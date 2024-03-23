March Madness picks: Our Saturday bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA women's tournament

Editor's note: Follow all the women's March Madness scores, updates, highlights and upsets with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

This is the day many people have had circled on their calendar since Selection Sunday. Caitlin Clark and No. 1 seed Iowa open play in the women's NCAA Tournament on Saturday, and they've got their sights set on another trip to the Final Four. Will they get there?

Also in action Saturday, surprising top seed Southern California, 11-time NCAA champion coach Geno Auriemma and UConn, Notre Dame and UCLA.

Time will tell whether Saturday yields the upsets fans have come to expect every March, or whether it's a repeat of Friday, which saw just one team - Louisville - knocked out early.

The first of 16 games tips at noon with Tennessee vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay. If you need the full tournament schedule and where to watch on TV, here it is.

A look at first-round game picks from USA TODAY Sports experts Nancy Armour, Scooby Axson, Ellen Horrow and Lindsay Schnell:

Albany Region 1

(4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield

Nancy Armour : Indiana

Scooby Axson : Indiana

Ellen Horrow : Indiana

Lindsay Schnell: Indiana

(2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State

Armour : Notre Dame

Axson : Notre Dame

Horrow : Notre Dame

Schnell: Notre Dame

(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU

Armour : Oklahoma

Axson : Oklahoma

Horrow : FGCU

Schnell: FGCU

(7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette

Armour : Marquette

Axson : Ole Miss

Horrow : Ole Miss

Schnell: Ole Miss

Albany Region 2

(1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross

Armour : Iowa

Axson : Iowa

Horrow : Iowa

Schnell: Iowa

8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton

Armour : Princeton

Axson : Princeton

Horrow : Princeton

Schnell: Princeton

(7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV

Armour : Creighton

Axson : UNLV

Horrow : Creighton

Schnell: UNLV

(2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist

Armour : UCLA

Axson : UCLA

Horrow : UCLA

Schnell: UCLA

Portland Region 3

(3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State

Armour : UConn

Axson : UConn

Horrow : UConn

Schnell: UConn

(6) Syracuse vs. (11) Arizona

Armour : Arizona

Axson : Syracuse

Horrow : Syracuse

Schnell: Syracuse

(1) Southern California vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Armour : Southern Cal

Axson : Southern Cal

Horrow : Southern Cal

Schnell: Southern Cal

(8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan

Armour : Michigan

Axson : Kansas

Horrow : Michigan

Schnell: Michigan

Portland Region 4

(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Wisconsin-Green Bay

Armour : Tennessee

Axson : Tennessee

Horrow : Tennessee

Schnell: Tennessee

(3) N.C. State vs. (14) Chattanooga

Armour : N.C. State

Axson : N.C. State

Horrow : N.C. State

Schnell: N.C. State

(4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine

Armour : Gonzaga

Axson : Gonzaga

Horrow : Gonzaga

Schnell: Gonzaga

(5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota

Armour : Utah

Axson : Utah

Horrow : Utah

Schnell: Utah

Bracket predictions for all 64 games

