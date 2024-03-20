March Madness: What Oregon needs to do to beat South Carolina in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Big Dance begins Thursday for the Ducks.

If history is any indication, don't make make other plans just yet for Saturday if you're an Oregon men's basketball fan.

In their seven previous NCAA Tournament appearances under coach Dana Altman, the Ducks have never lost in the first round. In fact, their previous four appearances have all extended into the second weekend with at least a game in the Sweet 16.

So how far can this team go?

No. 11-seed Oregon (23-11) is a 1.5-point underdog in its first-round game against No. 6 South Carolina (26-7), scheduled for 1 p.m. inside PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Ducks go into the game on a four-game winning streak and are coming off a three-wins-in-three-days performance in Las Vegas to claim the Pac-12 Tournament title and earn their way into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

"South Carolina doesn't care that we won the Pac-12," Altman said. "It doesn't mean much. We just gotta refocus, forget about that, and get ready for Thursday."

Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) and guard Kario Oquendo (0) celebrate against Arizona in the second half at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 15.

South Carolina is having a historic run and is one win away from setting the single-season school record. It's been a season of unexpected success for the Gamecocks, who were predicted to finish last in the SEC in the conference’s preseason poll.

“At this point, every team that’s in the NCAA Tournament is either really good or they’re playing really well, or both," second-year coach Lamont Paris said. "And so, you have to be ready to play and you have to expect to play well if you’re going to advance in that tournament."

Thursday's winner will advance to the second round and a game Saturday in Pittsburgh against either No. 3 Creighton or No. 14 Akron.

Here are some keys to an Oregon victory:

Let N'Faly Dante eat

The two-time first-team all-Pac-12 center's play has been consistently trending upward since he returned in mid-January from a 14-game injury absence.

But his performance during the Pac-12 Tournament was as good as he's ever been in an Oregon uniform.

In those three games, Dante averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks. He also shot 83.3% from the field (25-for-30), including a 12-for-12 performance in the championship game win against Colorado for a career-high 25 points.

"I love the way he's playing," Altman said. "We're riding him pretty good right now."

That needs to continue on Thursday when the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Dante will have the matchup advantage against anyone the Gamecocks put on the floor.

The Ducks will still need to get production elsewhere. In Las Vegas, senior guard — and former South Carolina starter — Jermaine Couisnard averaged 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. But he also shot just 29% from the field (16-for-55). Freshman point guard Jackson Shelstad averaged 16.6 points and 4.0 rebounds.

"We can't depend on Dante to go 12-for-12 every night," Altman said. "Everybody's going to have to make some kind of contribution and everybody's going to have to be ready to go."

Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) shoots against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at T-Mobile Arena March 15 in Las Vegas.

Oregon men's basketball must shoot better from deep in NCAA Tournament

The Ducks can definitely make life easier for Dante in the post if they can start making more 3-pointers.

Oregon has been unreliable from 3-point range the past seven weeks, making just 26.5% (71-for-268) in its last 13 games after shooting 37.6% (178-for-473) in its first 21 games.

The Ducks were even worse at the Pac-12 Tournament when they averaged just 4.3 made 3-pointers per game and shot 21.7% (13-for-60).

Two of their better long-range shooters are struggling to get on track as Couisnard has gone 0-for-5 from 3 in three of his last four games. He is 4-for-23 during that stretch. Key reserve guard Brennan Rigsby is also 0-for-10 from deep in Oregon's last six games.

Dana Altman's Ducks need to continue defensive success in March Madness

Oregon's effort on defense at the Pac-12 Tournament is an undeniable reason why it's in Pittsburgh this week and not hosting an NIT game.

UCLA, Arizona and Colorado shot a combined 41.4% overall and 27.4% from 3-point range against the Ducks last week and averaged 12.7 turnovers per game that Oregon turned into an average of 14.7 points per game.

The Ducks held No. 1 Arizona to a season-low 59 points — 29 below its season average — including just 26 in the second half. The Wildcats were also limited to a season-low 47 field-goal attempts, of which they made 18.

Oregon Ducks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) blocks a shot by California Golden Bears guard Jaylon Tyson (20) as guard Jadrian Tracey (22) defends during the first half at Haas Pavilion Feb. 24 in Berkeley, California.

Oregon also outrebounded Arizona 38-33.

In the 75-68 win against the Buffaloes, the Ducks scored 23 points off 13 Colorado turnovers — including nine steals — and improved to 13-2 on the season when holding their opponent under 70 points.

"I thought our defensive connection was a lot better," Altman said of the Ducks' efforts at the Pac-12 Tournament. "I thought we made fewer mistakes against two really good offensive teams in Arizona and Colorado. ... They're two very good offensive teams and we hold one to the 60s and one to 59. We're not making as many mistakes defensively."

Oregon Ducks (23-11) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (26-7)

NCAA Tournament, first round

Time/date: 1 p.m., Thursday

Site: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: TNT. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3).

Follow Chris Hansen on X @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: March Madness 2024: How Oregon Ducks can beat South Carolina