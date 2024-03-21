March Madness odds: NCAA tournament betting odds by round as tourney heats up

The men's NCAA Tournament is finally here, and the madness has begun.

The field of 68 is set, and first-round matchups are underway in venues across the country. Fans are at the edge of their seats, hoping to survive a first-round bust.

These are the best NCAA men's tournament odds for the first round, according to BetMGM. Additionally, we take a look at the odds for teams to advance to the Sweet 16, Elite 8 and Championship game, according to DraftKings.

2024 NCAA Tournament first-round odds

Thursday, March 21 Round of 64 games

Favorite (Spread/Money line) Underdog (Spread/Money line) Total No. 3 Creighton (-12.5) No. 14 Akron (+12.5) 141.5 No. 2 Arizona (-20.5) No. 15 Long Beach State (+20.5) 161.5 No. 1 North Carolina (-25) No. 16 Wagner (+25) 133.5 No. 3 Illinois (-12.5) No. 14 Morehead State (+12.5) 147.5 No. 6 South Carolina (-120) No. 11 Oregon (+100) 132.5 No. 10 Nevada (-120) No. 7 Dayton (+100) 136.5 No. 7 Texas (-2.5) No. 10 Colorado (+2.5) 144.5 No. 3 Kentucky (-13.5) Oakland (+13.5) 162.5 No. 5 Gonzaga (-6.5) No. 12 McNeese (+6.5) 149.5 No. 2 Iowa State (-16.5) No. 15 S. Dakota State (+16.5) 135.5 No. 2 Tennessee (-21.5) No. 15 Saint Peter's (+21.5) 129.5 No. 6 Texas Tech (-4.5) No. 11 NC State (+4.5) 145.5 No. 4 Kansas (-7.5) No. 13 Samford (+7.5) 152.5

Friday, March 22 Round of 64 games

Favorite (Spread/Money line) Underdog (Spread/Money line) Total No. 8 Florida Atlantic (-2.5) No. 9 Northwestern (+2.5) 142.5 No. 3 Baylor (-13.5) No. 14 Colgate (+13.5) 138.5 No. 5 San Diego State (-7.5) No. 12 UAB (+7.5) 138.5 No. 2 Marquette (-13.5) No. 15 W. Kentucky (+13.5) 158.5 No. 1 UConn (-26.5) No. 16 Stetson (+26.5) 145.5 No. 11 New Mexico (-2.5) No. 6 Clemson (+2.5) 150.5 No. 4 Auburn (-12.5) No. 13 Yale (+12.5) 140.5 No. 7 Florida (-1.5) No. 10 Colorado (-1.5) 160.5 No. 8 Nebraska (-115) No. 9 Texas A&M (-105) 147.5 No. 4 Duke (-11.5) No. 13 Vermont (+11.5) 132.5 No. 1 Purdue (-26) No. 16 Gambling (-26) 140.5 No. 4 Alabama (-9.5) No. 13 Charleston (+9.5) 173.5 No. 1 Houston (-24.5) No. 16 Longwood (+24.5) 128.5 No. 5 Wisconsin (-5.5) No. 12 James Madison (+5.5) 145.5 No. 9 TCU (-3.5) No. 8 Utah State (+3.5) 150.5 No. 5 Saint Mary's (-5.5) No. 12 Grand Canyon (+5.5) 131.5

Future NCAA Tournament rounds odds

