March Madness predictions 2.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for ACC basketball teams

While the ACC has been widely labeled as a weaker conference the past few years compared to its historical excellence, the league should still have solid representation in the 2024 NCAA Tournament field.

North Carolina and Duke remain two of the country's 10 best teams, appearing at No. 9 and No. 7, respectively, in Monday's updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils don't play again until the regular-season finale on March 9, giving both teams plenty of runway to build up their records.

Though there are only two ACC teams in the newest Coaches Poll and AP Top 25, they almost certainly won't be the league's lone two inclusions among brackets come March Madness. Clemson continues to have a strong NCAA Tournament resume, and Virginia under Tony Bennett can never be discounted. Wake Forest and Pitt have both played themselves on to the bubble as well.

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: These projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, Feb. 19.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Texas A&M

Nebraska

Gonzaga

Providence

First four out

Seton Hall

Butler

Pitt

Colorado

No. 1 seeds

UConn (24-2, 14-1 Big East) : NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 3

Houston (22-3, 9-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

Purdue (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 3

Arizona (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12): NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 4

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (19-6, 9-3 SEC) : NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 5

North Carolina (20-6, 12-3 ACC) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 10

Iowa State (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) : NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 9

Alabama (18-7, 10-2 SEC): NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 6

The Tar Heels hold on to a No. 2 seed despite some underwhelming recent play. Following a 17-3 start, coach Hubert Davis' team is 3-3 in its past six games, which included an 86-79 loss on Feb. 13 at Syracuse, a game in which the Orange shot 62.5% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range.

No. 3 seeds

Marquette (19-6, 10-4 Big East) : NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 14

Kansas (20-6, 8-5 Big 12) : NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 17

Baylor (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 12

Duke (20-5, 11-3 ACC): NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 11

Since an underwhelming 5-3 start to the season, the Blue Devils have hit their stride over the better part of the past three months, winning 15 of their past 17 games. Last week, that run was capped off by a home win against a Wake Forest team fighting for its NCAA Tournament life and a road victory against Florida State.

No. 4 seeds

Illinois (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 8

Auburn (20-6, 9-4 SEC) : NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 7

Creighton (19-7, 10-5 Big East) : NET No. 13 | KenPom No. 13

San Diego State (20-6, 9-4 Mountain West): NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 18

No. 5 seeds

Dayton (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 19 | KenPom: 24

BYU (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 16

Kentucky (18-7, 8-4 SEC) : NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 21

Saint Mary’s (21-6, 12-0 West Coast): NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 22

No. 6 seeds

Wisconsin (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 21 | KenPom No. 19

Texas Tech (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) : NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 23

Colorado State (20-6, 8-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 25 | KenPom No. 28

South Carolina (21-5, 9-4 SEC): NET No. 58 | KenPom No. 54

No. 7 seeds

Clemson (17-8, 7-7 ACC) : NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 30

Florida Atlantic (20-6, 10-3 American Athletic) : NET No. 29 | KenPom No. 34

Utah State (21-5, 9-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 30 | KenPom: 41

Michigan State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten): NET No. 20 | KenPom No. 15

Clemson saw a three-game win streak get snapped on Saturday with a home loss against an NC State team that desperately needed the win for whatever NCAA Tournament hopes it has. Still, the Tigers are the third-best ACC team in major metrics and have a solid resume that features a 4-3 record against Quad 1 teams.

No. 8 seeds

New Mexico (20-6, 8-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 24 | KenPom No. 25

Florida (18-7, 8-4 SEC) : NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 27

TCU (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) : NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 32

Washington State (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12): NET No. 31 | KenPom No. 33

No. 9 seeds

Virginia (20-6, 11-4 ACC) : NET No. 41 | KenPom No. 53

Oklahoma (18-8, 6-7 Big 12): NET No. 39 | KenPom No. 37

Texas (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) : NET No. 33 | KenPom: No. 29

Boise State (17-8, 8-4 Mountain West): NET No. 43 | KenPom No. 50

The Cavaliers saw their season-high eight-game win streak get snapped at home against Pitt, which got 27 points from All-America contender Blake Hinson. After giving up an uncharacteristically high 74 points to the Panthers, Virginia buckled down four days later against Wake Forest, holding the Demon Deacons to 47 points in a two-point win.

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 56 | KenPom No. 47

Ole Miss (19-6, 6-6 SEC) : NET No. 65 | KenPom No. 68

Nevada (20-6, 7-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 44 | KenPom No. 45

Mississippi State (17-8, 6-6 SEC): NET No. 38 | KenPom No. 35

No. 11 seeds

Indiana State (22-5, 13-3 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 32 | KenPom No. 49

Grand Canyon (24-2, 14-1 Western Athletic) : NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 58

Texas A&M (15-10, 6-6 SEC)** : NET No. 45 | KenPom No. 43

Nebraska (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten)** : NET No. 49 | KenPom No. 40

Gonzaga (20-6, 10-2)** : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 20

Providence (17-9, 8-7)**: NET No. 59 | KenPom No. 56

No. 12 seeds

McNeese (23-4, 12-2 Southland) : NET No. 52 | KenPom No. 63

Samford (22-3, 11-1 Southern) : NET No. 66 | KenPom No. 71

Drake (22-5, 13-3 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 46 | KenPom No. 48

South Florida (19-5, 12-1 American Athletic): NET No. 92 | KenPom No. 100

No. 13 seeds

UC Irvine (19-7, 12-2 Big West) : NET No. 80 | KenPom No. 77

Yale (17-7, 8-1 Ivy) : NET No. 82 | KenPom No. 87

Akron (19-6, 11-1 Mid-American) : NET No. 93 | KenPom No. 97

Appalachian State (22-5, 12-2 Sun Belt): NET No. 76 | KenPom No. 85

No. 14 seeds

Charleston (19-7, 10-3 Colonial Athletic) : NET No. 116 | KenPom No. 125

Morehead State (20-7, 11-3 Ohio Valley) : NET No. 115 | KenPom No. 118

High Point (22-6, 11-2 Big South) : NET No. 111 | KenPom No. 117

Vermont (21-6, 11-1 America East): NET No. 104 | KenPom No. 109

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (19-8, 13-1 Patriot) : NET No. 127 | KenPom No. 140

Quinnipiac (19-6, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 163 | KenPom No. 200

Oakland (18-10, 13-4 Horizon): NET No. 124 | KenPom No. 128

Eastern Washington (17-9, 11-2 Big Sky): NET No. 122 | KenPom No. 132

No. 16 seeds

Sam Houston State (15-11, 8-3 Conference USA) : NET No. 177 | KenPom No. 172

Southern (16-9, 10-2 Southwestern Athletic) : NET No. 196 | KenPom No. 210

Eastern Kentucky (15-11, 10-2 ASUN)** : NET No. 199 | KenPom No. 179

Merrimack (17-10, 11-2 Northeast)**: NET No. 202 | KenPom No. 204

Norfolk State (16-9, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 224 | KenPom No. 248

North Dakota State (17-11, 9-4 Summit)**: NET No. 244 | KenPom No. 235

