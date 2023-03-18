March Madness: Only 1 perfect bracket remaining after No. 10 Baylor takes out No. 7 Alabama

It is extremely hard to have a bracket stay perfect after one round, as Toledo just demonstrated. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The second day of the NCAA men's tournament wiped out the last perfect Yahoo Sports bracket, and now the women's tournament is trending the same way.

No. 10 seed Baylor's upset of No. 7 Alabama on Saturday afternoon has slashed the remaining perfect women's brackets down to just one, with six games left to finish in the first round.

The lone remaining bracket has all chalk for the final six games of the first round, so it will take one more upset to bust it.

The Bears overcame a massive deficit early in the game, as the Crimson Tide opened with a 22-4 run and were still up by 11 at the half. Baylor opened the third quarter with a huge run and was within striking distance from there and eventually won behind 26 points from Ja'Mee Asberry.

It didn't take long for women's brackets to get busted on Friday. Only 28.3% of brackets were still perfect after the first two games, which were No. 9 South Florida beating No. 8 Marquette and No. 7 Arizona beating No. 10 West Virginia. By the end of the day, less than 0.1% of brackets were perfect, despite every No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 seed surviving.

The big upsets came early on Saturday and devastated nearly every remaining bracket.

No. 12 seed FGCU took down No. 5 seed Washington State and No. 12 Toledo knocked off No. 5 Iowa State in the first few games. The first left only 42 perfect brackets, then the Rockets cut it down to only four.