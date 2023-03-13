March Madness: Players to watch in West Region

Arkansas was announced as the eighth seed in the West region, lining up to match up with top-seeded Kansas.

Arkansas is blessed with a roster of NBA talent and top players in the country. Eric Musselman can pick from a good group of guys to lean on.

Nick Smith Jr.’s return has given the Hogs a spark. Despite the team’s inconsistent performances, Smith Jr. found a groove that landed him back in the starting spot.

Ricky Council IV is one of the best scorers in the SEC and has the mockup to be a player Musselman can lean on during the tournament. Anthony Black and Devo Davis can create opportunities for the scorers on the floor but take a game over on either end of the court.

The Hogs have the talent to make some noise, but here is a list of the other big-time players to watch for in the West division.

F Jalen Wilson - Kansas

He is the best player on the best team in the region, what else do you need to know?

If you do need to know more, Wilson is a potential Naismith Award winner averaging 20 points and eight rebounds this season. Wilson has scored 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in three of the last four games, so don’t miss this big-time talent.

G Terrance Shannon Jr. - Illinois

Shannon leads the Illini in scoring, averaging 17 points a game. He gives Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, a bonafide scoring option, playing alongside Michael Mayer.

G Ace Baldwin - VCU

Baldwin was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, also earning the conference’s defensive player of the year. If you love floor generals, then definitely check out Baldwin.

G Walter Clayton Jr. - Iona

Clayton leads Iona, averaging 17 points a game. Clayton was a highly touted two-sport athlete coming out of high school, receiving offers from the top football programs in the country. I’m sure Rick Pitino is glad he stuck with basketball.

C Drew Timme - Gonzaga

Timme has been one of the best players in college basketball for the last two years. The big man leads the team in scoring, averaging 20 points a game with seven rebounds a game. Although, since he was a sophomore, Timme has been a central piece in Gonzaga’s previous tournament runs, this is his final chance to add the Final Four to his resume.

