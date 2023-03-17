March Madness: Only 1 perfect bracket remains halfway through Friday's slate of games

There were 23 perfect NCAA men's tournament brackets left — including one made by a 3-year-old — when Friday’s slate of games started.

Just four games into the day, that number was cut down to four. By late afternoon, after Pittsburgh and Creighton won their opening round matchups, only one was left.

No. 7 Michigan State’s win over No. 10 USC knocked 13 of those perfect brackets out to start the day. The Spartans led most of the way and pushed ahead late to take the 10-point win and get into the second round.

Then No. 3 Xavier just barely edged out a win over No. 14 Kennesaw State in the second game of the day. The Musketeers rallied back from a 13-point hole in the second half to take a 72-67 win. One person had picked Kennesaw State to win, which brought the number of perfect brackets down to just nine.

Kennesaw State, despite leading by 13 points in the second half, fell to Xavier in their first round NCAA tournament game on Friday. (AP/Chris Carlson)

While UC Santa Barbara gave it a run, and even held a one-point lead at halftime, No. 3 Baylor pulled ahead in the second half to take the 74-56 win in the third game on Friday. That knocked out two more perfect brackets, bringing the number down to seven.

Unfortunately, that game knocked the 3-year-old's bracket out, too. He had picked the Gauchos to advance into the second round.

The remaining seven brackets were split on the fourth game on Friday, which cut the number down even further. No. 5 Saint Mary's beat No. 12 VCU 63-51 after a tight battle in Albany, New York. That eliminated three more perfect brackets.

Those four brackets were then split on the Iowa State-Pittsburgh game. The Cyclones put up one of the worst offensive games in NCAA tournament history, and fell to No. 11 Pittsburgh 59-41 after shooting just 23% from the field.

The two remaining brackets were cut in half again after No. 6 Creighton's 72-63 win over No. 11 NC State. That left just one perfect bracket standing. The user picked their first 23 games correctly, which surpassed last year's mark.

The final bracket has No. 5 Duke winning the tournament over No. 3 Gonzaga. The biggest upset of the day left on the bracket comes with No. 12 Drake needing to beat No. 5 Miami on Friday afternoon.

On the women’s side, nearly three-fourths of brackets were eliminated after just two games. No. 8 South Florida beat No. 9 Marquette in overtime in the first game of the day. Then No. 7 Arizona beat No. 10 West Virginia 75-62. That eliminated a whopping 71.7% of brackets.