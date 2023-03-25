March Madness: No. 5 San Diego State shocks top-seeded Alabama to advance to Elite Eight

Alabama's NCAA tournament run has come to an end.

The Crimson Tide had shown plenty of flaws throughout the season — namely, their 3-point shooting and scoring beyond controversial star Brandon Miller — and all of those flaws were on full display on Friday night in a 71-64 loss to San Diego State in the Sweet 16.

Miller finished what will almost assuredly be the final game of his college career shooting an abysmal 3-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range, with nine points and six turnovers. The supporting cast didn't fare much better, finishing 3-of-27 from deep.

The Aztecs, meanwhile, cobbled together a 27-9 run late in the second half to overtake the top-seeded Crimson Tide and send them packing. Darrion Trammell led all scorers with 21 points for the Aztecs. They advance to face the winner of the game between No. 6 Creighton and No. 15 Princeton.