March Madness: Only 4 perfect brackets remaining after No. 12 Toledo upsets No. 5 Iowa State

It is extremely hard to have a bracket stay perfect after one round, as Toledo just demonstrated. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The second day of the NCAA men's tournament wiped out the last perfect Yahoo Sports bracket, and now the women's tournament is trending the same way.

No. 12 seed Toledo's upset of No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon has slashed the remaining perfect women's brackets down to just four, with nine games left to finish in the first round.

The Rockets took a big lead midway through the third quarter, up as much as 15 points, and held off a Cyclones rally late to advance to the second round for the first time since 1996. Toledo star Quinesha Lockett finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

It didn't take long for women's brackets to get busted on Friday. Only 28.3% of brackets were still perfect after the first two games, which were No. 9 South Florida beating No. 8 Marquette and No. 7 Arizona beating No. 10 West Virginia. By the end of the day, less than 0.1% of brackets were perfect, despite every No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 seed surviving.

By the time No. 12 seed FGCU took down No. 5 seed Washington State, only 42 perfect brackets were left and Toledo took out more than 90% of them.