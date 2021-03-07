March Madness? Pitino's whole 1st season at Iona maddening

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019, file photo Panathinaikos coach Rick Pitino looks on during a Euroleague basketball match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in Piraeus near Athens. The coronavirus was already in town by the time Pitino arrived. It never fully let go of its grip around Iona. Forced to pause four times this season because of the virus, once for nearly two months, the Gaels need to win their conference tournament this week to make the NCAA Tournament. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) By the time Rick Pitino got to town, the coronavirus was already there.

When Iona hired the Hall of Fame coach last March 14, there was no celebration for the new biggest man on campus. The more noteworthy arrival in the New York City suburb that week was the National Guard, sent in by Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he set up a ''containment zone'' that closed schools and banned large gatherings within a one-mile radius of a synagogue just down the street that was the center of one of the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S.

Nearly a year later, the virus never fully let go of its grip around Pitino's program.

Forced to stop four times this season because of virus issues - including one 51-day hiatus that sidelined them longer than any team in the country - the Gaels come out of their latest pause hoping to put together a good ending to a frustrating season starting Tuesday at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

''It hasn't gone well for us because we've missed two months of practice and games. We're trying to make the best of it in very difficult times,'' Pitino said. ''We probably have been hit harder than any program in the nation. That being said, I'm very proud of our guys because they've hung in there. They've been basically in jail four different times for 14 days.''

Though it's the best time of year in college basketball, Pitino never wanted this March Madness. He advocated for the season to be pushed back from its November start to February, culminating with the NCAA Tournament being played in May, when perhaps enough people would have been vaccinated to have a safe and realistic season.

Maybe that would have given him belief in more postseason success, the kind he enjoyed at Kentucky and Louisville. Now, forget playing like his teams did in the SEC or Big East tournaments. He doesn't even believe the Gaels can play as well as they did when they last took the court on Feb. 20.

''Honestly, I don't. I don't believe that, but we're going to make the best of it,'' Pitino said.

Iona had just completed a good run under Tim Cluess, who made six NCAA Tournament appearances and won five MAAC Tournament titles in nine seasons before stepping down for health reasons, when it hired Pitino. The Gaels hoped things might be even better under the first coach to win national titles at two schools (Kentucky, Louisville) and the first to take three schools (Providence) to the Final Four.

And Pitino hoped the job could help repair a reputation that was tarnished when Louisville fired him in 2017 while being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe.

But this season never got off the ground.

An 11-game nonconference schedule that was to include a trip to the Bahamas was scrapped entirely after the NCAA determined the season wouldn't start until Nov. 25. Iona set up a new slate of six nonconference games, only to cancel four of them after its initial pause of activity in November.

Iona twice had cancelations on the day of games in December, the latter on Dec. 29 followed later that night by a positive test within its program, necessitating another two-week pause.

A night before the Gaels were set to return to action in mid-January, another positive test triggered the third pause. During that one, some players who tested positive began to show symptoms, unlike the previous times.

Pitino himself couldn't escape the bad luck, contracting the virus after he had received his first vaccination shot. He quarantined in a small apartment on campus rather than risk getting his wife sick, and by the time Iona finally played a game on Feb. 12, it came after a 51-day break following its last game on Dec. 23.

The Gaels got in five games, concluding with an impressive sweep of MAAC co-champion Monmouth, before announcing another positive test that would leave them unable to play again until the conference tournament.

They tried to schedule a game, with Pitino saying Marist understandably declined because they would've had to play wearing masks. So the Gaels ended 8-5, 6-3 in their league, and they drew the No. 9 seed.

Perhaps things could've been different if the NCAA went with Pitino's May Madness concept.

''I think in the end I was probably correct in my assessment, but I do not blame anybody for trying to (play) because of all the contractual obligations,'' Pitino said, praising the plan to have the entire tournament held in Indianapolis as the safest environment using the traditional schedule.

''So, it's not about being right or wrong. It was a suggestion I had and certainly I didn't think the NCAA would listen to my suggestion, and we move on.''

But Pitino won't be moving on to the NCAA Tournament unless the Gaels win four games in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a tough ask for any team, let alone one that just returned to practice this week and won't be in top shape. He didn't plan to push the players hard, knowing the risk of injuries after prolonged inactivity.

Nor was he worrying much about what his team has lost, though he does feel badly for the departing players such as MAAC scoring leader Isaiah Ross who didn't get much of a senior season.

