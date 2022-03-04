March Madness Odds: Auburn’s chances of winning the NCAA Tournament
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Bruce PearlAmerican college basketball coach
As the 2021-2022 college basketball regular season comes to a close, the Auburn Tigers are looking to make history. With the turn of the calendar to March, the NCAA Tournament is close to tip-off.
Twice this team has made it to the Elite Eight and once they were within striking distance of a championship as a Final Four squad in 2019. The Tigers basketball program has only made it to the dance 10 times in their history beginning in 1984.
During his tenure with Auburn, head coach Bruce Pearl has brought them to March Madness twice since 2018. This year could be lucky No. 3 as they try to chase that elusive national championship.
According to the NCAA Championship odds from Tipico Sportsbook, Auburn is among the top teams.
We breakdown the top 10 teams according to Tipico:
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +400
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +700
Kentucky Wildcats
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +750
Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +1000
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +1200
Auburn Tigers
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +1200
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +1300
Baylor Bears
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +1500
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +2000
Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Odds: +2000
1
1
1
1