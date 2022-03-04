March Madness Odds: Auburn’s chances of winning the NCAA Tournament

As the 2021-2022 college basketball regular season comes to a close, the Auburn Tigers are looking to make history. With the turn of the calendar to March, the NCAA Tournament is close to tip-off.

Twice this team has made it to the Elite Eight and once they were within striking distance of a championship as a Final Four squad in 2019. The Tigers basketball program has only made it to the dance 10 times in their history beginning in 1984.

During his tenure with Auburn, head coach Bruce Pearl has brought them to March Madness twice since 2018. This year could be lucky No. 3 as they try to chase that elusive national championship.

According to the NCAA Championship odds from Tipico Sportsbook, Auburn is among the top teams.

We breakdown the top 10 teams according to Tipico:

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +400

Arizona Wildcats

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +700

Kentucky Wildcats

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +750

Purdue Boilermakers

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +1000

Duke Blue Devils

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +1200

Auburn Tigers

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +1200

Kansas Jayhawks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +1300

Baylor Bears

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +1500

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +2000

UCLA Bruins

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +2000