''I'm more concerned about the 510,000 deaths that we've had,'' Pitino said. ''My heart goes out to those people more than our team's suffering from pauses.

''This is something I hope and pray that we never have to experience in our lifetime ever again. So we'll just make the best of it. Basketball-wise we'll get through it and hopefully have a normal basketball season next year.''

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Young's 23 points leads Rutgers past Minnesota 77-70 in OT

    Jacob Young had 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds to help Rutgers hold off Minnesota 77-70 in overtime Saturday to finish the regular season with a fourth Big Ten road win — the most for the Scarlet Knights in seven years in the league. Myles Johnson added nine points and 15 rebounds and Geo Baker and Montez Mathis scored 12 points apiece for Rutgers (14-10, 10-10 Big Ten), which took a critical step toward solidifying the program’s first NCAA Tournament invitation since 1991.

  • Dosunmu's return powers No. 4 Illinois over No. 7 Ohio State

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) After missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries, Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu returned Saturday wearing a protective mask he chose because it makes him look a little like a superhero. Dosunmu played the part with a 19-point performance, and the No. 4 Illini rallied late to beat reeling No. 7 Ohio State 73-68. The Illini have won 11 of 12 and enter next week's Big Ten Tournament with a double-bye.

  • Hoops Game Day: Nebraska at Northwestern

    Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska's regular-season finale this afternoon at Northwestern.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Jumped 30.7% in February

    The company is moving upmarket with an acquisition and has offered a new feature that forges a long-term relationship between freelancers and customers.

  • Transcript: Anthony Fauci on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, that aired Sunday, March 7, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Anti-Olympics protesters march in Tokyo

    The protest march started from National Stadium where the Game's opening ceremony is planned to be held, and went through the busy shopping street of Omote Sando. Protesters held banners and shouted slogans denouncing the Olympics and Paralympics.The protest organiser Toshio Miyazaki voiced his concerns that the recent leadership change of Tokyo 2020 may have distracted people's attention from his final goal, the cancellation."Now they (Olympics organizers) are trying to hold Olympics and Paralympics as if holding itself is meaningful, even if without spectators. Today we gather here to against such an idea," Miyazaki said.An opinion poll published this week by the Yomiuri newspaper showed 58% of people in Japan oppose holding the Games this year, although that figure was about 20 percentage points lower than earlier surveys.The Olympics are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

  • Blake Griffin a good fit for the Lakers? Breaking down what he could bring

    Blake Griffin is back on the free-agent market after the Detroit Pistons bought him out of his contract. Here's why the Lakers should pass on him.

  • Detroit Pistons enter All-Star break with 'so many good things' happening — except winning

    Between the team's overall fight and the development of its rookies, the Detroit Pistons feel encouraged by the first half of the 2020-21 season.

  • Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote

    A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that organized a 2009 ban on new minarets. The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8% margin, provisional official results showed. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy does not mention Islam directly and also aims to stop violent street protesters from wearing masks, yet local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the burqa ban.

  • NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team

    Looking at where the West Virginia basketball program sits in regards to a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

  • Notre Dame 2021 Schedule Countdown: No. 9, Purdue

    This is the fourth in our 12-part series where we count down Notre Dame’s 2021 strength of schedule by how we view the degree of difficulty, from 12 to 1. At No. 9 is long-time rival state rival Purdue on Sept. 18 visiting Notre Dame Stadium. Head Coach: Jeff Brohm — 49-35 overall (.583): Entering 5th season at Purdue, where he is 19-25.

  • No. 7 South Carolina women top No. 14 Tennessee, reach SEC final

    Aliyah Boston thinks No. 7 South Carolina played a complete game - finally.

  • Stephen Curry now tied with a Warriors legend for most NBA All-Star starter selections in franchise history

    The Warriors All-Star is tied with a franchise legend for most stars all-time

  • Sober reflection: will a memoir rescue the reputation of President Biden's black sheep son?

