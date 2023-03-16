March Madness: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois – How to watch, stream, listen

Thursday afternoon, Eric Musselman and his Razorbacks will take on Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hogs’ journey to the Final Four starts in Des Moines, Iowa, against Fighting Illini, who won 20 games this season. Like most 8-9 matchups, both teams mimic each other.

Illinois has a roster filled with big-time transfers, led by Terrance Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. Shannon returned to his home state after three years with Texas Tech and became one of the country’s top-scoring guards. Mayer played a considerable role at Baylor during their run to the back-to-back No. 1 seeds and the 2021 NCAA Championship.

Despite the dual threats, they fell apart in the last month of the season, putting them on the bubble. However, Arkansas can relate to Illinois’ late-season struggles, so a win for either team could spark a deep run in the tournament.

Don’t miss the madness! Here’s how you can watch the Hogs’ first round NCAA Tournament game against Illinois.

How to watch, stream the NCAA Tournament first round: Arkansas vs. Illinois

(Photo by Steve Roberts – USA TODAY Sports)

Date: March 16, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Watch: TBS

Stream: NCAA Game Center

Arkansas' Key Players

(Photo by Steve Roberts – USA TODAY Sports)

Illinois' Key Players

(Photo by Ron Johnson – USA TODAY Sports)

Guard – Terrance Shannon: 17.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG

Forward – Matthew Mayer: 12.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG

Forward – Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3 APG, 1.2 BPG

Arkansas head coach: Eric Musselman

(Photo by Steve Roberts – USA TODAY Sports)

Fourth season at Arkansas: 93-40 (42-30 in SEC)

Three NCAA Tournaments at Arkansas: 2021, 2022, 2023

Two Elite Eights at Arkansas: 2021, 2022

Illinois head coach: Brad Underwood

(Photo by Jeff Curry – USA TODAY Sports)

Sixth season at Illinois: 114-78 (223-105 overall)

2021 Big Ten Tournament Championship

Three NCAA Tournaments Illinois: 2021, 2022, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire