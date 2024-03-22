March Madness picks, predictions for Friday: Who wins first-round NCAA Tournament games?

Friday's March Madness schedule could feature a few upsets, according to these picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament first-round games.

The second day of the NCAA Tournament is Friday and there is the potential for some big upsets in the first round of March Madness.

Which favored teams could be in trouble on March 22, the second day of March Madness?

Can James Madison upset Wisconsin? Will New Mexico beat Clemson? Could we see thrillers between Texas A&M and Nebraska and Grand Canyon and Saint Mary's? Is Alabama in trouble?

Check out our picks and predictions for every NCAA Tournament first-round game on Friday. All times Pacific. Click on each game for more picks and predictions for that matchup.

March Madness NCAA Tournament first-round game predictions for Friday

This game could be very close, pitting two pretty evenly-matched teams. Of course, you'd expect that in an 8 vs. 9 matchup. We'll take the No. 8 seed in a close one here.

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 71, Northwestern 69

Will Florida Atlantic basketball beat Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament on Friday?

Colgate has won five straight games, including the Patriot League Tournament championship. The Raiders have played some tough teams this season, the problem is, but didn't fare well against Arizona and Illinois.

Prediction: Baylor 81, Colgate 61

UAB is on the upswing, having won five straight games, including the AAC Tournament. San Diego State's experience will show out in this one, however.

Prediction: San Diego State 75, UAB 68

The Hilltoppers won the Conference USA Tournament, but this is a big step up ion competition for them. Marquette will slow them down with the Golden Eagles' defense.

Prediction: Marquette 85, Western Kentucky 75

Stetson is a great story. The problem is, UConn is the favorite to win the national title. The story ends for the Hatters in this game.

Prediction: UConn 91, Stetson 60

The Lobos just won the Mountain West Tournament and looked impressive in the process. Clemson has lost three of its last four games.

Prediction: New Mexico 74, Clemson 69

Last season, Princeton, the Ivy League champions, knocked off No. 2 seed Arizona in the first round. We don't think the Bulldogs will have the same result against the Tigers.

Prediction: Auburn 80, Yale 66

Will the New Mexico Lobos be celebrating a win over Clemson in March Madness on Friday?

Colorado has played very well down the stretch and the Buffaloes will continue their solid play with an upset win over the Gators.

Prediction: Colorado 73, Florida 70

Crazy fact: Nebraska is 0-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. They've got to win a game in March Madness sometime, right? It might as well be in 2024.

Prediction: Nebraska 70, Texas A&M 67

The Catamounts have won 10 straight games and they only lost one conference game all season. They did lose five non-conference games, however.

Prediction: Duke 80, Vermont 62

Purdue lost to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the Round of 64 last season as a No. 1 seed. They won't lose in the first round as a No. 1 seed this year.

Prediction: Purdue 80, Grambling State 62

The Cougars have won 12 straight games and this one could be very close. We just don't see them knocking off the Crimson Tide in the first round, however.

Prediction: Alabama 81, Charleston 78

Houston did not look good in the Big 12 Championship Game, but has looked really good most of the season. The Cougars will get back on track in this one.

Prediction: Houston 79, Longwood 60

Will James Madison upset Wisconsin in March Madness on Friday?

The Dukes have won 13 straight games. They haven't lost since Jan. 27. They beat Michigan State earlier this year. They will beat Wisconsin.

Prediction: James Madison 78, Wisconsin 70

Although the Mountain West got six teams in the tournament, we felt the selection committee didn't do the conference any favors in seeding. We'll see if we were right here.

Prediction: Utah State 73, TCU 72

We're tempted to go with the Antelopes and they very well could win this game if they can dictate the tempo against Saint Mary's. Problem is, that is easier said than done.

Prediction: Saint Mary's 68, Grand Canyon 65

Will Grand Canyon beat Saint Mary's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday?