    Next month Hunter Biden, scapegrace son of the US president, will publish Beautiful Things, a memoir that has been billed as an account of his “descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety”. It won’t be short on drama. When his wife Kathleen filed for divorce in 2017 she cited his “spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills”. (He denies the prostitutes.) Hunter Biden missed a crucial rally during his father’s presidential campaign last year after allegations of past narcotics offences surfaced. After his brother Beau’s death in 2015, he embarked on a relationship with his widow; and last year a judge criticised him for trying to delay child support hearings after DNA tests proved he fathered an illegitimate child with an Arkansas stripper called Dusty. Then there are the business dealings in Ukraine and China that were repeatedly criticised by former president Donald Trump. The book, co-written with Drew Jubera, the five-time Pulitzer-nominated journalist, is being published by Simon & Schuster, the firm that has recently put out a string of political bestsellers including Mary Trump’s book on her uncle. Hunter Biden’s reported $2 million (£1.4m) advance suggests the publisher expects another hit. But he may reap more benefits from the book than a fat pay cheque. Perverse as it sounds, pushing the scandalous stories back into the limelight could help the 51-year-old’s career. As Shana Gadarian, the US political scientist, puts it: “He’s a person who’s been in the public eye for a long time. He was at the centre of President Trump’s first impeachment, and his public image has been framed to some extent by the political opposition, so his aim may be to establish a public record in his own words.” And he may have pressing reasons for wanting to do so. “It would not be surprising if he wanted to run for some sort of office at some point and is putting this out in anticipation of that,” adds Gadarian, an associate professor at The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, New York. She points to the precedents of Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau, who both released memoirs before they achieved high office. “It seems to be something that pretty savvy politicians are doing now; to introduce themselves to voters, humanise themselves”. In Obama’s case he was able to control the narrative around his youthful use of cocaine and other drugs by openly admitting to it in his 1995 memoir Dreams From My Father.

  • Did Amazon make a mistake? This top-rated soundbar is somehow on sale for only $49

    It's true. This little guy lets us all go to the movies—at home.

  • Antarctica: Close-up view of crack that made mega-iceberg

    A UK satellite peeps through the clouds to see the great rift that produced a near-500-sq-mile berg.

  • For Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the end of her sentence may not mean freedom

    After five years of imprisonment and house arrest, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe must have felt a surge of elation when Iranian prison officials finally removed her ankle tag on Sunday. But relief will be tempered by the knowledge that the end of her prison sentence does not necessarily mean her freedom. The blunt truth, her family fear, is that she is one of several British-Iranian hostages being held for ransom. And that ransom has still not been paid. Neither government wants to admit to anything so shabby in public. But over the past five years, Iranian officials have explicitly told Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family in Iran that her detention is linked to a multi-million-pound debt the UK owes Iran for failing to deliver on a 1970s arms deal. Richard Ratcliffe, her husband, says that has been confirmed to him by international sources he would rather not name. And that is why he is guarded about what happens next: He does not believe that after five long years, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps are willing to give up their hostage until they see the colour of the UK’s money. The dispute goes back to the 1970s, when the Shah of Iran ordered over 1,000 Chieftain tanks and armoured vehicles from International Military Services (IMS), a UK Ministry of Defence-owned export company. After the Shah’s government was overthrown in the 1979 revolution, the deal fell apart - but Britain did not return the advance payment it had already received. In 2008, an international arbitration court ruled in the Iranian Ministry of Defence's favour and said the UK should pay the debt. But lawyers for IMS, which now exists only as a vehicle to settle this dispute, have fought an epic legal battle over the size of the payment and whether it should pay interest. The next hearing of the dispute is due in a London court on April 20. It will be relatively simple to keep Mrs Zaghari Ratcliffe in Iran until then - or even beyond - if her captors wish to. Most easily, officials could simply refuse to give back her passport. That would leave her ostensibly free, but unable to leave the country to rejoin her husband and daughter. It is a tactic that other prisoners have faced in the past. More menacing is the threat of a second criminal case. In September, she was told she would face fresh charges of "propaganda against the regime” - allegations that may be linked to remarks Boris Johnson made when he was Foreign Secretary. Her family say there is no new evidence that would justify a fresh prosecution. But she has been summoned to court again next Sunday, raising fears she could be hit with a new conviction. British officials have always down-played any supposed link between the two cases, briefing journalists who raise the issue that it would be irresponsible to draw any such connection. But there has recently been a change of tone in Whitehall. Mr Ratcliffe told The Telegraph last week that Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, did not dispute the existence of a link at a recent meeting about his wife’s case. Don't expect Britain or Iran to ever acknowledge such a deal. But the April court hearing in London could mark the moment when an understanding is reached.

  • U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says

    The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday. Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.

  • Bracketology: 41 Teams up for an NCAA Bid

    In six days, we have a more vivid picture of the NCAA Tournament. Here are 32 Teams IN the field and 9 more with work to do in order to earn a bid. (Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports)

  • March Madness is here - Shop The 2021 NCAA Bench Tees

    March Madness is here - Shop The 2021 NCAA Bench Tees