That discrepancy showed itself last week, when the Gamecocks were walloped by Auburn before losing at home to an LSU that was 2-7 in its past nine games. Coach Lamont Paris' team is greatly improved from a year ago, but it's still not quite among the sport's elite.

No. 7 seeds

Clemson (17-8, 7-7 ACC) : NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 30

Florida Atlantic (20-6, 10-3 American Athletic) : NET No. 29 | KenPom No. 34

Utah State (21-5, 9-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 30 | KenPom: 41

Michigan State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten): NET No. 20 | KenPom No. 15

No. 8 seeds

New Mexico (20-6, 8-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 24 | KenPom No. 25

Florida (18-7, 8-4 SEC) : NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 27

TCU (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) : NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 32

Washington State (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12): NET No. 31 | KenPom No. 33

Somewhat quietly, Florida is one of college basketball's hottest teams, with seven wins in its past eight games that includes victories against ranked Auburn and Kentucky teams. The Gators continued that recent run of success last week with wins against LSU and Georgia, the latter of which is led by former Florida coach Mike White. A huge game awaits Wednesday at Alabama, the first of two meetings between the teams in the regular season's final weeks.

No. 9 seeds

Virginia (20-6, 11-4 ACC) : NET No. 41 | KenPom No. 53

Oklahoma (18-8, 6-7 Big 12): NET No. 39 | KenPom No. 37

Texas (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) : NET No. 33 | KenPom: No. 29

Boise State (17-8, 8-4 Mountain West): NET No. 43 | KenPom No. 50

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 56 | KenPom No. 47

Ole Miss (19-6, 6-6 SEC) : NET No. 65 | KenPom No. 68

Nevada (20-6, 7-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 44 | KenPom No. 45

Mississippi State (17-8, 6-6 SEC): NET No. 38 | KenPom No. 35

Two longtime rivals will have to share at least one thing in this projection: a seed line. The Rebels have fallen back a bit since the start of conference play, going 6-6, but even though the metrics don't love them, they're still much improved in their first year under Chris Beard. After going 3-6 in a nine-game stretch in January and early February, the Bulldogs have recovered nicely with three straight wins.

No. 11 seeds

Indiana State (22-5, 13-3 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 32 | KenPom No. 49

Grand Canyon (24-2, 14-1 Western Athletic) : NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 58

Texas A&M (15-10, 6-6 SEC)** : NET No. 45 | KenPom No. 43

Nebraska (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten)** : NET No. 49 | KenPom No. 40

Gonzaga (20-6, 10-2)** : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 20

Providence (17-9, 8-7)**: NET No. 59 | KenPom No. 56

After a disastrous week, the Aggies just hang on with one of the final four spots in the tournament field. Texas A&M was well-positioned last week for a second consecutive March Madness appearance, but a 25-point setback at Alabama and a loss on the road against a Vanderbilt team that was just 1-9 in conference play have it decidedly on the bubble.

No. 12 seeds

McNeese (23-4, 12-2 Southland) : NET No. 52 | KenPom No. 63

Samford (22-3, 11-1 Southern) : NET No. 66 | KenPom No. 71

Drake (22-5, 13-3 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 46 | KenPom No. 48

South Florida (19-5, 12-1 American Athletic): NET No. 92 | KenPom No. 100

No. 13 seeds

UC Irvine (19-7, 12-2 Big West) : NET No. 80 | KenPom No. 77

Yale (17-7, 8-1 Ivy) : NET No. 82 | KenPom No. 87

Akron (19-6, 11-1 Mid-American) : NET No. 93 | KenPom No. 97

Appalachian State (22-5, 12-2 Sun Belt): NET No. 76 | KenPom No. 85

No. 14 seeds

Charleston (19-7, 10-3 Colonial Athletic) : NET No. 116 | KenPom No. 125

Morehead State (20-7, 11-3 Ohio Valley) : NET No. 115 | KenPom No. 118

High Point (22-6, 11-2 Big South) : NET No. 111 | KenPom No. 117

Vermont (21-6, 11-1 America East): NET No. 104 | KenPom No. 109

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (19-8, 13-1 Patriot) : NET No. 127 | KenPom No. 140

Quinnipiac (19-6, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 163 | KenPom No. 200

Oakland (18-10, 13-4 Horizon): NET No. 124 | KenPom No. 128

Eastern Washington (17-9, 11-2 Big Sky): NET No. 122 | KenPom No. 132

No. 16 seeds

Sam Houston State (15-11, 8-3 Conference USA) : NET No. 177 | KenPom No. 172

Southern (16-9, 10-2 Southwestern Athletic) : NET No. 196 | KenPom No. 210

Eastern Kentucky (15-11, 10-2 ASUN)** : NET No. 199 | KenPom No. 179

Merrimack (17-10, 11-2 Northeast)**: NET No. 202 | KenPom No. 204

Norfolk State (16-9, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 224 | KenPom No. 248

North Dakota State (17-11, 9-4 Summit)**: NET No. 244 | KenPom No. 235

